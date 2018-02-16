BW swimmers advance to districts

Congratulations to Seniors Dominic Carifa and Sam Delfino, Junior CJ Rockwell, and Sophomore John Grumney. These swimmers advanced to the district swim meet: Carifa in the 200 individual medley and 100 fly; Grumney, Rockwell, Delfino and Carifa in the 400 freestyle relay.

WORTHINGTON SECTIONAL

Delaware Hayes, Big Walnut and Buckeye Valley were all in action at Saturday’s (Feb. 10) Division I and II swimming and diving sectional championships at Thomas Worthington High School.

The Pacers’ best finishes came from Paul Carter and Kael Gannon, who both earned individual sectional titles. Carter won the boys 100 breaststroke (1:00.19) while Gannon took top honors in the 100 butterfly (54.01 seconds), edging teammate and runner-up Zach Ward by a little more than half a second.

Hayes also won the boys 200 freestyle relay (1:30.21) and 200 medley relay (1:39.04).

Gannon finished second in the 50 freestyle (22.52 seconds) while the Pacers’ Andrew Parker nabbed runner-up honors in the 100 freestyle (49.42 seconds). Ward also picked up a top-three showing in the 200 individual medley (third in 2:03.11).

Big Walnut was led by Dominic Carifa’s first-place finish in the boys 200 individual medley (2:01.74) and fourth-place effort in the 100 butterfly (55.68 seconds).

In girls’ action, Hayes was particularly steady in the 200 freestyle relay (second in 1:40.34). The Pacers also picked up a top-three finish in the 500 freestyle, where sophomore Elizabeth Abahazi finished third (5:32.01).

OCC-Capital Division Championships

Big Walnut posted a handful of steady showings at the OCC-Capital Division Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday (Jan. 25) and Saturday (Jan. 27) in New Albany.

The boys finished sandwiched between New Albany (458.5) and Canal Winchester (206), second with 278 points. The girls, meanwhile, closed third with 139 points behind New Albany (459) and Canal Winchester (295).

Big Walnut’s best finish on the boys side came from Dominic Carifa, who won the 200 individual medley (2:03.35) and nabbed runner-up honors in the 100 butterfly (56.79 seconds).

Colin White was also solid, winning the 1-meter diving event (382.55). The Golden Eagles also finished second in the 200 (1:43.45) and 400 (3:41.24) freestyle relays to pad their point total.

As for the girls, their best effort came in the 1-meter diving event, where Eliana Smith finished with a meet-best score of 296.

Carifa http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_DOMINIC-CARIFA.jpg Carifa The 2017 Big Walnut varsity swimming and diving team. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_BW-SWIMMING-DIVING-2017-18.jpg The 2017 Big Walnut varsity swimming and diving team.