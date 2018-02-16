Basketball teams victorious

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut 80, Franklin Heights 19

Ten different players scored, four finishing in double figures, as the Big Walnut girls basketball team cruised past host Franklin Heights for an 80-19 OCC win Friday night (Feb. 9) in Columbus.

The Golden Eagles led 18-6 after one and rolled the rest of the way.

Stacey Walters hit three triples on the way to a game-high 13 points. Other BW standouts included Alexis Schone, who finished with 12 points; Katie Cochran, who poured in 11; and Rylee Bussen, who had 10 points in the win.

Big Walnut wraps up the regular season today (Feb. 10) against visiting Madison Comprehensive.

Big Walnut 61, Marysville 44

Katie Cochran finished with a game-best 16 points and three others scored in double figures as the Golden Eagles picked up a solid non-league win over the host Monarchs Tuesday (Feb. 6) in Marysville.

The game was tight until Big Walnut outscored Marysville 19-7 in the third.

Erin Boehm backed Cochran with 13 points while Avery Schone and Abby Facemyer finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut 61, Marion Harding 25

Big Walnut dominated visiting Marion Harding from start to finish, rolling to a 61-25 non-league win Saturday (Feb. 10) in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles led 16-8 after the first quarter and added to their edge from there. They outscored the Presidents 19-11 in the second, 15-2 in the third and 11-4 in the fourth to seal the deal.

Kegan Hienton led BW with 15 points while Jordan Koebel finished with 13, Nathan Montgomery added 11 and Jackson Podraza had 10 in the win.

Big Walnut 57, Franklin Heights 35

Big Walnut coupled solid defense with a balanced offensive attack en route to a 57-35 OCC win over visiting Franklin Heights Friday night (Feb. 9) in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles limited the Falcons to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters. The offense, meanwhile, was sparked by the duo of Nathan Montgomery and Carson Becker, who combined for 23 points. Montgomery closed with a team-best 13 points while Becker finished with 10.

Also Feb. 6: Marysville 48, Big Walnut 39.

HOCKEY

Olentangy Liberty picked up a solid 3-2 win over Springboro in the first round of the CBJ Cup Thursday (Feb. 8) at the Ice Haus.

Andrew Vidrick earned the win in goal while Austin Barok, Jack Bowden and Sam Turner all found the back of the net for the Patriots.

Next up, Liberty will take on St. Charles, which knocked off Olentangy 1-0, in today’s second round at Easton. The puck is set to drop at 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Big Walnut powered to an OCC win Thursday (Feb. 8) in Columbus, knocking off host Franklin Heights 48-18.

Golden Eagle standouts included Christian Jodrey (113), Levi Piceno (120), Bailey Munday (138), Josh Halbakken (170) and Luke Apple (182), who each picked up wins via pinfall.

