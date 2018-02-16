OSU Spring Game tickets on sale

Tickets for the 2018 LifeSports Spring Game, presented by Nationwide, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 9) at http://go.osu.edu/18FBSpringGameTix. General admission prices are $5 plus there will be a limited number of $15 reserved club seats. Applicable service charges may apply.

The spring game will be held Saturday, April 14, with a 1:45 p.m. approximate start time. Parking is free.

Prior to the football game, Ohio State’s men’s lacrosse team, the 2017 national runners-up, will host Michigan at 11 a.m. in another exciting “Showdown at the Shoe” event. One purchased ticket will allow admission into both events.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. Construction on the west side of the stadium will reduce its seating capacity.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the OSU Athletics Ticket Office, or by calling 1-800-GOBUCKS (select option 3). Group tickets — $4 for groups of 50 or more — are available by calling the Group Sales Office at 1-800-GOBUCKS (select Option 2). Fans requiring wheelchair accessible seating are encouraged to purchase accessible seats in advance.

Children under the age of 6 are free in the general admission areas only (everyone in club seating areas will be required to have a ticket). Current OSU students get in free with a valid OSU ID, and should enter the stadium through Gate 32.

2018 Ohio State Buckeyes Football Schedule

Date Opponent Time/TV Tickets

Saturday Apr. 14 Buckeyes 2018 LiFE Sports Spring Game at Ohio Stadium, Columbus 1:45 p.m.

Saturday Sep. 1 Oregon State Beavers at Ohio Stadium Time TBA

Saturday Sep. 8 Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium Time TBA

Saturday Sep. 15 at TCU Horned Frogs in AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Time TBA

Saturday Sep. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Ohio Stadium Time TBA

Saturday Sep. 29 Penn State Nittany Lions in Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Time TBA

Saturday Oct. 6 Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium Time TBA

Saturday Oct. 13 Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium Time TBA

Saturday Oct. 20 Purdue Boilermakers in Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN Time TBA

Saturday Oct. 27 OFF

Saturday Nov. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Time TBA

Saturday Nov. 10 Michigan State Spartans in Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Time TBA

Saturday Nov. 17 Maryland Terrapins in Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD Time TBA

Saturday Nov. 24 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Time TBA

Saturday Dec. 1 Big Ten Big Ten Championship Game in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Time TBA

The Scarlet play the Gray in the annual Ohio State Spring Game. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_ohio-stadium-wide-shot-spring-game.jpeg The Scarlet play the Gray in the annual Ohio State Spring Game.

Submitted

Information for this story was provided by OSU.

Information for this story was provided by OSU.