Ski Slopes in Ohio

SKIING
Mad River Mountain
Friday Dec. 15th we start our normal operating hours for the 17/18 winter. Hours of Operation 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Natural & manmade snow cover the slopes of this seasonal ski resort with 20 trails & 10 lifts.
1000 Snow Valley Rd., Zanesfield, OH 43360
800-231-7669
https://www.skimadriver.com/
Ohio Ski Slopes
Mansfield, OH
Snow Trails
Mansfield, OH
Boston Mills and Brandywine Ski Areas
Trails for skiers & snowboarders of all skill levels, plus a terrain park & a snow tubing area.
Peninsula, OH
Brandywine Ski Resort
Skiing, snowboarding & tubing, with separate areas for newbies & experts, plus a cozy lodge.
Northfield, OH
Alpine Valley
Chesterland, OH
Polar Blast Snow Tubing
Northfield, OH
Big Creek Ski Area
Chardon, OH
HOCKEY
OhioHealth Chiller North
Ice Skating Rink
Lewis Center, OH · (740) 549-0009
OhioHealth Chiller Ice Works
Hockey Rink
Worthington, OH · (614) 433-9600
OhioHealth Chiller Dublin
Ice Skating Rink
Dublin, OH · (614) 764-1000