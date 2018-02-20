Ski Slopes in Ohio

SKIING

Mad River Mountain

Friday Dec. 15th we start our normal operating hours for the 17/18 winter. Hours of Operation 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Natural & manmade snow cover the slopes of this seasonal ski resort with 20 trails & 10 lifts.

1000 Snow Valley Rd., Zanesfield, OH 43360

800-231-7669

https://www.skimadriver.com/

Ohio Ski Slopes

Mansfield, OH

Snow Trails

Mansfield, OH

Boston Mills and Brandywine Ski Areas

Trails for skiers & snowboarders of all skill levels, plus a terrain park & a snow tubing area.

Peninsula, OH

Brandywine Ski Resort

Skiing, snowboarding & tubing, with separate areas for newbies & experts, plus a cozy lodge.

Northfield, OH

Alpine Valley

Chesterland, OH

Polar Blast Snow Tubing

Northfield, OH

Big Creek Ski Area

Chardon, OH

HOCKEY

OhioHealth Chiller North

Ice Skating Rink

Lewis Center, OH · (740) 549-0009

OhioHealth Chiller Ice Works

Hockey Rink

Worthington, OH · (614) 433-9600

OhioHealth Chiller Dublin

Ice Skating Rink

Dublin, OH · (614) 764-1000

