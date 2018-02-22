Ginseng Hunters Reminded about Upcoming March Deadline

COLUMBUS – American ginseng hunters are being reminded that uncertified root may not be possessed after March 31 without a weight receipt, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Anyone planning to keep uncertified ginseng beyond the deadline must schedule an appointment to get it weighed and documented.

In Ohio, the harvest season for ginseng runs from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 each year. All harvested ginseng must be certified by the ODNR Division of Wildlife prior to export from the state to verify its weight and legal origin. Federal law requires that all state lots of ginseng be separated and totaled by the year. Because of this necessity, all uncertified ginseng must be weighed and accounted for each year.

Appointments for weight receipts are available for the first and third Wednesdays in March at the designated locations listed below, and the division requests that these appointments be scheduled at least three business days in advance to ensure that staff members are available.

Wildlife District One Office, 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus 43215, 614-582-7213

Wildlife District Three Office, 912 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron 44319, 330-245-3054

Wolf Creek Wildlife Area, 961 South State Route 78 SW, Malta 43758, 740-589-9930

Cooper Hollow Wildlife Area, 5403 CH & D Road, Oak Hill 45656, 740-682-7524

Wildlife District Five Office, 1076 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia 45385, 937-372-5639, ext. 5033

The export of American ginseng from the state of Ohio is regulated under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and ODNR. Ginseng is a slow-growing perennial herb that is highly valued in the United States and worldwide for its alleged medicinal traits. Due to its value and significant harvest pressure, regulation on both harvest and export are necessary to ensure survival of the species.

Additional information about American ginseng and harvest regulations can be found in the publication Ohio’s Green Gold available on wildohio.gov.

Public Invited to Comment on Ohio’s 2018-2019 Hunting Season Proposals

COLUMBUS, OH – Ohioans are invited to offer public comment regarding the proposed and future hunting, trapping and fishing regulations at open houses scheduled across the state. The open houses will be held on Saturday, March 3, between noon and 3 p.m., and online comments will be accepted from now through Sunday, March 4.

Open houses provide opportunities for anyone interested in sharing input and participating in Ohio’s professional fish and wildlife management process. ODNR Division of Wildlife biologists and law enforcement officers will be available to answer questions and receive comments. Those unable to attend an open house can provide comments online at wildohio.gov. All interested Ohioans are encouraged to participate.

Open house location information for March 3:

• Central Ohio: Wildlife District One office, 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus 43215; 614-644-3925;

• Northwest Ohio: Wildlife District Two office, 952 Lima Avenue, Findlay 45840; 419-424-5000;

• Northeast Ohio: Wildlife District Three office, 912 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron 44319; 330-644-2293;

• Southeast Ohio: Wildlife District Four office, 360 E. State Street, Athens 45701; 740-589-9930;

• Southwest Ohio: Greene County Fish and Game, 1538 Union Road, Xenia 45385; 937-372-9261.

Directions to the open houses can be found at wildohio.gov or by calling 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543). Public input gathered at these open houses and online is critical and will be considered during the formation of future hunting and fishing regulations.

A statewide hearing on all of the proposed rules will be held at the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s District One office on Thursday, March 15, at 9 a.m.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all ODNR Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. The council will vote on the proposed rules and season dates during its meeting on Wednesday, April 11, after considering public input.

Council meetings are open to the public. Individuals who want to provide comments on a topic that is currently being considered by council are asked to preregister at least two days prior to the meeting by calling 614-265-6304. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.

Sunbury News Staff Reports

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

