Big Walnut winter sports success

ATHLETICS

COLLEGE SIGNINGS

Feb. 10: Big Walnut Athletes D1 & D2 College Signings – Sam Mason, Caleb Pierce, Tyler Ronk, Emma Padgett, Mya Rasar, Abe Myers. Way to go Big Walnut Athletes!

Sam Mason – Northern Kentucky University – Soccer

Caleb Pierce – Tiffin University – Football

Tyler Ronk – Tiffin University – Football

Emma Padgett – Limestone College – Soccer

Mya Rasar – University of Southern Indiana – Soccer

Abe Myers – The Ohio State University – Football (Preferred Walk-On)

Any senior planning to participate in a sport(s) at the college level please see Mrs. Piper in the Athletic Office for the Big Walnut college signing on May 8. (5/8)

Updates

Any senior that plans to participate in 12 seasons of athletics, please see Mrs. Piper in the Athletic Office for more information.

Reminder that all athletes should have their final forms complete and hard copy of the physical submitted prior to participation.

All schedules are posted online at bigwalnutathletics.net

Wall of Fame Game

Friday February 2, 2018 – Boys Basketball vs Newark

Regional Semi-Finalist Baseball, Final 4 Girls Soccer, State Runner-up Volleyball teams were recognized at halftime.

Alex Thomas, softball, 2nd Team All Ohio

Brandon Mosher, Shot Put, 8th Place State

Abe Myers, Discus, 5th Place State

Emma Padgett, soccer, 2nd Team All Ohio

BASEBALL

30 youth players were able to sign up to learn Hitting the Eagle Way from Varsity Coach Jack Schone, HS & MS coaching staff and high school baseball players. What a fun opportunity for our youth baseball players to learn how to hit! And, a fun opportunity for our high school baseball players to give back to the youth baseball program!

BWHS Baseball Players Participate in 2nd & & Reading Program @ Big Walnut Elementary

On Friday, 2.2.18 members of the HS baseball team Noah Sprowls, Connor Gerren, Jakob Daniels, Matt Evans and Sam Medley participated in the 2nd & 7 Foundation Reading Program to read a book to the 2nd graders at Big Walnut Elementary. The 2nd graders receive a complimentary book.

Tabatha Piper, 2011 Alumni and HS Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball Coach, coordinates the HS sports team athletes and the 2nd grade teachers at Souders Elementary, Big Walnut Elementary, Harrison Street Elementary and General Rosecrans Elementary to set dates for the readings.

Here is the link to the 2nd & 7 Foundation to read more about the program https://www.secondandseven.com/.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Groveport 64, Big Walnut 61

The Golden Eagles outscored the host Cruisers 24-16 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback in Friday’s (Feb. 16) OCC finale.

Big Walnut, which led 13-10 after one, was outscored 16-10 in the second quarter and 22-14 in the third.

Nathan Montgomery led the Eagles with 16 points.

Big Walnut 52, Mount Vernon 48

The varsity boys basketball team finished the regular season with a 10-12 record after their thrilling 52-48 win over Mount Vernon Saturday, Feb. 17. The boys more than doubled their wins from the previous season. Jordan Koebel led the team in scoring with 20 points. Even with a close loss to Groveport on Friday, the team still finished second in the OCC Capital Division.

OHSAA Tournament Update: Big Walnut at Gahanna on Saturday 2/24 at 1 p.m.

Final OCC Boys Basketball Capital Division Standings

Overall Conference

Newark 19-3 10-0

Canal Winchester 12-10 5-5

Big Walnut 10-12 5-5

New Albany 7-15 5-5

Groveport 8-14 4-6

Franklin Heights 2-20 1-9

Sample Tweet

Brett Bartlett‏ @bigwalnutcoach

Our bench being warned last night for jumping up and making inadvertent contact with an official while cheering their teammates on after a big play pretty much sums up our 3 wins this week! HUGE test for us this coming Tuesday! #BEtheCHANGE @sheltonOSU1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The varsity girls basketball team finished the season at 16-6 after finishing the season with four straight wins. 16 wins has been the most by our girls program since 2009-2010. Congrats to Coach Jason Crawford and the girls for having an outstanding season and finishing tied for second place in the OCC.

Girls basketball district tournament draw, Big Walnut (14-seed) is the highest seeded area team in Division I. Liberty is 23rd, Olentangy 29th, Orange 38th and Delaware 40th. Buckeye Valley is the 6-seed in Division II and Delaware Christian is a 9-seed in Division IV.

OHSAA Tournament Update: Big Walnut vs Pickerington North/Hilliard Bradley winner (H) 7 p.m. Friday, February 23, 2018. Central District Tournament Round 2 Game.

Ohio Capital Conference Final Standings

Overall Conference

Newark 21-1 10-0

Canal Winchester 16-6 6-4

Big Walnut 16-6 6-4

New Albany 13-9 6-4

Groveport 3-19 1-8

Franklin Heights 1-20 0-9

Congrats to our 8th grade Girls Basketball team for being Westerville Heritage consolation bracket champs!

GIRLS BOWLING

GIRLS RECORD:10-6 OVERALL AND 6-6 CONFERENCE

The Big Walnut Girls Bowling Team had their most successful season in school history in both total and conference wins. The girls were led by Kaitlyn Morrison and Anna Tanner. Kaitlyn earned 2nd Team All OCC while Anna earned 3rd team honors. Kaitlyn led the girls in every category. Kaitlyn averaged 175 with a high game of 258 and high series of 429. Anna averaged 172 with a high game of 231 and series of 409.

The girls handed previously undefeated Whetstone their first loss of the year 1733-1693. They were led by Anna Tanner’s 311 series. Kaitlyn Morrison’s career high game of 258 in a 429 series against Delaware.

OHSAAA Sectional Update: Saturday 2/24 at 10 a.m. at HP Lanes

BOYS BOWLING

BOYS RECORD: 10-5 OVERALL AND 7-5 CONFERENCE

The boys defeated Whetstone 2284-2132. This was a season high for scoring total. They were led by Johnny LeMaster’s team high series of 443. Johnny rolled a 223 and 220. The Big Walnut Boys defeated Delaware 2147-2131. They were led by Jacob Bowens career high series of 436. Jacob rolled a 221 and 215.

The Big Walnut Boys Bowling Team had their 2nd best overall record this season. The only season better was 2011 when they were 9-4. The Boys were led by Johnny LeMaster in every category. Johnny averaged 199 this year with a high game of 267 and high series of 467. All three of these are the second highest in school history. Johnny’s 199 average ranks him 15th in the OCC.

OHSAA Sectional Update: Friday, 2/23 10 a.m. at HP Lanes

COMPETITION CHEER

Ohio Cheer Challenge Champions

The Big Walnut Comp Cheer team won their division at the Ohio Cheer Challenge hosted at Big Walnut HS: Sophia Baldassarre; Katheryn Brehm; Anna Cryan; Lauren Erickson; Jayla Kaylor; Kaelyn Lortz; Aaliyah Mabe; Ashley Montgomery; Anastasia Myers; Gabrielle Roberto; Macy Roberto; Allie Tornes.

OCC Champions

For the 6th straight year the Big Walnut Competition Cheer Team has won the OCC Championship. The Lady Eagles competed over the weekend at Pickerington North.

Next: Arnold Classic and OASSA States

2018-2019 Tryouts: April 23 at 3 p.m.–April 27 at 7 p.m., Big Walnut Middle School Gymnasium, 777 Cheshire Rd, Sunbury, 43074.

MIDDLE SCHOOL WILL BE FROM 3-5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WILL BE FROM 5-7 p.m.

MS Cheer Competition Results

The MS Comp Cheer Team brought home some hardware from a competition at BWHS. The team took 2nd Place overall and had several individual event champions. Great work and congratulations to all involved!

GYMNASTICS

Recently the Big Walnut Gymnastics Team finished 3rd at Olentangy Invite with senior Mary Dimitroff placing 1st in vault, bars, and beam. Mary was named the All-Around Champion.

Congrats to Senior Mary Dimitroff who placed 2nd at the OCC Gymnastic Championships at Hilliard Davidson. Junior Kayla Hildebrand finished in 6th.

OHSAA Districts Update:

Saturday, 2/24 at Worthington Kilbourne

BOYS LACROSSE

There will be a HS boys lacrosse parent meeting on Tuesday, 2.27.18 @ 7:00 PM in the HS Atrium. If you have questions or cannot attend, please contact Coach Brunner @ brunner.m.w@gmail.com.

SWIMMING

Congratulations to Senior Dominic Carifa advancing in the 200 IM and 100 Fly and also our boys 400 Free Relay of Seniors Dominic Carifa, John Grumney, Sam Delfino and Junior CJ Rockwell. Districts are next Saturday at Ohio University.

Currently placed:

Dominic Carifa – 7th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:01.74

Dominic Carifa – 19th in the 100 Fly with a time of 55.68

Boys 400 Fr Relay – 22nd with a time of 3:35.34.

OCC Diving Champions

Senior Colin White won the OCC Diving Championships at New Albany.

OCC-Capital Boys:

1. Colin White-Big Walnut-382.55

2. Nate Dimitroff-Big Walnut-301.75

3. Jackson Wood-Big Walnut-197.45

Freshman Eliana Smith won the OCC Diving Championships at New Albany.

OCC-Capital Girls:

1. Eliana Smith-Big Walnut-296.0

2. Mackenna Ames-Big Walnut-291.75

Senior Swimmer Dominic Carifa 200m IM Medley OCC Champion Event 6 Boys 200 Yard IM.

1 Carifa, Dominic Big Walnut High School 2:03.35 PR

2 Daly, Patrick New Albany High School

3 Walsh, Brennan New Albany High School

4 Arlin, Alex New Albany High School

5 Parsons, Luke New Albany High School

6 Buckler, Braden Big Walnut High School

7 Young, Gabriel Big Walnut High School

OCC Championships, Boys 2nd and Girls 3rd: The boys placed 2nd and the girls 3rd at the Ohio Capital Conference Championships. The boys were led by Senior Dominic Carifa who was OCC Champion in the 200m medley. Several athletes had PR’s for the day. New Albany placed first in both divisions.

TENNIS

2.28.18 HS Girls Tennis Player Meeting

Any girls interested in participating in HS Girls tennis next fall there will be a player meeting on Wednesday, 2.28.18 @ 2:45 PM in the HS Atrium. If you cannot attend, please contact Coach Balaz at ryanbalaz@bwls.net or see Mrs. Piper in the HS Athletic Office.

Summer 2018 Open Tennis: Open Tennis at Big Walnut Middle School Courts 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on the following dates: June 12th, June 14th, June 19th, June 21st, June 26th and June 28th.

ANYONE IS WELCOME TO COME AND PLAY DURING OPEN TENNIS

**Dates are subject to change. Please contact coach Kim White at 614-937-3836 or by email kimwhite@bwls.net with any questions**

Girls Tennis starts Monday, Aug 6th, 9-11 a.m.

Boys Tennis starts 1st week of MARCH.

MS Boys Tennis

Open Gyms: 2:30PM-3:30PM: 2/22, 2/27, 3/1

Beginning 3/5: Scheduled Indoor Practices: 2:30-3:30 or Weather Permitting Outdoor: Varied

2018 Eagles Tennis camp

Campers will learn fundamentals of the game taught by BWHS head coach Ryan Balaz and BWMS head coach Kim White. Campers will also learn scoring and compete in matches. Fundamentals will be taught through a combination of game based activities and drills. Each student will receive a t-shirt.

Students are expected to wear running shoes or shoes designed for tennis.

Students are expected to bring a tennis racquet, water bottle and sunscreen.

Beginner Session

WHEN: Monday, June 4th, 9am to Thursday, June 7th, 10:30am

WHERE: BWMS Tennis Courts

MORE INFORMATION: The beginner session is intended for students in grades 5-12 who are new to the game of tennis. These students will learn the basics in a mix of games and drills.

Rain date: Friday, June 8

Cost: $40 (Includes T-Shirt)

Intermediate Session

WHEN: Monday, June 4th, 10:30am to Thursday, June 7th, 12pm

WHERE: BWHS Tennis Courts

MORE INFORMATION: The intermediate session is intended for students in grades 5-12 who are continuing to build their fundamental skills. These students may have played on the middle school or JV team. Students will enhance their skills through a games-based approach. Students will also compete in match play format.

Rain date: Friday, June 8

Cost: $40 (Includes T-Shirt)

Advanced Session

WHEN: Monday, June 4th, 9am to Thursday, June 7th, 10:30am

WHERE: BWHS Tennis Courts

MORE INFORMATION: The advanced session is for students in grades 5-12 who have played on their varsity team or played tennis for multiple years. These students may have taken lessons or attended clinics. This session will have a focus on learning through match play, as well as games based instruction.

Rain date: Friday, June 8

Cost: $40 (Includes T-Shirt)

Questions? Contact High School Coach Balaz at ryanbalaz@bwls.net or Middle School Coach White at kimwhite@bwls.net or 614-937-3836

Big Walnut Middle School Tennis Courts

777 Cheshire Road

Sunbury,OH 43074

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Capital University 1/28/18

There were 71 teams represented. We had seven top 8 placers with seven PRs (personal records) and two season bests. Coach Mike Ryder (jumps coach), Coach Kevin Lewis (distance coach), and I were impressed. The girls did amazing. There were so many things we could be excited about as coaches. We look solid on the track, and in the jumps. I get more and more excited each time out for outdoor season.

High Jump Tori Buxton 4’6” T-8th place (Tori is currently ranked 35th in the state in Division I high jump)

Triple Jump Kaitlin Meade 29’11” 4th place Personal record (Kaitlin is currently ranked 13th in the state in Division I in the triple jump)

4×200 relay 1:58.82 6th place Season best

Hanna Pinkston, Tori Buxton, Maria Boyer, Hannah Unger (the 4×2 team is currently ranked 39th in the state in Division I)

200 dash Hanna Pinkston 29.0

Hannah Unger 30.80 personal record

400 dash Hannah Unger 1:08.02 personal record

800 run Colbi Borland 2:28.06 2nd place personal record (Colbi is ranked 20th in the state in the 800, and 16th in the state in the 1600 in Division I)

Kaitlin Meade 2:39.39 3rd place season best

Grace Unger 2:42.80 5th place personal record

1600 run Chloe McKenzie 6:01.26 5th place personal record

Hannah Wilson 6:22.60 personal record

Also ranked in the state for Division I is the 4×800 relay team of Chloe McKenzie, Hannah Wilson, Grace Unger, and Kaitlin Meade, currently ranked 30th. The top 24 ranked athletes and teams in the state will compete on March 3rd at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Ohio State University – #2 2/3/18

We had another solid meet. I really like what the girls are doing on the track and in the field. They continue to put together strong performances, and each week I can see improvement. Maybe even more importantly, I like how they are gelling as a team. They support each other, pick each other up, and work very well as a group to accomplish our goals. The results are beginning to speak for themselves: three top 8 placers, 5 PRs (personal records), and two season bests.

The updated state results won’t be posted until later this week, but with Kaitlin improving her personal best I feel confident she is going to at the very least hold her position in the top 15. Colbi Borland should maintain her positions in the top 20 for the 1600, and top 30 for the 800.

Next week we travel to Otterbein for our final regular season meet of the season before we go back to Capital on the 25th for the Central District Indoor Championship, and the State Indoor meet at Spire Institute on March 4th.

Triple Jump Kaitlin Meade 30’ 2..25” 8th place New PR

High Jump Tori Buxton 4’ 6”

Long Jump Mackenzie West 13’ 0.75” Season best

4×200 relay 2:00.0

Hannah Unger, Tori Buxton, Maria Boyer, Mackenzie West

400m dash Hannah Unger 1:08.48

800m run Grace Unger 2:39.81 New PR

200m dash Hanna Pinkston 28.03 5th place New PR

Tori Buxton 29.79 New PR

Maria Boyer 32.02 New PR

4×400 relay 4:42.17 6th place Season Best

Hanna Pinkston, Grace Unger, Maria Boyer, Hannah Unger

WRESTLING

Congrats to Coach Moore and following Big Walnut wrestlers who have had an outstanding season.

Individual Records

Apple, Luke 19-8

Coletta, Ryan 18-16

Daniels, Tanner 23-11

Foster, Cole 34-6

Halbakken, Josh 25-9

Jodrey, Christian 14-19

Lenz, Max 25-10

Mason, Noah 4-9

McKelvey, Nathan 8-9

Munday, Bailey 34-1

Piceno, Levi 13-21

Congratulations to the wrestling team for taking 1st place at the Jonathan Alder Invitational. In all, they had 10 placers in Tanner Daniels, Nate McKelvey and Levi Piceno who took 3rd. Cole Foster, Luke Apple and Max Lenz who took 2nd, and had 4 tournament champions in Christian Jodrey, Ryan Coletta, Josh Halbakken and Bailey Munday!

1st Place out of 13 teams at Jonathan Alder Invite. 4th Place out of 16 teams at Big Walnut Classic. 5th Place out of 13 teams at Watkins Memorial Invite.

OHSAA Tourney Update:

Saturday, 2.24 at Newark HS 10 a.m.

MS Wrestling: BW Beat Newark

Big Walnut 7th & 8th grade Wrestling Team won at Newark Liberty 52-39 to finish their dual meet record to 7-3.

Big Walnut Athletic Summer Camps

As we start to plan ahead to warmer weather, please note that many of our Big Walnut Athletic Programs offer summer camps for students of all ages.

Ohio Wesleyan Soccer

FAMILIES: Don’t miss out on Dr. Jay Martin’s Super Soccer Camp June 11-14. Want to train with the WINNINGEST COACH IN NCAA COLLEGE SOCCER HISTORY? The longest running college soccer camp in the state of Ohio! Camp runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for kids Grades K-8. More information at http://www.supersoccercamp.com ! #prideandtradition

Important Dates

March 6th Harlem Wizards – Both gyms will close at 5 pm Game is at 6:30 pm

Feb 23rd – Home Girls Basketball 7 p.m.

Tennis and Track begin Monday, March 5, 2018

Thursday 2/22

Boys Basketball 2:30-4:00 – Main

Girls Basketball 4:00-5:30 – Main

Baseball 3 to 6 Aux and 5;30-6:30 main

Softball 5:30-7 Aux and 6:30-8 Main

Girls Lacrosse – 2:30-4:30 BWIS

Boys Lacrosse – 7-9 Aux and 8-9 Main

Friday 2/23

Boys Basketball 2:30-4:00 – Main

Girls Home Tournament Game 7 p.m. vs Bradley/P North

Baseball 3 to 6 Aux and 3-5 Main

Softball – OFF

Girls Lacrosse – 2:30-4:30 BWIS

Boys Lacrosse – 7-9 BWHS weight room

Saturday 2/24

Boys Basketball Tournament Game at Gahanna 1 p.m.

Girls Basketball 8-10

Boys Basketball 10-11 shooting before game

Baseball 1-4 Both Gyms

Softball 11-1 Both Gyms

Boys Lacrosse 5-7 Both Gyms

Girls Lacrosse 9-11 Aux Gym

Sunday 2/25

Spring Teams are NOT to practice on Sunday’s from this point forward without approval from Athletic Office.

Monday 2/26 TBD – based on the results from the basketball tournaments.

6 TO PLAY IN COLLEGE

Fall 2017 Post Season Individual Award Winners Big Walnut Athletics – Fall 2017 Post Season Awards

Information for this story was provided by Ben Stroup of The Delaware Gazette, Michael Rich, BW Athletic Director Brian Shelton, Stephanie Kreager and BW coaches and athletic supporters.

