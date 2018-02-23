57th Annual Ski Carnival at Snow Trails

Snow Trails will host the 57th Annual Ski Carnival February 24th and 25th. The weekend festivities have been celebrated since the very first season of 1961-‘62 at Snow Trails.

There is something for everyone, from the famous Bikini and Chippendale Slalom races, to the Nesquik Kids Challenge and events in the Tubing Park, to include the Cardboard Creation Race. The slopes and parks will attract many and the Carnival even more as Snow Trails gears up for an expected 5,000 visitors. The area will be open from 9 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. for regular skiing and snowboarding Saturday and Sunday. The Vertical Descent Tubing Park will be open from 9 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 9 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Thanks to major investments in snowmaking technologies, Snow Trails is covered top to bottom with up to four feet of snow, making for excellent winter sports opportunities in Ohio.

The first day will begin with the slopes opening at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Ski Patrol Bratwurst Burn will begin serving their delicious brats and cold beverages at 11 a.m. as the first event of the day, the Nesquik Kids Challenge, takes place close-by in the Beginner’s Area for youngsters. This is a great event to gain balance and skills on skis and snowboards while navigating gates and obstacles – possibly as Olympians one day. Awards for the Challenge will take place shortly after on the second floor of the main Ski Lodge in The Snowflake Loft, to accommodate families who may need to depart earlier in the day.

The course will be set and ready to signal the first qualifying heat of the Skier and Boarder Cross race at 12:30 p.m. A race of this nature is a hybrid of downhill skiing and snowboarding over a motocross style course of snow. Contestants race five or six at a time down the potentially disastrous course. This event is similar to that of the Winter X Games and the Olympics – yet on a smaller scale.

The ever-so-popular Bikini and Chippendale races will take place beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday. A presentation for the 57th Ohio Ski Queen and awards for the day’s activities will be held at 4:30 p.m. in The Snowflake Loft. Saturday night’s live music and entertainment begins at 9 p.m. in The Snowflake Loft with the band “Shucking Bubba” out of Columbus.

The second day will begin with the slopes and tubing park opening at 9 a.m. on Sunday, February 25th. The Snow Trails Ski Patrol will fire up the outdoor grill once again at 11 a.m., as the Carnival Giant Slalom race gets underway. Skiers and Snowboarders race the gates, targeting the apex of each turn just like Team USA, as they go for gold medals in divisions for all ages.

The Guest Costume Contest judging is scheduled for Noon on the Ski Lodge deck. Participants in costume are judged required to have the day’s lift ticket and will receive one free lift ticket to come back another day this season.

It’s all part of the fun as Snow Trails will host the popular Couples Challenge, also at Noon, which draws a crowd to watch teams of participants 21 years of age and older on this fun obstacle course, requiring maneuvers on-snow with ski and snowboard equipment through and over a number of obstacles, while using team work to conquer features, and end with chugging a beer all for time.

A popular event on the second day of Carnival is the Cardboard Creation Race beginning at 1:30 p.m. Prior to the race, competitors will construct from cardboard, paper, and tape only an object to be judged for design and piloted the furthest distance down one of the Vertical Descent Tubing Park lanes, while still intact and in the fastest time.

Set as the grand finale of the Carnival is the Mountain Dew Slush Cup at 3 p.m., where daring individuals on snowboards or skis try their best at skimming across an icy pool of colored water. Most do not make it across the lengthy pool, proving to be a treat more for the spectators than the participants. The day’s awards will follow at 4:30 p.m. in The Snowflake Loft.

Although the events and features are designed to add excitement and fun to the weekend, all are welcome to come and enjoy the resort whether they participate in the events or not. The Annual Ski Carnival at Snow Trails has become a winter reunion for many over the years and delivers on the anticipated fun each season.

Snow Trails, which was the first commercial ski area in Ohio, is a privately owned resort, under the same management since inception. The resort features six chairlifts, including a slow moving Beginner’s Double Chairlift and two ski carpets dedicated to the Beginner’s Area. A third carpet lift is utilized for the Snow Tubing Park with the “Longest Tubing Lanes in Ohio.” The Resort offers 17 total trails including the Timberline trail – “Longest Trail in Ohio.” There are three glade areas, plus four terrain parks. A 9,000 sq. ft. Rental Center houses user-friendly equipment and offers a self-service system. Snow Trails typically opens in early December and the season lasts into March. The resort is located off Interstate 71 south of Mansfield on Possum Run Road. For more information call 800-OHIO-SKI or visit SnowTrails.com

For the latest information on Snow Trails and special programs, visit Facebook @SnowTrails.

