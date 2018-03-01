USOC sports chief: We’ll take a hard look at what occurred

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. Olympic team will leave Pyeongchang with its lowest medal haul in 20 years — a number even worse than it looks because of all the new, American-friendly sports that have been added to the program over the past two decades.

The U.S. finished with 23 medals. It’s the poorest showing since 1998, four years before a home Olympics in Salt Lake City sparked a renaissance for the country’s winter sports program.

Alan Ashley, the U.S. Olympic Committee’s chief of sport performance, wasn’t shirking from the bad result.

“We’re going to take a hard look at what occurred here,” he said Sunday at the USOC’s closing news conference.

Ashley was joined by four U.S. medalists, including Lindsey Vonn, who a few days earlier gave an impassioned plea to not judge everything by the numbers of medals collected.

“To quantify it in how many medals you have is not appropriate and doesn’t respect the athletes and what they’ve put in to be in these games,” she said.

But Ashley acknowledged there was plenty of room for improvement, and promised to break down what went wrong when he returns home.

“Everything we’re responsible for, and everything that is basically under my responsibility, is focused on how to help our top athletes achieve success,” he said. “I’m accountable for that, and I’m not going to shy away from that.”

He also said he derived hope from the 35 athletes who finished fourth through sixth over the two-plus weeks in South Korea.

“It’s not as though we were in these situations where you’re saying, ‘Oh, we’re going to do this great achievement,’ and then we were 20th, 40th, 70th, whatever,’” he said.

But the USOC certainly expected more.

An internal document obtained by The Associated Press set a target goal of 37 medals, with a minimum of 25.

Eleven of the 23 U.S. medals came from snowboarding and freestyle skiing, events that were added beginning in 1992 and have played a large part in a near doubling of medals up for grabs at the games. Many of the newer events are skewed toward North American athletes, and it’s no surprise that the U.S. started vaulting up the medals table in 2002, when it won 34, buoyed by a U.S. sweep on the men’s half-pipe in Park City.

That year, Team USA took 14.5 percent of the medals available. This year, it took 7.5 percent.

The U.S. finished with 12 medals in events other than freestyle and snowboarding. That’s one fewer than in 1998, but still double the total of 1988. After those games, Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who was vice chairman of the USOC, issued a report that called for the federation to focus more on winning medals.

These days, the USOC spends more than $60 million during an Olympic cycle to support winter athletes and their sports organizations. Since Ashley took over, more emphasis has been placed on funneling the money more toward sports that have medal hopes as opposed to developing pipelines for less-successful sports to grow.

Ashley said he’ll look at everything, including seeing what the USOC might emulate from countries that have had more success this year. Norway closed with 39 medals, breaking the Winter Olympics record of 37, set by the United States in 2010. Germany had 31, and Canada, which started its “Own the Podium” program before the Vancouver Games, had 29.

All are helped with funding from their government. The USOC is not.

“I want to help our athletes achieve everything they’re capable of,” Ashley said. “We come here to compete. Everyone can do predictions. And if we just live with predictions, then I guess we don’t need to go to the Olympics.”

U.S. wins women’s hockey gold in shootout to end Canadian Olympic reign

Jocelyne Lamoureux scored the game winner in the sixth round of the shootout, as the United States snapped Canada’s Olympic gold-medal win streak at four, with a 3-2 shootout victory.

By Benjamin Blum, CBC Sports

Canada’s reign as Olympic women’s hockey champions ended in a 3-2 shootout loss to the United States at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the shootout winner for the Americans, who earned their first gold since a 3-1 win over the Canadians at the inaugural Olympic women’s hockey tournament in Nagano in 1998.

Her twin, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, tied the game in the third period after Canada scored twice in the second to rebound after Hilary Knight’s opening goal.

Canadian teams had won the last four Olympic titles, including three against the U.S. The loss denied the team a chance to surpass the four consecutive titles won by previous Canadian and Soviet men’s hockey teams. Coincidentally, the U.S. women’s win comes exactly 38 years after the fabled “Miracle on Ice.”

Goalie Maddie Rooney made 29 saves, only allowing regulation goals to Canadians Haley Irwin and Marie-Philip Poulin. Rooney, originally from Duluth, Minn., made four saves in the shootout, including the deciding stop on Meghan Agosta after she scored on the 20-year-old net-minder earlier in the shootout.

“This medal really hurts,” said Mélodie Daoust, whose Peter Forsberg-esque shootout goal gave Canada a brief edge. “It’s painful.”

Canada and the U.S. have met in five of the six women’s hockey gold-medal games, with the lone exception being a Canada-Sweden final in 2006.

Fast-paced, hard-hitting final

The physicality from the teams’ preliminary-round game — which Canada won 2-1 — carried over into the final, but it was the Canadians who were whistled three times in the first period for infractions. Canada was penalized six times in the final, compared to the three calls against the U.S.

Canada equalized two minutes into the second period when Irwin batted a Blayre Turnbull floater out of mid-air and past Rooney. Poulin broke the 1-1 deadlock in the second by powering a one-timer from Agosta past Rooney.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored on a one-timer from Meghan Agosta to give Canada a 2-1 lead, 6:55 into the 2nd period.

“She is the greatest clutch hockey player of all time,” CBC analyst Cheryl Pounder said about Poulin.

The goal was Poulin’s third of the tournament and her fifth in Olympic gold medal games after scoring twice each in both the Vancouver and Sochi finals.

“I don’t think an Olympic final should come out on a shootout, but that’s part of it,” Poulin said. “This team really gave their heart out tonight. It’s my second family and I’m so proud of all of them.”

The Canadian captain was the centre of attention early in the third period after laying out Brianna Decker with a massive hit in front of the Canadian net. U.S. coach Robb Stauber was incensed that there was no call on the play, which left Decker down on the ice holding her head.

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin avoided a penalty after leveling American Brianna Decker, in the third period of the Olympic gold medal game.

A sloppy line change by Canada left Lamoureux-Morando all alone in front of Canadian goalie Shannon Szabados and she buried her chance to tie it 2-2 at 13:39 of the third.

“It becomes more individual and less of a team thing, so a little harder to swallow,” Szabados said after the game. “But [it’s] the way it goes.”

Monique Lamoureux’s wrist shot tied the women’s gold medal game at 2-2, 13:39 into the third period.

Canada would get its own power-play opportunity with under two minutes left in the third, narrowly missing a go-ahead score on their one great scoring chance but otherwise not putting sustained pressure on Rooney and her penalty killers.

Emotional loss for Canadian players

There was barely a dry eye among the Canadian players as they lined up to receive their silver medals. Canadian defender Jocelyne Larocque immediately removed the medal from around her neck.

“It’s just hard,” Larocque said. “We’re going for gold and I’m proud of this whole team, but we were chasing that gold medal, and … yeah.”

It was the speed of the Americans that was the ultimate difference in the game. The U.S. played with decidedly more pace and urgency during the third period and the 20-minute overtime, swarming Szabados at every opportunity. The veteran netminder made 39 saves in regulation and overtime.

“We knew it was going to be crazy,” said U.S. forward Kendall Coyne. “It always is when we play them.”

Gigi Marvin and Amanda Kessel also scored in the shootout for the Americans, who have won seven of the last eight world women’s championships and beaten Canada in the final in all of them.

“There’s not a lot of words that can describe how you feel,” said Canada coach Laura Schuler, who was a member of the team that took silver in Nagano 20 years ago. “It was a great game of hockey. It’s what we expected: back and forth hockey.”

Retired Canadian captain Hayley Wickenheiser, who is in India with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sent a tweet of support with a video attached shortly after the loss. Trudeau said the Canadian women “played amazing,” with Wickenheiser adding that “we’ll see you in another four years for revenge.”

It was the first Olympic women’s hockey final to go to a shootout.

With U.S. defender Megan Keller in the penalty box for an illegal hit on Poulin, Canada had a power play for the last 95 seconds of overtime, but couldn’t produce the winner.

On the play preceding that, Rooney got just enough glove on a Laura Stacey shot on a Canadian odd-man rush.​

Winter Olympic Medalists

By The Associated Press

ALPINE SKIING

Men Downhill

GOLD_Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway

SILVER_Kjetil Jansrud, Norway

BRONZE_Beat Feuz, Switzerland

Combined

GOLD_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

SILVER_Alexis Pinturault, France

BRONZE_Victor Muffat Jeandet, France

Super G

GOLD_Matthias Mayer, Austria

SILVER_Beat Feuz, Switzerland

BRONZE_Kjetil Jansrud, Norway

Giant Slalom

GOLD_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

SILVER_Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway

BRONZE_Alexis Pinturault, France

Slalom

GOLD_Andre Myhrer, Sweden

SILVER_Ramon Zenhausern, Switzerland

BRONZE_Michael Matt, Austria

Women Downhill

GOLD_Sofia Goggia, Italy

SILVER_Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway

BRONZE_Lindsey Vonn, United States

Combined

GOLD_Michelle Gisin, Switzerland

SILVER_Mikaela Shiffrin, United States

BRONZE_Wendy Holdener, Switzerland

Super G

GOLD_Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic

SILVER_Anna Veith, Austria

BRONZE_Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein

Giant Slalom

GOLD_Mikaela Shiffrin, United States

SILVER_Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway

BRONZE_Federica Brignone, Italy

Slalom

GOLD_Frida Hansdotter, Sweden

SILVER_Wendy Holdener, Switzerland

BRONZE_Katharina Gallhuber, Austria

Parallel Team

GOLD_Switzerland (Denise Feierabend, Wendy Holdener, Daniel Yule, Luca Aerni, Ramon Zenhausern)

SILVER_Austria (Stephanie Brunner, Manuel Feller, Michael Matt, Marco Schwarz, Katharina Gallhuber, Katharina Liensberger)

BRONZE_Norway (Nina Haver-Loeseth, Leif Kristian Haugen, Jonathan Nordbotten, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Maren Skjoeld, Kristin Lysdahl)

BIATHLON

Men 10Km Sprint

GOLD_Arnd Peiffer, Germany

SILVER_Michal Krcmar, Czech Republic

BRONZE_Dominik Windisch, Italy

12.5Km Pursuit

GOLD_Martin Fourcade, France

SILVER_Sebastian Samuelsson, Sweden

BRONZE_Benedikt Doll, Germany

20Km Individual

GOLD_Johannes Thingnes Boe, Norway

SILVER_Jakov Fak, Slovenia

BRONZE_Dominik Landertinger, Austria

15km Mass Start

GOLD_Martin Fourcade, France

SILVER_Simon Schempp, Germany

BRONZE_Emil Hegle Svendsen, Norway

4×7.5km Relay

GOLD_Sweden (Fredrik Lindstrom, Peppe Femling, Jesper Nelin, Sebastian Samuelsson)

SILVER_Norway (Emil Hegle Svendsen, Tarjei Boe, Lars Helge Birkeland, Johannes Thingnes Boe)

BRONZE_Germany (Arnd Peiffer, Simon Schempp, Erik Lesser, Benedikt Doll)

Women 7.5Km Sprint

GOLD_Laura Dahlmeier, Germany

SILVER_Marte Olsbu, Norway

BRONZE_Veronika Vitkova, Czech Republic

10Km Pursuit

GOLD_Laura Dahlmeier, Germany

SILVER_Anastasiya Kuzmina, Slovakia

BRONZE— Anais Bescond, France

15Km Individual

GOLD_Hanna Oeberg, Sweden

SILVER_Anastasiya Kuzmina, Slovakia

BRONZE_Laura Dahlmeier, Germany

12.5km Mass Start

GOLD_Anastasiya Kuzmina, Slovakia

SILVER_Darya Domracheva, Belarus

BRONZE_Tiril Eckhoff, Norway

4x6km Relay

GOLD_Belarus (Nadezhda Skardino, Darya Domracheva, Iryna Kryuko, Dzinara Alimbekava)

SILVER_Sweden (Mona Brorsson, Anna Magnusson, Linn Persson, Hanna Oeberg)

BRONZE_France (Anais Bescond, Marie Dorin Habert, Anais Chevalier, Justine Braisaz)

Mixed Relay

GOLD_France (Anais Bescond, Marie Dorin Habert, Martin Fourcade, Simon Desthieux)

SILVER_Norway (Emil Hegle Svendsen, Tiril Eckhoff, Marte Olsbu, Johannes Thingnes Boe)

BRONZE_Italy (Dorothea Wierer, Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch, Lisa Vittozzi)

BOBSLEIGH

Men Two-Man

GOLD_Germany (Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis)

GOLD_Canada (Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz)

BRONZE_Latvia (Oskars Melbardis, Janis Strenga)

Four-Man

GOLD_Germany (Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp)

SILVER_South Korea (Kim Donghyun, Won Yunjong, Seo Youngwoo, Jun Junglin)

SILVER_Germany (Walther Nico, Eric Franke, Kevin Kuske, Alexander Roediger)

Women

GOLD_Germany 1 (Mariama Jamanka, Lisa Buckwitz)

SILVER_United States 2 (Elana Meyers Taylor, Lauren Gibbs)

BRONZE_Canada 1 (Phylicia George, Kaillie Humphries)

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Men Skiathlon

GOLD_Simen Hegstad Krueger, Norway

SILVER_Marting Johnsrud Sundby, Norway

BRONZE_Hans Christer Holund, Norway

Sprint Classic

GOLD_Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, Norway

SILVER_Federico Pellegrino, Italy

BRONZE_Alexander Bolshunov, OA Russia

15Km Freestyle

GOLD_Dario Cologna, Switzerland

SILVER_Simen Hegstad Krueger, Norway

BRONZE_Denis Spitsov, OA Russia

50km Mass Start Classic

GOLD_Iivo Niskanen, Finland

SILVER_Alexander Bolshunov, OA Russia

BRONZE_Andrey Larkov, OA Russia

Team Sprint

GOLD_Norway (Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo)

SILVER_OA Russia (Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov)

BRONZE_France (Maurice Manificat, Richard Jouve)

4x10km Relay

GOLD_Norway (Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Didrik Toenseth, Simen Hegstad Krueger, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo)

SILVER_OA Russia (Andrey Larkov, Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov)

BRONZE_France (Jean Marc Gaillard, Maurice Manificat, Adrien Backscheider, Clement Parisse)

Women Skiathlon

GOLD_Charlotte Kalla, Sweden

SILVER_Marit Bjoergen, Norway

BRONZE_Krista Parmakoski, Finland

Sprint Classic

GOLD_Stina Nilsson, Sweden

SILVER_Maiken Caspersen Falla, Norway

BRONZE_Yulia Belorukova, OA Russia

10Km Freestyle

GOLD_Ragnhild Haga, Norway

SILVER_Charlotte Kalla, Sweden

BRONZE_Marit Bjoergen, Norway

BRONZE_Krista Parmakoski, Finland

Women’s 30km Mass Start Classic

GOLD_Marit Bjoergen, Norway

SILVER_Krista Parmakoski, Finland

BRONZE_Stina Nilsson, Sweden

Team Sprint

GOLD_United States (Kikkan Randall, Jessica Diggins)

SILVER_Sweden (Charlotte Kalla, Stina Nilsson)

BRONZE_Norway (Marit Bjoergen, Maiken Caspersen Falla)

4x5km Relay

GOLD_Norway (Marit Bjoergen, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ingvild Flugstad Ostberg, Ragnhild Haga)

SILVER_Sweden (Charlotte Kalla, Anna Haag, Stina Nilsson, Ebba Andersson)

BRONZE_OA Russia (Anna Nechaevskaya, Yulia Belorukova, Natalia Nepryaeva, Anastasia Sedova)

CURLING

Men

GOLD_United States (Joe Polo, Tyler George, John Landsteiner, John Shuster, Matt Hamilton)

SILVER_Sweden (Niklas Edin, Henrik Leek, Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranaa, Christoffer Sundgren)

BRONZE_Switzerland (Benoit Schwarz, Peter de Cruz, Dominik Maerki, Valentin Tanner, Claudio Paetz)

Women

GOLD_Sweden (Agnes Knochenhauer, Jennie Waahlin, Anna Hasselborg, Sofia Mabergs, Sara McManus)

SILVER_South Korea (Kim Chohi, Kim Kyeongae, Kim Seonyeong, Kim Yeongmi, Kim Eunjung)

BRONZE_Japan (Chinami Yoshida, Yumi Suzuki, Satsuki Fujisawa, Yurika Yoshida, Mari Motohashi)

Mixed Doubles

GOLD_Canada (Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris)

SILVER_Switzerland (Jenny Perret, Martin Rios)

Bronze_Norway (Kristin Skaslien, Magnus Nedregotten)

FIGURE SKATING

Men

GOLD_Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan

SILVER_Shoma Uno, Japan

BRONZE_Javier Fernandez, Spain

Women

GOLD_Alina Zagitova, OA Russia

SILVER_Evgenia Medvedeva, OA Russia

BRONZE_Kaetlyn Osmond, Canada

Pairs

GOLD_Germany (Aliona Savchenko, Bruno Massot)

SILVER_China (Han Cong, Sui Wenjing)

BRONZE_Canada (Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford)

Ice Dance

GOLD_Canada (Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue)

SILVER_France (Gabriella Papadakis, Guillaume Cizeron)

BRONZE_United States (Alex and Maia Shibutani)

Team Event

GOLD_Canada (Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue)

SILVER_OA Russia (Mikhail Kolyada, Evgenia Medvedeva, Alina Zagitova, Evgenia Tarasova, Vladimir Morozov, Dmitri Soloviev, Ekaterina Bobrova)

BRONZE_United States (Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu, Bradie Tennell, Chris Knierim, Alexa Scimeca-Knierim, Alex Shibutani, Maia Shibutani)

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men Aerials

GOLD_Oleksandr Abramenko, Ukraine

SILVER_Jia Zongyang, China

BRONZE_Ilia Burov, OA Russia

Moguls

GOLD_Mikael Kingsbury, Canada

SILVER_Matt Graham, Australia

BRONZE_Daichi Hara, Japan

Slopestyle

GOLD_Oystein Braten, Norway

SILVER_Nick Goepper, United States

BRONZE_Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada

Halfpipe

GOLD_David Wise, United States

SILVER_Alex Ferreira, United States

BRONZE_Nico Porteous, New Zealand

Ski Cross

GOLD_Brady Leman, Canada

SILVER_Marc Bischofberger, Switzerland

BRONZE_Sergey Ridzik, OA Russia

Women Aerials

GOLD_Hanna Huskova, Belarus

SILVER_Zhang Xin, China

BRONZE_Kong Fanyu, China

Moguls

GOLD_Perrine Laffont, France

SILVER_Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canada

BRONZE_Yulia Galysheva, Kazakhstan

Slopestyle

GOLD_Sarah Hoefflin, Switzerland

SILVER_Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland

BRONZE_Isabel Atkin, Britain

Halfpipe

GOLD_Cassie Sharpe, Canada

SILVER_Marie Martinod, France

BRONZE_Brita Sigourney, United States

Ski Cross

GOLD_Kelsey Serwa, Canada

SILVER_Brittany Phelan, Canada

BRONZE_Fanny Smith, Switzerland

ICE HOCKEY

Men

GOLD_OA Russia (Artyom Zub, Vladislav Gavrikov, Ivan Telegin, Sergei Mozyakin, Sergei Andronov, Pavel Datsyuk, Sergei Kalinin, Mikhail Grigorenko, Vyacheslav Voinov, Andrei Zubarev, Ilya Kablukov, Igor Shestyorkin, Ilya Sorokin, Yegor Yakovlev, Sergei Shirokov, Alexei Marchenko, Bogdan Kiselevich, Ilya Kovalchuk, Nikolai Prokhorkin, Kirill Kaprizov, Vasili Koshechkin, Vadim Shipachyov, Nikita Nesterov, Alexander Barabanov, Nikita Gusev)

SILVER_Germany (Daryl Boyle, Christian Ehrhoff, Brooks Macek, Marcus Kink, Matthias Plachta, Frank Mauer, Danny Aus Den Birken, Yannic Seidenberg, Patrick Reimer, Bjorn Krupp, Jonas Muller, Yasin Ehliz, Gerrit Fauser, Dennis Endras, Frank Hordler, Patrick Hager, Timo Pielmeier, Felix Schutz, Marcel Goc, Dominik Kahun, Sinan Akdag, Leonhard Pfoderl, David Wolf, Moritz Muller, Marcel Noebels)

BRONZE_Canada (Karl Stollery, Chris Lee, Chay Genoway, Gilbert Brule, Wojtek Wolski, Derek Roy, Chris Kelly, Rob Klinkhammer, Brandon Kozun, Quinton Howden, Rene Bourque, Marc-Andre Gragnani, Andrew Ebbett, Mason Raymond, Eric O’Dell, Stefan Elliott, Cody Goloubef, Ben Scrivens, Kevin Poulin, Justin Peters, Mat Robinson, Maxim Lapierre, Maxim Noreau, Linden Vey, Christian Thomas)

Women

GOLD_United States (Alex Rigsby, Amanda Kessel, Amanda Pelkey, Brianna Decker, Cayla Barnes, Dani Cameranesi, Emily Pfalzer, Gigi Marvin, Haley Skarupa, Hannah Brandt, Hilary Knight, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Kacey Bellamy, Kali Flanagan, Kelly Pannek, Kendall Coyne, Lee Stecklein, Maddie Rooney, Megan Keller, Meghan Duggan, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Nicole Hensley, Sidney Morin)

SILVER_Canada (Ann-Renee Desbiens, Bailey Bram, Blayre Turnbull, Brianne Jenner, Brigette Lacquette, Emily Clark, Genevieve Lacasse, Haley Irwin, Jennifer Wakefield, Jillian Saulnier, Jocelyne Larocque, Laura Fortino, Laura Stacey, Lauriane Rougeau, Marie-Philip Poulin, Meaghan Mikkelson, Meghan Agosta, Melodie Daoust, Natalie Spooner, Rebecca Johnston, Renata Fast, Sarah Nurse, Shannon Szabados)

BRONZE_Finland (Annina Rajahuhta, Ella Viitasuo, Emma Nuutinen, Eveliina Suonpaa, Isa Rahunen, Jenni Hiirikoski, Linda Valimaki, Meeri Raisanen, Michelle Karvinen, Minnamari Tuominen, Mira Jalosuo, Noora Raty, Noora Tulus, Petra Nieminen, Riikka Valila, Ronja Savolainen, Rosa Lindstedt, Saila Saari, Sanni Hakala, Sara Sakkinen, Susanna Tapani, Tanja Niskanen, Venla Hovi)

LUGE

Men Singles

GOLD_David Gleirscher, Austria

SILVER_Christopher Mazdzer, United States

BRONZE_Johannes Ludwig, Germany

Doubles

GOLD_Germany (Tobias Arlt, Tobias Wendl)

SILVER_Austria (Georg Fischler, Peter Penz)

BRONZE_Germany (Toni Eggert, Sascha Benecken)

Women Singles

GOLD_Natalie Geisenberger, Germany

SILVER_Dajana Eitberger, Germany

BRONZE_Alex Gough, Canada

Team Relay

GOLD_Germany 1 (Johannes Ludwig, Natalie Geisenberger, Tobias Arlt, Tobias Wendl)

SILVER_Canada 1 (Sam Edney, Alex Gough, Tristan Walker, Justin Snith)

BRONZE_Austria 1 (David Gleirscher, Madeleine Egle, Georg Fischler, Peter Penz)

NORDIC COMBINED

Individual (Normal Hill)

GOLD_Eric Frenzel, Germany

SILVER_Akito Watabe, Japan

BRONZE_Lukas Klapfer, Austria

Individual (Large Hill)

GOLD_Johannes Rydzek, Germany

SILVER_Fabian Riessle, Germany

BRONZE_Eric Frenzel, Germany

Men’s Team

GOLD_Germany (Eric Frenzel, Johannes Rydzek, Fabian Riessle, Vinzenz Geiger)

SILVER_Norway (Jan Schmid, Joergen Graabak, Espen Andersen, Jarl Magnus Riiber)

BRONZE_Austria (Wilhelm Denifl, Bernhard Gruber, Lukas Klapfer, Mario Seidl)

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING

Men 500

GOLD_Wu Dajing, China

SILVER_Hwang Daeheon, South Korea

BRONZE_Lim Hyojun, South Korea

1000

GOLD_Samuel Girard, Canada

SILVER_John-Henry Krueger, United States

BRONZE_Seo Yira, South Korea

1500

GOLD_Lim Hyojun, South Korea

SILVER_Sjinkie Knegt, Netherlands

BRONZE_Semen Elistratov, OA Russia

5000 Relay

GOLD_Hungary (Viktor Knoch, Shaolin Sandor Liu, Shaoang Liu, Csaba Burjan)

SILVER_China (Wu Dajing, Han Tianyu, Chen Dequan, Xu Hongzhi)

BRONZE_Canada (Charles Hamelin, Pascal Dion, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer)

Women 500

GOLD_Arianna Fontana, Italy

SILVER_Yara Van Kerkhof, Netherlands

BRONZE_Kim Boutin, Canada

1000

GOLD_Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands.

SILVER_Kim Boutin, Canada.

BRONZE_Arianna Fontana, Italy.

1500

GOLD_Choi Minjeong, South Korea

SILVER_Li Jinyu, China

BRONZE_Kim Boutin, Canada

3000 Relay

GOLD_South Korea (Kim Alang, Choi Minjeong, Shim Sukhee, Kim Yejin)

SILVER_Italy (Arianna Fontana, Cecilia Maffei, Martina Valcepina, Lucia Peretti)

BRONZE_Netherlands (Jorien Ter Mors, Yara Van Kerkhof, Lara Van Ruijven, Suzanne Schulting)

SKELETON

Men

GOLD_Yun Sung-bin, South Korea

SILVER_Nikita Tregybov, OA Russia

BRONZE_Dominic Parsons, Britain

Women

GOLD_Elizabeth Yarnold, Britain

SILVER_Jacqueline Loelling, Germany

BRONZE_Laura Deas, Britain

SKI JUMPING

Men

K90 Individual

GOLD_Andreas Wellinger, Germany

SILVER_Johann Andre Forfang, Norway

BRONZE_Robert Johansson, Norway

K120 Individual

GOLD_Kamil Stoch, Poland

SILVER_Andreas Wellinger, Germany

BRONZE_Robert Johansson, Norway

Team

GOLD_Norway (Andreas Stjernen, Robert Johansson, Johan Andre Forfang, Daniel Andre Tande)

SILVER_Germany (Richard Freitag, Karl Geiger, Andreas Wellinger, Stephan Leyhe)

BRONZE_Poland (Kamil Stoch, Stefan Hula, Maciej Kot, Dawid Kubacki)

Women

K90 Individual

GOLD_Maren Lundby, Norway

SILVER_Katharina Althaus, Germany

BRONZE_Sara Takanashi, Japan

SNOWBOARD

Men Big Air

GOLD_Sebastien Toutant, Canada

SILVER_Kyle Mack, United States

BRONZE_Billy Morgan, Britain

Snowboard Cross

GOLD_Pierre Vaultier, France

SILVER_Jarryd Hughes, Australia

BRONZE_Regino Hernandez, Spain

Halfpipe

GOLD_Shaun White, United States

SILVER_Ayumu Hirano, Japan

BRONZE_Scott James, Australia

Slopestyle

GOLD_Redmond Gerard, United States

SILVER_Maxence Parrot, Canada

BRONZE_Marc McMorris, Canada

Parallel Giant Slalom

GOLD_Nevin Galmarini, Switzerland

SILVER_Lee Sangho, South Korea

BRONZE_Zan Kosir, Slovenia

Women Big Air

GOLD_Anna Gasser, Austria

SILVER_Jamie Anderson, United States

BRONZE_Zoi Sadowski Synnott, New Zealand

Snowboard Cross

GOLD_Michela Moioli, Italy

SILVER_Julia Pereira, France

BRONZE_Eva Samkova, Czech Republic

Halfpipe

GOLD_Chloe Kim, United States

SILVER_Liu Jiayu, China

BRONZE_Arielle Gold, United States

Slopestyle

GOLD_Jamie Anderson, United States

SILVER_Laurie Blouin, Canada

BRONZE_Enni Rukajarvi, Finland

Parallel Giant Slalom

GOLD_Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic

SILVER_Selina Jorg, Germany

BRONZE_Ramona Theresia Hofmeister, Germany

SPEEDSKATING

Men 500

GOLD_Havard Lorentzen, Norway

SILVER_Cha Min-Kyu, South Korea

BRONZE_Gao Tingyu, China

1000

GOLD_Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands

SILVER_Havard Lorentzen, Norway

BRONZE_Kim Tae-Yun, South Korea

1500

GOLD_Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands

SILVER_Patrick Roest, Netherlands

BRONZE_Kim Min Seok, South Korea

5000

GOLD_Sven Kramer, Netherlands

SILVER_Ted-Jan Bloemen, Canada

BRONZE_Sverre Lunde Pedersen, Norway

10000

GOLD_Ted Jan Blomen, Canada

SILVER_Jorrit Bergsma, Netherlands

BRONZE_Nicola Tumolero, Italy

Mass Start

GOLD_Lee Seung-Hoon, South Korea

SILVER_Bart Swings, Belgium

BRONZE_Koen Verweij, Netherlands

Team Pursuit

GOLD_Norway (Haavard Bokko, Sverre Lunde Pedersen, Simen Spieler Nilsen, Sindre Henriksen)

SILVER_South Korea (Lee Seung-Hoon, Joo Hyung-Joon, Kim Min Seok, Chung Woong Jae)

BRONZE_Netherlands (Sven Kramer, Jan Blokhuijsen, Patrick Roest)

Women 500

GOLD_Nao Kodaira, Japan

SILVER_Lee Sang-Hwa, South Korea

BRONZE_Karolina Erbanova, Czech Republic

1000

GOLD_Jorien Ter Mors, Netherlands

SILVER_Nao Kodaira, Japan

BRONZE_Miho Takagi, Japan

1500

GOLD_Ireen Wust, Netherlands

SILVER_Miho Takagi, Japan

BRONZE_Marrit Leenstra, Netherlands

3000

GOLD_Carlijn Achtereekte, Netherlands

SILVER_Ireen Wust, Netherlands

BRONZE_Antoinette De Jong, Netherlands

5000

GOLD_Esmee Visser, Netherlands

SILVER_Martina Sablikova, Czech Republic

BRONZE_Natalya Voronina, OA Russia

Mass Start

GOLD_Nana Takagi, Japan

SILVER_Kim Bo-Reum, South Korea

BRONZE_Irene Schouten, Netherlands

Team Pursuit

GOLD_Japan (Miho Takagi, Ayaka Kikuchi, Nana Takagi, Ayano Sato)

SILVER_Netherlands (Ireen Wust, Marrit Leenstra, Antoinette De Jong, Lotte Van Beek)

BRONZE_United States (Mia Manganello, Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, Carlijn Schoutens)

