USOC sports chief: We’ll take a hard look at what occurred

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. Olympic team will leave Pyeongchang with its lowest medal haul in 20 years — a number even worse than it looks because of all the new, American-friendly sports that have been added to the program over the past two decades.
The U.S. finished with 23 medals. It’s the poorest showing since 1998, four years before a home Olympics in Salt Lake City sparked a renaissance for the country’s winter sports program.
Alan Ashley, the U.S. Olympic Committee’s chief of sport performance, wasn’t shirking from the bad result.
“We’re going to take a hard look at what occurred here,” he said Sunday at the USOC’s closing news conference.
Ashley was joined by four U.S. medalists, including Lindsey Vonn, who a few days earlier gave an impassioned plea to not judge everything by the numbers of medals collected.
“To quantify it in how many medals you have is not appropriate and doesn’t respect the athletes and what they’ve put in to be in these games,” she said.
But Ashley acknowledged there was plenty of room for improvement, and promised to break down what went wrong when he returns home.
“Everything we’re responsible for, and everything that is basically under my responsibility, is focused on how to help our top athletes achieve success,” he said. “I’m accountable for that, and I’m not going to shy away from that.”
He also said he derived hope from the 35 athletes who finished fourth through sixth over the two-plus weeks in South Korea.
“It’s not as though we were in these situations where you’re saying, ‘Oh, we’re going to do this great achievement,’ and then we were 20th, 40th, 70th, whatever,’” he said.
But the USOC certainly expected more.
An internal document obtained by The Associated Press set a target goal of 37 medals, with a minimum of 25.
Eleven of the 23 U.S. medals came from snowboarding and freestyle skiing, events that were added beginning in 1992 and have played a large part in a near doubling of medals up for grabs at the games. Many of the newer events are skewed toward North American athletes, and it’s no surprise that the U.S. started vaulting up the medals table in 2002, when it won 34, buoyed by a U.S. sweep on the men’s half-pipe in Park City.
That year, Team USA took 14.5 percent of the medals available. This year, it took 7.5 percent.
The U.S. finished with 12 medals in events other than freestyle and snowboarding. That’s one fewer than in 1998, but still double the total of 1988. After those games, Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who was vice chairman of the USOC, issued a report that called for the federation to focus more on winning medals.
These days, the USOC spends more than $60 million during an Olympic cycle to support winter athletes and their sports organizations. Since Ashley took over, more emphasis has been placed on funneling the money more toward sports that have medal hopes as opposed to developing pipelines for less-successful sports to grow.
Ashley said he’ll look at everything, including seeing what the USOC might emulate from countries that have had more success this year. Norway closed with 39 medals, breaking the Winter Olympics record of 37, set by the United States in 2010. Germany had 31, and Canada, which started its “Own the Podium” program before the Vancouver Games, had 29.
All are helped with funding from their government. The USOC is not.
“I want to help our athletes achieve everything they’re capable of,” Ashley said. “We come here to compete. Everyone can do predictions. And if we just live with predictions, then I guess we don’t need to go to the Olympics.”
U.S. wins women’s hockey gold in shootout to end Canadian Olympic reign
Jocelyne Lamoureux scored the game winner in the sixth round of the shootout, as the United States snapped Canada’s Olympic gold-medal win streak at four, with a 3-2 shootout victory.
By Benjamin Blum, CBC Sports
Canada’s reign as Olympic women’s hockey champions ended in a 3-2 shootout loss to the United States at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the shootout winner for the Americans, who earned their first gold since a 3-1 win over the Canadians at the inaugural Olympic women’s hockey tournament in Nagano in 1998.
Her twin, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, tied the game in the third period after Canada scored twice in the second to rebound after Hilary Knight’s opening goal.
Canadian teams had won the last four Olympic titles, including three against the U.S. The loss denied the team a chance to surpass the four consecutive titles won by previous Canadian and Soviet men’s hockey teams. Coincidentally, the U.S. women’s win comes exactly 38 years after the fabled “Miracle on Ice.”
Goalie Maddie Rooney made 29 saves, only allowing regulation goals to Canadians Haley Irwin and Marie-Philip Poulin. Rooney, originally from Duluth, Minn., made four saves in the shootout, including the deciding stop on Meghan Agosta after she scored on the 20-year-old net-minder earlier in the shootout.
“This medal really hurts,” said Mélodie Daoust, whose Peter Forsberg-esque shootout goal gave Canada a brief edge. “It’s painful.”
Canada and the U.S. have met in five of the six women’s hockey gold-medal games, with the lone exception being a Canada-Sweden final in 2006.
Fast-paced, hard-hitting final
The physicality from the teams’ preliminary-round game — which Canada won 2-1 — carried over into the final, but it was the Canadians who were whistled three times in the first period for infractions. Canada was penalized six times in the final, compared to the three calls against the U.S.
Canada equalized two minutes into the second period when Irwin batted a Blayre Turnbull floater out of mid-air and past Rooney. Poulin broke the 1-1 deadlock in the second by powering a one-timer from Agosta past Rooney.
Marie-Philip Poulin scored on a one-timer from Meghan Agosta to give Canada a 2-1 lead, 6:55 into the 2nd period.
“She is the greatest clutch hockey player of all time,” CBC analyst Cheryl Pounder said about Poulin.
The goal was Poulin’s third of the tournament and her fifth in Olympic gold medal games after scoring twice each in both the Vancouver and Sochi finals.
“I don’t think an Olympic final should come out on a shootout, but that’s part of it,” Poulin said. “This team really gave their heart out tonight. It’s my second family and I’m so proud of all of them.”
The Canadian captain was the centre of attention early in the third period after laying out Brianna Decker with a massive hit in front of the Canadian net. U.S. coach Robb Stauber was incensed that there was no call on the play, which left Decker down on the ice holding her head.
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin avoided a penalty after leveling American Brianna Decker, in the third period of the Olympic gold medal game.
A sloppy line change by Canada left Lamoureux-Morando all alone in front of Canadian goalie Shannon Szabados and she buried her chance to tie it 2-2 at 13:39 of the third.
“It becomes more individual and less of a team thing, so a little harder to swallow,” Szabados said after the game. “But [it’s] the way it goes.”
Monique Lamoureux’s wrist shot tied the women’s gold medal game at 2-2, 13:39 into the third period.
Canada would get its own power-play opportunity with under two minutes left in the third, narrowly missing a go-ahead score on their one great scoring chance but otherwise not putting sustained pressure on Rooney and her penalty killers.
Emotional loss for Canadian players
There was barely a dry eye among the Canadian players as they lined up to receive their silver medals. Canadian defender Jocelyne Larocque immediately removed the medal from around her neck.
“It’s just hard,” Larocque said. “We’re going for gold and I’m proud of this whole team, but we were chasing that gold medal, and … yeah.”
It was the speed of the Americans that was the ultimate difference in the game. The U.S. played with decidedly more pace and urgency during the third period and the 20-minute overtime, swarming Szabados at every opportunity. The veteran netminder made 39 saves in regulation and overtime.
“We knew it was going to be crazy,” said U.S. forward Kendall Coyne. “It always is when we play them.”
Gigi Marvin and Amanda Kessel also scored in the shootout for the Americans, who have won seven of the last eight world women’s championships and beaten Canada in the final in all of them.
“There’s not a lot of words that can describe how you feel,” said Canada coach Laura Schuler, who was a member of the team that took silver in Nagano 20 years ago. “It was a great game of hockey. It’s what we expected: back and forth hockey.”
Retired Canadian captain Hayley Wickenheiser, who is in India with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sent a tweet of support with a video attached shortly after the loss. Trudeau said the Canadian women “played amazing,” with Wickenheiser adding that “we’ll see you in another four years for revenge.”
It was the first Olympic women’s hockey final to go to a shootout.
With U.S. defender Megan Keller in the penalty box for an illegal hit on Poulin, Canada had a power play for the last 95 seconds of overtime, but couldn’t produce the winner.
On the play preceding that, Rooney got just enough glove on a Laura Stacey shot on a Canadian odd-man rush.
Winter Olympic Medalists
By The Associated Press
ALPINE SKIING
Men Downhill
GOLD_Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway
SILVER_Kjetil Jansrud, Norway
BRONZE_Beat Feuz, Switzerland
Combined
GOLD_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
SILVER_Alexis Pinturault, France
BRONZE_Victor Muffat Jeandet, France
Super G
GOLD_Matthias Mayer, Austria
SILVER_Beat Feuz, Switzerland
BRONZE_Kjetil Jansrud, Norway
Giant Slalom
GOLD_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
SILVER_Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway
BRONZE_Alexis Pinturault, France
Slalom
GOLD_Andre Myhrer, Sweden
SILVER_Ramon Zenhausern, Switzerland
BRONZE_Michael Matt, Austria
Women Downhill
GOLD_Sofia Goggia, Italy
SILVER_Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway
BRONZE_Lindsey Vonn, United States
Combined
GOLD_Michelle Gisin, Switzerland
SILVER_Mikaela Shiffrin, United States
BRONZE_Wendy Holdener, Switzerland
Super G
GOLD_Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic
SILVER_Anna Veith, Austria
BRONZE_Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein
Giant Slalom
GOLD_Mikaela Shiffrin, United States
SILVER_Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway
BRONZE_Federica Brignone, Italy
Slalom
GOLD_Frida Hansdotter, Sweden
SILVER_Wendy Holdener, Switzerland
BRONZE_Katharina Gallhuber, Austria
Parallel Team
GOLD_Switzerland (Denise Feierabend, Wendy Holdener, Daniel Yule, Luca Aerni, Ramon Zenhausern)
SILVER_Austria (Stephanie Brunner, Manuel Feller, Michael Matt, Marco Schwarz, Katharina Gallhuber, Katharina Liensberger)
BRONZE_Norway (Nina Haver-Loeseth, Leif Kristian Haugen, Jonathan Nordbotten, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Maren Skjoeld, Kristin Lysdahl)
BIATHLON
Men 10Km Sprint
GOLD_Arnd Peiffer, Germany
SILVER_Michal Krcmar, Czech Republic
BRONZE_Dominik Windisch, Italy
12.5Km Pursuit
GOLD_Martin Fourcade, France
SILVER_Sebastian Samuelsson, Sweden
BRONZE_Benedikt Doll, Germany
20Km Individual
GOLD_Johannes Thingnes Boe, Norway
SILVER_Jakov Fak, Slovenia
BRONZE_Dominik Landertinger, Austria
15km Mass Start
GOLD_Martin Fourcade, France
SILVER_Simon Schempp, Germany
BRONZE_Emil Hegle Svendsen, Norway
4×7.5km Relay
GOLD_Sweden (Fredrik Lindstrom, Peppe Femling, Jesper Nelin, Sebastian Samuelsson)
SILVER_Norway (Emil Hegle Svendsen, Tarjei Boe, Lars Helge Birkeland, Johannes Thingnes Boe)
BRONZE_Germany (Arnd Peiffer, Simon Schempp, Erik Lesser, Benedikt Doll)
Women 7.5Km Sprint
GOLD_Laura Dahlmeier, Germany
SILVER_Marte Olsbu, Norway
BRONZE_Veronika Vitkova, Czech Republic
10Km Pursuit
GOLD_Laura Dahlmeier, Germany
SILVER_Anastasiya Kuzmina, Slovakia
BRONZE— Anais Bescond, France
15Km Individual
GOLD_Hanna Oeberg, Sweden
SILVER_Anastasiya Kuzmina, Slovakia
BRONZE_Laura Dahlmeier, Germany
12.5km Mass Start
GOLD_Anastasiya Kuzmina, Slovakia
SILVER_Darya Domracheva, Belarus
BRONZE_Tiril Eckhoff, Norway
4x6km Relay
GOLD_Belarus (Nadezhda Skardino, Darya Domracheva, Iryna Kryuko, Dzinara Alimbekava)
SILVER_Sweden (Mona Brorsson, Anna Magnusson, Linn Persson, Hanna Oeberg)
BRONZE_France (Anais Bescond, Marie Dorin Habert, Anais Chevalier, Justine Braisaz)
Mixed Relay
GOLD_France (Anais Bescond, Marie Dorin Habert, Martin Fourcade, Simon Desthieux)
SILVER_Norway (Emil Hegle Svendsen, Tiril Eckhoff, Marte Olsbu, Johannes Thingnes Boe)
BRONZE_Italy (Dorothea Wierer, Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch, Lisa Vittozzi)
BOBSLEIGH
Men Two-Man
GOLD_Germany (Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis)
GOLD_Canada (Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz)
BRONZE_Latvia (Oskars Melbardis, Janis Strenga)
Four-Man
GOLD_Germany (Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp)
SILVER_South Korea (Kim Donghyun, Won Yunjong, Seo Youngwoo, Jun Junglin)
SILVER_Germany (Walther Nico, Eric Franke, Kevin Kuske, Alexander Roediger)
Women
GOLD_Germany 1 (Mariama Jamanka, Lisa Buckwitz)
SILVER_United States 2 (Elana Meyers Taylor, Lauren Gibbs)
BRONZE_Canada 1 (Phylicia George, Kaillie Humphries)
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Men Skiathlon
GOLD_Simen Hegstad Krueger, Norway
SILVER_Marting Johnsrud Sundby, Norway
BRONZE_Hans Christer Holund, Norway
Sprint Classic
GOLD_Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, Norway
SILVER_Federico Pellegrino, Italy
BRONZE_Alexander Bolshunov, OA Russia
15Km Freestyle
GOLD_Dario Cologna, Switzerland
SILVER_Simen Hegstad Krueger, Norway
BRONZE_Denis Spitsov, OA Russia
50km Mass Start Classic
GOLD_Iivo Niskanen, Finland
SILVER_Alexander Bolshunov, OA Russia
BRONZE_Andrey Larkov, OA Russia
Team Sprint
GOLD_Norway (Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo)
SILVER_OA Russia (Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov)
BRONZE_France (Maurice Manificat, Richard Jouve)
4x10km Relay
GOLD_Norway (Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Didrik Toenseth, Simen Hegstad Krueger, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo)
SILVER_OA Russia (Andrey Larkov, Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov)
BRONZE_France (Jean Marc Gaillard, Maurice Manificat, Adrien Backscheider, Clement Parisse)
Women Skiathlon
GOLD_Charlotte Kalla, Sweden
SILVER_Marit Bjoergen, Norway
BRONZE_Krista Parmakoski, Finland
Sprint Classic
GOLD_Stina Nilsson, Sweden
SILVER_Maiken Caspersen Falla, Norway
BRONZE_Yulia Belorukova, OA Russia
10Km Freestyle
GOLD_Ragnhild Haga, Norway
SILVER_Charlotte Kalla, Sweden
BRONZE_Marit Bjoergen, Norway
BRONZE_Krista Parmakoski, Finland
Women’s 30km Mass Start Classic
GOLD_Marit Bjoergen, Norway
SILVER_Krista Parmakoski, Finland
BRONZE_Stina Nilsson, Sweden
Team Sprint
GOLD_United States (Kikkan Randall, Jessica Diggins)
SILVER_Sweden (Charlotte Kalla, Stina Nilsson)
BRONZE_Norway (Marit Bjoergen, Maiken Caspersen Falla)
4x5km Relay
GOLD_Norway (Marit Bjoergen, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ingvild Flugstad Ostberg, Ragnhild Haga)
SILVER_Sweden (Charlotte Kalla, Anna Haag, Stina Nilsson, Ebba Andersson)
BRONZE_OA Russia (Anna Nechaevskaya, Yulia Belorukova, Natalia Nepryaeva, Anastasia Sedova)
CURLING
Men
GOLD_United States (Joe Polo, Tyler George, John Landsteiner, John Shuster, Matt Hamilton)
SILVER_Sweden (Niklas Edin, Henrik Leek, Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranaa, Christoffer Sundgren)
BRONZE_Switzerland (Benoit Schwarz, Peter de Cruz, Dominik Maerki, Valentin Tanner, Claudio Paetz)
Women
GOLD_Sweden (Agnes Knochenhauer, Jennie Waahlin, Anna Hasselborg, Sofia Mabergs, Sara McManus)
SILVER_South Korea (Kim Chohi, Kim Kyeongae, Kim Seonyeong, Kim Yeongmi, Kim Eunjung)
BRONZE_Japan (Chinami Yoshida, Yumi Suzuki, Satsuki Fujisawa, Yurika Yoshida, Mari Motohashi)
Mixed Doubles
GOLD_Canada (Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris)
SILVER_Switzerland (Jenny Perret, Martin Rios)
Bronze_Norway (Kristin Skaslien, Magnus Nedregotten)
FIGURE SKATING
Men
GOLD_Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan
SILVER_Shoma Uno, Japan
BRONZE_Javier Fernandez, Spain
Women
GOLD_Alina Zagitova, OA Russia
SILVER_Evgenia Medvedeva, OA Russia
BRONZE_Kaetlyn Osmond, Canada
Pairs
GOLD_Germany (Aliona Savchenko, Bruno Massot)
SILVER_China (Han Cong, Sui Wenjing)
BRONZE_Canada (Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford)
Ice Dance
GOLD_Canada (Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue)
SILVER_France (Gabriella Papadakis, Guillaume Cizeron)
BRONZE_United States (Alex and Maia Shibutani)
Team Event
GOLD_Canada (Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue)
SILVER_OA Russia (Mikhail Kolyada, Evgenia Medvedeva, Alina Zagitova, Evgenia Tarasova, Vladimir Morozov, Dmitri Soloviev, Ekaterina Bobrova)
BRONZE_United States (Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu, Bradie Tennell, Chris Knierim, Alexa Scimeca-Knierim, Alex Shibutani, Maia Shibutani)
FREESTYLE SKIING
Men Aerials
GOLD_Oleksandr Abramenko, Ukraine
SILVER_Jia Zongyang, China
BRONZE_Ilia Burov, OA Russia
Moguls
GOLD_Mikael Kingsbury, Canada
SILVER_Matt Graham, Australia
BRONZE_Daichi Hara, Japan
Slopestyle
GOLD_Oystein Braten, Norway
SILVER_Nick Goepper, United States
BRONZE_Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada
Halfpipe
GOLD_David Wise, United States
SILVER_Alex Ferreira, United States
BRONZE_Nico Porteous, New Zealand
Ski Cross
GOLD_Brady Leman, Canada
SILVER_Marc Bischofberger, Switzerland
BRONZE_Sergey Ridzik, OA Russia
Women Aerials
GOLD_Hanna Huskova, Belarus
SILVER_Zhang Xin, China
BRONZE_Kong Fanyu, China
Moguls
GOLD_Perrine Laffont, France
SILVER_Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canada
BRONZE_Yulia Galysheva, Kazakhstan
Slopestyle
GOLD_Sarah Hoefflin, Switzerland
SILVER_Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland
BRONZE_Isabel Atkin, Britain
Halfpipe
GOLD_Cassie Sharpe, Canada
SILVER_Marie Martinod, France
BRONZE_Brita Sigourney, United States
Ski Cross
GOLD_Kelsey Serwa, Canada
SILVER_Brittany Phelan, Canada
BRONZE_Fanny Smith, Switzerland
ICE HOCKEY
Men
GOLD_OA Russia (Artyom Zub, Vladislav Gavrikov, Ivan Telegin, Sergei Mozyakin, Sergei Andronov, Pavel Datsyuk, Sergei Kalinin, Mikhail Grigorenko, Vyacheslav Voinov, Andrei Zubarev, Ilya Kablukov, Igor Shestyorkin, Ilya Sorokin, Yegor Yakovlev, Sergei Shirokov, Alexei Marchenko, Bogdan Kiselevich, Ilya Kovalchuk, Nikolai Prokhorkin, Kirill Kaprizov, Vasili Koshechkin, Vadim Shipachyov, Nikita Nesterov, Alexander Barabanov, Nikita Gusev)
SILVER_Germany (Daryl Boyle, Christian Ehrhoff, Brooks Macek, Marcus Kink, Matthias Plachta, Frank Mauer, Danny Aus Den Birken, Yannic Seidenberg, Patrick Reimer, Bjorn Krupp, Jonas Muller, Yasin Ehliz, Gerrit Fauser, Dennis Endras, Frank Hordler, Patrick Hager, Timo Pielmeier, Felix Schutz, Marcel Goc, Dominik Kahun, Sinan Akdag, Leonhard Pfoderl, David Wolf, Moritz Muller, Marcel Noebels)
BRONZE_Canada (Karl Stollery, Chris Lee, Chay Genoway, Gilbert Brule, Wojtek Wolski, Derek Roy, Chris Kelly, Rob Klinkhammer, Brandon Kozun, Quinton Howden, Rene Bourque, Marc-Andre Gragnani, Andrew Ebbett, Mason Raymond, Eric O’Dell, Stefan Elliott, Cody Goloubef, Ben Scrivens, Kevin Poulin, Justin Peters, Mat Robinson, Maxim Lapierre, Maxim Noreau, Linden Vey, Christian Thomas)
Women
GOLD_United States (Alex Rigsby, Amanda Kessel, Amanda Pelkey, Brianna Decker, Cayla Barnes, Dani Cameranesi, Emily Pfalzer, Gigi Marvin, Haley Skarupa, Hannah Brandt, Hilary Knight, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Kacey Bellamy, Kali Flanagan, Kelly Pannek, Kendall Coyne, Lee Stecklein, Maddie Rooney, Megan Keller, Meghan Duggan, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Nicole Hensley, Sidney Morin)
SILVER_Canada (Ann-Renee Desbiens, Bailey Bram, Blayre Turnbull, Brianne Jenner, Brigette Lacquette, Emily Clark, Genevieve Lacasse, Haley Irwin, Jennifer Wakefield, Jillian Saulnier, Jocelyne Larocque, Laura Fortino, Laura Stacey, Lauriane Rougeau, Marie-Philip Poulin, Meaghan Mikkelson, Meghan Agosta, Melodie Daoust, Natalie Spooner, Rebecca Johnston, Renata Fast, Sarah Nurse, Shannon Szabados)
BRONZE_Finland (Annina Rajahuhta, Ella Viitasuo, Emma Nuutinen, Eveliina Suonpaa, Isa Rahunen, Jenni Hiirikoski, Linda Valimaki, Meeri Raisanen, Michelle Karvinen, Minnamari Tuominen, Mira Jalosuo, Noora Raty, Noora Tulus, Petra Nieminen, Riikka Valila, Ronja Savolainen, Rosa Lindstedt, Saila Saari, Sanni Hakala, Sara Sakkinen, Susanna Tapani, Tanja Niskanen, Venla Hovi)
LUGE
Men Singles
GOLD_David Gleirscher, Austria
SILVER_Christopher Mazdzer, United States
BRONZE_Johannes Ludwig, Germany
Doubles
GOLD_Germany (Tobias Arlt, Tobias Wendl)
SILVER_Austria (Georg Fischler, Peter Penz)
BRONZE_Germany (Toni Eggert, Sascha Benecken)
Women Singles
GOLD_Natalie Geisenberger, Germany
SILVER_Dajana Eitberger, Germany
BRONZE_Alex Gough, Canada
Team Relay
GOLD_Germany 1 (Johannes Ludwig, Natalie Geisenberger, Tobias Arlt, Tobias Wendl)
SILVER_Canada 1 (Sam Edney, Alex Gough, Tristan Walker, Justin Snith)
BRONZE_Austria 1 (David Gleirscher, Madeleine Egle, Georg Fischler, Peter Penz)
NORDIC COMBINED
Individual (Normal Hill)
GOLD_Eric Frenzel, Germany
SILVER_Akito Watabe, Japan
BRONZE_Lukas Klapfer, Austria
Individual (Large Hill)
GOLD_Johannes Rydzek, Germany
SILVER_Fabian Riessle, Germany
BRONZE_Eric Frenzel, Germany
Men’s Team
GOLD_Germany (Eric Frenzel, Johannes Rydzek, Fabian Riessle, Vinzenz Geiger)
SILVER_Norway (Jan Schmid, Joergen Graabak, Espen Andersen, Jarl Magnus Riiber)
BRONZE_Austria (Wilhelm Denifl, Bernhard Gruber, Lukas Klapfer, Mario Seidl)
SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING
Men 500
GOLD_Wu Dajing, China
SILVER_Hwang Daeheon, South Korea
BRONZE_Lim Hyojun, South Korea
1000
GOLD_Samuel Girard, Canada
SILVER_John-Henry Krueger, United States
BRONZE_Seo Yira, South Korea
1500
GOLD_Lim Hyojun, South Korea
SILVER_Sjinkie Knegt, Netherlands
BRONZE_Semen Elistratov, OA Russia
5000 Relay
GOLD_Hungary (Viktor Knoch, Shaolin Sandor Liu, Shaoang Liu, Csaba Burjan)
SILVER_China (Wu Dajing, Han Tianyu, Chen Dequan, Xu Hongzhi)
BRONZE_Canada (Charles Hamelin, Pascal Dion, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer)
Women 500
GOLD_Arianna Fontana, Italy
SILVER_Yara Van Kerkhof, Netherlands
BRONZE_Kim Boutin, Canada
1000
GOLD_Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands.
SILVER_Kim Boutin, Canada.
BRONZE_Arianna Fontana, Italy.
1500
GOLD_Choi Minjeong, South Korea
SILVER_Li Jinyu, China
BRONZE_Kim Boutin, Canada
3000 Relay
GOLD_South Korea (Kim Alang, Choi Minjeong, Shim Sukhee, Kim Yejin)
SILVER_Italy (Arianna Fontana, Cecilia Maffei, Martina Valcepina, Lucia Peretti)
BRONZE_Netherlands (Jorien Ter Mors, Yara Van Kerkhof, Lara Van Ruijven, Suzanne Schulting)
SKELETON
Men
GOLD_Yun Sung-bin, South Korea
SILVER_Nikita Tregybov, OA Russia
BRONZE_Dominic Parsons, Britain
Women
GOLD_Elizabeth Yarnold, Britain
SILVER_Jacqueline Loelling, Germany
BRONZE_Laura Deas, Britain
SKI JUMPING
Men
K90 Individual
GOLD_Andreas Wellinger, Germany
SILVER_Johann Andre Forfang, Norway
BRONZE_Robert Johansson, Norway
K120 Individual
GOLD_Kamil Stoch, Poland
SILVER_Andreas Wellinger, Germany
BRONZE_Robert Johansson, Norway
Team
GOLD_Norway (Andreas Stjernen, Robert Johansson, Johan Andre Forfang, Daniel Andre Tande)
SILVER_Germany (Richard Freitag, Karl Geiger, Andreas Wellinger, Stephan Leyhe)
BRONZE_Poland (Kamil Stoch, Stefan Hula, Maciej Kot, Dawid Kubacki)
Women
K90 Individual
GOLD_Maren Lundby, Norway
SILVER_Katharina Althaus, Germany
BRONZE_Sara Takanashi, Japan
SNOWBOARD
Men Big Air
GOLD_Sebastien Toutant, Canada
SILVER_Kyle Mack, United States
BRONZE_Billy Morgan, Britain
Snowboard Cross
GOLD_Pierre Vaultier, France
SILVER_Jarryd Hughes, Australia
BRONZE_Regino Hernandez, Spain
Halfpipe
GOLD_Shaun White, United States
SILVER_Ayumu Hirano, Japan
BRONZE_Scott James, Australia
Slopestyle
GOLD_Redmond Gerard, United States
SILVER_Maxence Parrot, Canada
BRONZE_Marc McMorris, Canada
Parallel Giant Slalom
GOLD_Nevin Galmarini, Switzerland
SILVER_Lee Sangho, South Korea
BRONZE_Zan Kosir, Slovenia
Women Big Air
GOLD_Anna Gasser, Austria
SILVER_Jamie Anderson, United States
BRONZE_Zoi Sadowski Synnott, New Zealand
Snowboard Cross
GOLD_Michela Moioli, Italy
SILVER_Julia Pereira, France
BRONZE_Eva Samkova, Czech Republic
Halfpipe
GOLD_Chloe Kim, United States
SILVER_Liu Jiayu, China
BRONZE_Arielle Gold, United States
Slopestyle
GOLD_Jamie Anderson, United States
SILVER_Laurie Blouin, Canada
BRONZE_Enni Rukajarvi, Finland
Parallel Giant Slalom
GOLD_Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic
SILVER_Selina Jorg, Germany
BRONZE_Ramona Theresia Hofmeister, Germany
SPEEDSKATING
Men 500
GOLD_Havard Lorentzen, Norway
SILVER_Cha Min-Kyu, South Korea
BRONZE_Gao Tingyu, China
1000
GOLD_Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands
SILVER_Havard Lorentzen, Norway
BRONZE_Kim Tae-Yun, South Korea
1500
GOLD_Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands
SILVER_Patrick Roest, Netherlands
BRONZE_Kim Min Seok, South Korea
5000
GOLD_Sven Kramer, Netherlands
SILVER_Ted-Jan Bloemen, Canada
BRONZE_Sverre Lunde Pedersen, Norway
10000
GOLD_Ted Jan Blomen, Canada
SILVER_Jorrit Bergsma, Netherlands
BRONZE_Nicola Tumolero, Italy
Mass Start
GOLD_Lee Seung-Hoon, South Korea
SILVER_Bart Swings, Belgium
BRONZE_Koen Verweij, Netherlands
Team Pursuit
GOLD_Norway (Haavard Bokko, Sverre Lunde Pedersen, Simen Spieler Nilsen, Sindre Henriksen)
SILVER_South Korea (Lee Seung-Hoon, Joo Hyung-Joon, Kim Min Seok, Chung Woong Jae)
BRONZE_Netherlands (Sven Kramer, Jan Blokhuijsen, Patrick Roest)
Women 500
GOLD_Nao Kodaira, Japan
SILVER_Lee Sang-Hwa, South Korea
BRONZE_Karolina Erbanova, Czech Republic
1000
GOLD_Jorien Ter Mors, Netherlands
SILVER_Nao Kodaira, Japan
BRONZE_Miho Takagi, Japan
1500
GOLD_Ireen Wust, Netherlands
SILVER_Miho Takagi, Japan
BRONZE_Marrit Leenstra, Netherlands
3000
GOLD_Carlijn Achtereekte, Netherlands
SILVER_Ireen Wust, Netherlands
BRONZE_Antoinette De Jong, Netherlands
5000
GOLD_Esmee Visser, Netherlands
SILVER_Martina Sablikova, Czech Republic
BRONZE_Natalya Voronina, OA Russia
Mass Start
GOLD_Nana Takagi, Japan
SILVER_Kim Bo-Reum, South Korea
BRONZE_Irene Schouten, Netherlands
Team Pursuit
GOLD_Japan (Miho Takagi, Ayaka Kikuchi, Nana Takagi, Ayano Sato)
SILVER_Netherlands (Ireen Wust, Marrit Leenstra, Antoinette De Jong, Lotte Van Beek)
BRONZE_United States (Mia Manganello, Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, Carlijn Schoutens)