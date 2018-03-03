BW Cheer Team wins again

Competition Cheer Team

6th STRAIGHT OCC Championship

CONGRATULATIONS to the BWHS Competition Cheer Team for winning their 6th straight OCC Championship Feb. 18 at Pickerington North High School!!

Freshmen: Katheryn Brehm; Lauren Erickson; Kaelyn Lortz; Anastasia Myers; Gabrielle Roberto.

Sophomores: Sophia Baldassarre; Jayla Kaylor; Macy Roberto.

Junior: Ashley Montgomery.

Seniors: Anna Cryan; Aaliyah Mabe; Alexandra Tornes.

Tryout Information Meeting

Hosted by Big Walnut Cheerleading, Thursday, March 29 at 6- 6:30 p.m., Big Walnut High School

This is for any 6th grade through 11th grade student interested in becoming a BW cheerleader for our MS or HS.

BWHS Girls Soccer‏ @bwhs_soccer

OPEN GYM: starts Sunday, March 4 from 3-4:30 p.m.

Upcoming Events

Feb. 19: Girls Varsity Gymnastics — District Invitational @ Upper Arlington HS

Feb. 23: Boys Varsity Bowling Sectionals

Feb. 24: Girls Varsity Gymnastics; OHSAA District at Worthington Kilbourne

March 3: Coed Varsity Competitive Cheer Arnold Classic TBA

March 3: Girls Varsity Softball vs. Teams N/A to March 17, practice days/team pics/clinic – times TBA

March 3: Boys Varsity Bowling, Districts 10 a.m.

March 3: Girls Junior Varsity Lacrosse at Teams N/A Scrimmage w/ Westerville North & South 10 a.m.

March 3: Girls Varsity Bowling, Districts, 10 a.m.

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by Big Walnut High School.

