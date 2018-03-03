BW Cheer Team wins again

Competition Cheer Team
6th STRAIGHT OCC Championship
CONGRATULATIONS to the BWHS Competition Cheer Team for winning their 6th straight OCC Championship Feb. 18 at Pickerington North High School!!
Freshmen: Katheryn Brehm; Lauren Erickson; Kaelyn Lortz; Anastasia Myers; Gabrielle Roberto.
Sophomores: Sophia Baldassarre; Jayla Kaylor; Macy Roberto.
Junior: Ashley Montgomery.
Seniors: Anna Cryan; Aaliyah Mabe; Alexandra Tornes.
Tryout Information Meeting
Hosted by Big Walnut Cheerleading, Thursday, March 29 at 6- 6:30 p.m., Big Walnut High School
This is for any 6th grade through 11th grade student interested in becoming a BW cheerleader for our MS or HS.
BWHS Girls Soccer @bwhs_soccer
OPEN GYM: starts Sunday, March 4 from 3-4:30 p.m.
Upcoming Events
Feb. 19: Girls Varsity Gymnastics — District Invitational @ Upper Arlington HS
Feb. 23: Boys Varsity Bowling Sectionals
Feb. 24: Girls Varsity Gymnastics; OHSAA District at Worthington Kilbourne
March 3: Coed Varsity Competitive Cheer Arnold Classic TBA
March 3: Girls Varsity Softball vs. Teams N/A to March 17, practice days/team pics/clinic – times TBA
March 3: Boys Varsity Bowling, Districts 10 a.m.
March 3: Girls Junior Varsity Lacrosse at Teams N/A Scrimmage w/ Westerville North & South 10 a.m.
March 3: Girls Varsity Bowling, Districts, 10 a.m.
Information for this story was provided by Big Walnut High School.
