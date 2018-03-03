Bowlers qualify for districts

Emma Wasielewski was next to automatic over the weekend, finishing second among individuals to lead the Delaware Hayes girls bowling team to a third-place showing at Saturday’s sectional tournament at HP Lanes.

The senior fired games of 227, 206 and 182 to finish with a combined 616 – a mark second only to the 677 Whitehall’s Madison Stiffler posted.

The Pacers also got solid showings from Reagan Olson (11th overall with a three-game total of 552) and Kelsey Rohrer (tied for 27th with games of 137, 176 and 165).

Gahanna won the sectional title with a team total of 3,642 while Whitehall and Hayes smoothed out the top three with respective efforts of 3,617 and 3,486.

Olentangy, Big Walnut at Olentangy Orange were also solid. All three finished in the top 16 to earn spots in the upcoming district tourney.

The Braves, led by Addison Starr, finished sixth. Starr had the 24th-best individual score with a three-game total of 484.

The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, closed eighth while the Pioneers were 13th when all was said and done. Anna Taylor led Big Walnut with a three-game total of 518 (24th overall) while Raymie Shields led Orange with a three-game mark of 478 (tied for 27th).

In boys’ action, Olentangy finished seventh, Orange closed eighth and Big Walnut finished 14th to keep their seasons alive.

The Braves finished with a combined 3,414 while the Pioneers and Golden Eagles posted respective totals of 3,384 and 3,248.

Michael Lamar led Olentangy, finishing fourth among individuals with games of 197, 179 and 211. Garret Ross was also solid, finishing 16th overall with a three-game total of 547.

Orange was led by Tommy Ciaciura’s combined 530 while Big Walnut was boosted by Matt Preistas and his games of 154, 144 and 193.

Liberty, Hayes and Buckeye Valley were in action as well. The Patriots finished 19th, the Pacers finished 20th and the Barons wound up 34th.

While Liberty didn’t advance as a team, senior Daniel Valz moved on as an individual, finishing 20th overall with a three-game total of 540.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_Big-Walnut-Eagles-copy.jpg