6 from BW qualify for districts

Olentangy Liberty nabbed a top-three showing, Delaware Hayes finished fifth and Big Walnut closed seventh at Saturday’s Division I sectional tournament in Newark.

The Patriots, led by sectional champs Blake Saito, Carson Kharchla, Trevor Lawson and Davin Lambert, finished with 213.5 points to finish third behind champ Lancaster (223) and runner-up Westerville North (214.5).

Saito won the title in the 132-pound weight class, knocking off Big Walnut’s Bailey Munday 9-3 in the final. Kharchla, meanwhile, pinned Lancaster’s Jordan Deluse in 3:48 at 170, Lawson cruised past the Gales’ A.J. McCritchie 11-3 at 182 and Lambert forced West’s Dawson Shaw to the mat in eight seconds at 285 to take home top honors.

The Patriots were also boosted by district qualifiers Luke Blaine (second at 120), Jordan Rosselli (second at 126), Jayce Fitzpatrick (second at 145), Josh Sutton (third at 113), Hunter Ford (fourth at 106) and Kaden Tong (fourth at 220).

Hayes and Big Walnut finished with 101 and 94.5 points, respectively.

The Golden Eagles were led by Cole Foster, who won a sectional championship at 138. He beat St. Charles’ Ian Noonan 3-0 in the final. Those joining Foster and Munday at the upcoming district tourney for BW include Max Lenz (third at 220), Christian Jodrey (fourth at 113), Josh Halbakken (fourth at 160) and Tanner Daniels (fourth at 285).

The Pacers also punched a handful of tickets to districts. Corbin May nabbed runner-up honors at 160, winning each of his first three matches before falling to Mount Vernon’s Max VanFossen in the championship match. Zach Williams (fourth at 132), Mason Sutandar (fourth at 170) and Jacob McCloskey (fourth at 182) also advanced.

2018 Big Walnut Summer Wrestling Camp

When: June 24th-26th

Time: Session 4-6 p.m.

Session ll: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Big Walnut High School Wrestling Building, 555 S. Old 3C, Sunbury 43074

Cost: Age 11-18 (grades 6-12) $40/Camper- includes camp t-shirt, and snack/drinks throughout the week attend both sessions each day

Youth: Ages 6-10 (grades 1-4)- $25/camper- attend only session 1 each day

Camp Schedule:

Day 1- Ankle picks and low singles

Day 2- Scoring from snapdowns, front headlock and short offense

Day 3- Pinning and turning your opponent with arm bars, stacks and tilts

Questions? Contact Coach Luke Moore @lukemoore@bwls.net

Wrestling Building (next to high school tennis courts), 555 S Old 3C

Big Walnut wrestlers show some hardware as part of a successful season. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_bw-wrestling-2018-hardware.jpg Big Walnut wrestlers show some hardware as part of a successful season.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Sunbury News Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by Ben Stroup of the Delaware Gazette and BWHS.

