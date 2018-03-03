Big Walnut Sports Information

School Information

BIG WALNUT (214)

555 S OLD 3C HWY

SUNBURY, OH 43074-9507

Phone: 740-965-3766 Fax: 740-965-1954

Website: http://www.bigwalnut.k12.oh.us

Principal: Andy Jados Email: andyjados@bwls.net

OHSAA ID: 214

County: Delaware School Type: PUBLIC

OHSAA District: Central

OHSAA Tournament Name: SUNBURY BIG WALNUT

School Colors: RED / GOLD

Primary Athletic Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Boys Enrollment: 404 (AA)

Boys Mascot: GOLDEN EAGLES Girls Enrollment: 338 (AA)

Girls Mascot: GOLDEN EAGLES

School District

BIG WALNUT LOCAL

110 TIPPETT CT

Sunbury, OH 43074-8525

Phone: 740-965-3766 Fax: 740-965-1954

Website: www.bigwalnut.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: ANGIE POLLOCK Email: angiepollock@bwls.net

Athletic Department

Phone: 740-965-7778

Fax: 740-965-1954

Athletic Director: Email: BRIAN SHELTON brianshelton@bwls.net

Assistant Athletic Secretaries: Email: Teresa Piper teresapiper@bwls.net

Sports Coaches (2017-18)

Sport: Head Boys Coach; Head Girls Coach

Baseball: Jack Schone (Div-I); N/A

Basketball: Brett Bartlett (Div-I); Jason Crawford (Div-I)

Bowling: Scott Morrison (Div-I); Scott Morrison (Div-I)

Cross Country: Kevin Lewis (Div-I); Kevin Lewis (Div-I)

Field Hockey: N/A; N/A

Football: Joe Weaver (Div-II); N/A

Golf: Charlie Brodhead (Div-I); Audrey Nelson (Div-I)

Gymnastics: N/A; Kaiden Wilson (Div-I)

Ice Hockey: N/A; N/A

Lacrosse: Michael Brunner (Div-II): Steven Palmer (Div-II)

Soccer: Adam Gatton (Div-I); Chris Allen (Div-II)

Softball: N/A; Jeff Hatfield (Div-II)

Swimming and Diving: Becky Brigham (Div-I); Becky Brigham (Div-I)

Tennis: Ryan Balaz (Div-I); Ryan Balaz (Div-I)

Track and Field: Eric Myers (Div-I); Joe Evener (Div-I)

Volleyball: N/A; RON LEHMAN (Div-II)

Wrestling: Luke Moore (Div-I); N/A

Note: N/A indicates sport not offered. The OHSAA tournament division is displayed after each coaches name. Ex: Div-II

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_bwhs-logo-red.jpg

Sunbury News Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

