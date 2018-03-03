Big Walnut Sports Information

School Information
BIG WALNUT (214)
555 S OLD 3C HWY
SUNBURY, OH 43074-9507
Phone: 740-965-3766 Fax: 740-965-1954
Website: http://www.bigwalnut.k12.oh.us
Principal: Andy Jados Email: andyjados@bwls.net
OHSAA ID: 214
County: Delaware School Type: PUBLIC
OHSAA District: Central
OHSAA Tournament Name: SUNBURY BIG WALNUT
School Colors: RED / GOLD
Primary Athletic Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
Boys Enrollment: 404 (AA)
Boys Mascot: GOLDEN EAGLES Girls Enrollment: 338 (AA)
Girls Mascot: GOLDEN EAGLES
School District
BIG WALNUT LOCAL
110 TIPPETT CT
Sunbury, OH 43074-8525
Phone: 740-965-3766 Fax: 740-965-1954
Website: www.bigwalnut.k12.oh.us
Superintendent: ANGIE POLLOCK Email: angiepollock@bwls.net
Athletic Department
Phone: 740-965-7778
Fax: 740-965-1954
Athletic Director: Email: BRIAN SHELTON brianshelton@bwls.net
Assistant Athletic Secretaries: Email: Teresa Piper teresapiper@bwls.net
Sports Coaches (2017-18)
Sport: Head Boys Coach; Head Girls Coach
Baseball: Jack Schone (Div-I); N/A
Basketball: Brett Bartlett (Div-I); Jason Crawford (Div-I)
Bowling: Scott Morrison (Div-I); Scott Morrison (Div-I)
Cross Country: Kevin Lewis (Div-I); Kevin Lewis (Div-I)
Field Hockey: N/A; N/A
Football: Joe Weaver (Div-II); N/A
Golf: Charlie Brodhead (Div-I); Audrey Nelson (Div-I)
Gymnastics: N/A; Kaiden Wilson (Div-I)
Ice Hockey: N/A; N/A
Lacrosse: Michael Brunner (Div-II): Steven Palmer (Div-II)
Soccer: Adam Gatton (Div-I); Chris Allen (Div-II)
Softball: N/A; Jeff Hatfield (Div-II)
Swimming and Diving: Becky Brigham (Div-I); Becky Brigham (Div-I)
Tennis: Ryan Balaz (Div-I); Ryan Balaz (Div-I)
Track and Field: Eric Myers (Div-I); Joe Evener (Div-I)
Volleyball: N/A; RON LEHMAN (Div-II)
Wrestling: Luke Moore (Div-I); N/A
Note: N/A indicates sport not offered. The OHSAA tournament division is displayed after each coaches name. Ex: Div-II
Information for this story was provided by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.