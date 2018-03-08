The 2018 season is the 70th anniversary of the Indians’ 1948 World Series championship, their last title to date.

So You Think You’re a Cleveland Indians Fan by Joseph Wancho tests your knowledge of Indians history, and includes stories about great Cleveland players including Nap Lajoie, Tris Speaker, Bob Feller, Rocky Colavito, Gaylord Perry, Jim Thome, and Corey Kluber.

SO YOU THINK YOU’RE A CLEVELAND INDIANS FAN?

Stars, Stats, Records, and Memories for True Diehards

By Joseph Wancho

So You Think You’re a Cleveland Indians Fan? tests and expands your knowledge of Indians baseball. Rather than merely posing questions and providing answers, this book will give you the details behind each story that brings to life players and managers, games and seasons.

This book is divided into multiple parts, with progressively more difficult questions in each new section. Along the way, you’ll learn more about the great Indians players and managers of the past and present, from Nap Lajoie to Tris Speaker, Cy Young, Bob Feller, Lou Boudreau, Bob Lemon, Rocky Colavito, Gaylord Perry, Sandy Alomar Jr., Omar Vizquel, Jim Thome, Corey Kluber, and so many more. The many questions that this book answers include:

Who was the only Indians player to be named MVP of the All-Star Game?

Who is the only pitcher in team history to win at least 30 games in a season?

Which Cleveland Indians player led the team in home runs during the 1960s?

In 1987, the Indians had two pitchers on their staff who were later enshrined into the Hall of Fame. Who were they?

This book makes the perfect gift for any fan of the Tribe!

About the Author:

Joseph Wancho is a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan. He has been a member of the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) since 2005 and he serves as the chair of the Minor League Research Committee. Wancho is a frequent contributor to the Biography Project, the Games Project and both the Deadball and Minor League committees. He served as editor for Pitching to the Pennant: 1954 Cleveland Indians and lives in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Sports Publishing Paperback, also available as an ebook

Pub Date: March 13, 2018

ISBN: 9781683582199

Price: $14.99

Praise for So You Think You’re a Cleveland Indians Fan

“Cleveland Indians baseball history is filled with Hall of Fame players and many outstanding feats on the ball field. Joe Wancho has delivered a top notch Indians trivia book that not only challenges the reader but is loaded with vital information for Tribe fans and everyone who loves baseball. It is a huge amount of fun to answer the questions and in the process learn a great deal about Cleveland’s favorite team. Fans of all ages will find this book irresistible.”

—Scott Longert, author of No Money, No Beer, No Pennants, The Cleveland Indians and Baseball in the Great Depression