Trout to be released in Sunbury

Fishing is available all summer from dawn until dusk. A fishing license is required.

Sunbury has two large reservoirs great for fishing. These reservoirs are located at Sedgwick and Otis Streets. Over 20 acres of fishing located in the heart of Sunbury.

Catchable Trout Releases Scheduled to Begin in March

COLUMBUS – More than 100,000 rainbow trout are expected to be released this spring in 64 Ohio public lakes and ponds, creating excellent fishing opportunities for anglers all across Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The first rainbow trout release is scheduled for Friday, March 2, at Adams Lake in Adams County.

Rainbow trout releases will take place across Ohio from March 2-May 19 as long as areas are ice-free and accessible to anglers.

By stocking these water areas throughout the state, opportunities are created for anglers of all ages to get out and enjoy quality spring trout fishing in a family-friendly environment. Many stocked locations will feature special angler events, including youth-only fishing on the day of the trout release.

Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and measure 10-13 inches before they are released by the ODNR Division of Wildlife. The daily catch limit for inland lakes is five trout.

Anglers age 16 and older must have an Ohio fishing license to fish in state public waters. The 2018-2019 fishing license is now available and is valid through Feb. 28, 2019. An annual resident fishing license costs $19. A one-day fishing license costs $11. The one-day license may also be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of an annual fishing license.

Licenses and permits can be purchased online at wildohio.gov and at participating agents throughout the state. A complete list of participating license sales agents can be found at wildohio.gov.

Sales of fishing licenses along with the federal Sport Fish Restoration (SFR) program continue to fund the operation of the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s fish hatcheries. No state tax dollars are used for this activity. This is a user-pay, user-benefit program.

The SFR program is a partnership between federal and state government, industry, anglers and boaters. When anglers purchase rods, reels, fishing tackle, fish finders and motor boat fuel, they pay an excise tax. The federal government collects these taxes, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service administers and disburses these funds to state fish and wildlife agencies. These funds are used to acquire habitat, produce and stock fish, conduct research and surveys, provide aquatic education to youth, and secure and develop boat accesses.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Scheduled trout releases in 2018 are listed below. Some locations will feature special events on the day of the scheduled trout release. A ** indicates a special angler event is planned for the trout release. For more information, contact the nearest Wildlife District Office.

2018 CATCHABLE TROUT STOCKINGS

Location, County, Stocking Date, ** Event

ADAMS LAKE Adams 3/2/2018

RUSH RUN LAKE Preble 3/9/2018

NEW LEXINGTON RESERVOIR 1A Perry 3/16/2018

FORKED RUN LAKE Meigs 3/16/2018

BELMONT LAKE Belmont 3/21/2018

WOLF RUN LAKE Noble 3/22/2018

QUARRY PARK Marion 3/23/2018

FOUNDATION PARK Knox 3/23/2018

CLARK LAKE Clark 3/23/2018

TIMBRE RIDGE LAKE Lawrence 3/23/2018

BARNESVILLE RESERVOIR #3 Belmont 3/28/2018

SHADOW LAKE Cuyahoga 3/29/2018

PETROS LAKE Stark 3/29/2018

HINCKLEY LAKE Medina 3/29/2018

CALDWELL LAKE Ross 3/29/2018

LAKE ALMA Vinton 3/29/2018

CENCI PARK LAKE Fairfield 3/30/2018

HERITAGE PARK Franklin 3/30/2018

ANTRIM LAKE Franklin 3/30/2018 **

ROSE LAKE Hocking 3/30/2018 **

DOW LAKE Athens 3/30/2018

SWANTON WATERWORKS RESERVOIR Lucas 4/4/2018

DELTA RESERVOIR #2 Fulton 4/4/2018

SYCAMORE STATE PARK POND Montgomery 4/4/2018

MCKARNS LAKE Williams 4/5/2018

FOREST HILL POND Cuyahoga 4/5/2018

PAINESVILLE REC PARK POND Lake 4/5/2018

JEFFERSON LAKE Jefferson 4/5/2018

ROCKY FORK LAKE Highland 4/7/2018 **

MALABAR FARM INN POND Richland 4/7/2018

SHELBY RESERVOIR #3 Richland 4/11/2018

SILVER CREEK LAKE Summit 4/11/2018

DAVIS LAKE Auglaize 4/11/2018

SCHOONOVER LAKE Allen 4/12/2018

WALKER ROAD POND Lorain 4/12/2018

GLACIER LAKE (MILL CREEK PARK) Mahoning 4/12/2018

BLUE LIMESTONE PARK Delaware 4/13/2018

PUNDERSON LAKE Geauga 4/14/2018 **

PEARSON METROPARK PONDS Lucas 4/14/2018 **

LITTLE TURTLE POND Summit 4/14/2018 **

YOCTANGEE PARK LAKE Ross 4//2018 **

PIKE LAKE Pike 4/16/2018

LIMA LAKE Allen 4/18/2018

VAN WERT RESERVOIR #1 Van Wert 4/18/2018

VETERANS PARK POND-MENTOR Lake 4/18/2018

LAMBERJACK LAKE Seneca 4/19/2018

NORWALK RESERVOIR #1 Huron 4/19/2018

TAWAWA LAKE Shelby 4/19/2018

VESUVIUS LAKE Lawrence 4/19/2018 **

EAST HARBOR STATE PARK POND Ottawa 4/21/2018 **

OLANDER LAKE Lucas 4/21/2018 **

ROWLAND NATURE PRESERVE LAKE Lorain 4/21/2018

JACKSON CITY RESERVOIR Jackson 4/21/2018 **

MONROE LAKE Monroe 4/27/2018

ASHLEY UPGROUND Delaware 4/28/2018 **

SUNBURY UPGROUND #2 Delaware 4/28/2018 **

EYMAN PARK Fayette 4/28/2018 **

OHIO CANAL LOCK #4 Stark 4/28/2018 **

TURKEY CREEK LAKE Scioto 4/28/2018 **

STONELICK LAKE Clermont 5/5/2018 **

CROSS ROADS INDUSTRIAL PONDS Crawford 5/5/2018 **

GIERTZ LAKE Hancock 5/5/2018 **

2018 Trout Fishing Opportunities Await Anglers at Castalia State Fish Hatchery

Exceptional trout fishing opportunities on Cold Creek, one of Ohio’s most unique streams, await fishing enthusiasts who enter and are drawn in a special lottery conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

A half-mile section of the creek, located at the Castalia State Fish Hatchery in Erie County, will again be open to a limited number of anglers on selected dates between April 14 and November 30.

Anglers interested in fishing the trout stream must submit an application and a non-refundable $3 application fee between March 1-31 to be eligible for the random drawing. Applications may be completed online at wildohio.gov or by calling 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) to obtain a paper form, which must be returned via mail. Only one application is allowed per person. More information about the lottery can be found at wildohio.gov or by calling 800-WILDLIFE.

There will be one season for adults (May 7–Nov. 30), and one for youths (June 11–Aug. 10). Two bonus early-bird Fridays have been added on April 14 and April 21, with morning and afternoon slots to be filled. Morning and afternoon slots are also being filled on Fridays in May and June and during all youth event dates. Applicants of the youth lottery must be between the ages of 4 and 15 when they apply. Approximately 100 adult and 90 youth permits will be issued. Individuals selected to participate will be allowed to bring two adults and three youths under the age of 16 (no more than six people total). Participation is determined by a computer-generated random drawing, which will be held in early April.

The results of the adult drawing will be posted on the division’s website at wildohio.gov. Successful youth applicants will be notified by mail. This year, all permits will be mailed. Applicants not chosen will not be notified.

Special fishing rules are in effect for this event to ensure that a quality fishing experience is maintained throughout the season. One of these special rules prohibits catch-and-release fishing, with wildlife officials requiring anglers to keep all fish that they catch. The daily bag limit will be five trout per angler.

Anglers will be required to check in at the hatchery upon arrival, and check out at the end of their session. Fishing sessions will be open from 7 a.m. to noon for adult events, with the exception of Friday sessions in April-June, which will conform to the youth event time blocks. For the youth events, anglers will be assigned to one of the two sessions per day (7 a.m. – 11 a.m. or 11 a.m.–3 p.m.). All anglers age 16 and older will need a valid 2018 Ohio fishing license when fishing at Castalia.

An Ohio resident annual fishing license costs $19; a one-day fishing license costs $11. Those who purchase a one-day fishing license may later return it to a license agent to receive credit toward purchase of an annual fishing license.

Statehouse Reception Honors 50 Years of Ohio’s Scenic Rivers

Ohio pioneered the river conservation movement when it passed the nation’s first Scenic River Act on Feb. 28, 1968. Fifty years later to the day, state lawmakers, local officials and conservation organizations from across the state gathered in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda to celebrate this landmark achievement and 50 years of river protection in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“Ohio’s wild, scenic and recreational river areas create some of the best places for people to fish, hunt, paddle, watch birds or relax,” ODNR Director James Zehringer said. “Today, we appreciate the vision of those legislators, constituents and ODNR employees who 50 years ago recognized how important our rivers are, and continue to be, in Ohio.”

Ohio’s leaders recognized the need to protect Ohio’s highest quality rivers and streams, their aquatic life and forested corridors as economic and recreational assets to their communities. Since then, 14 rivers capturing 800 river miles have been designated as Ohio wild, scenic and recreational rivers. Three of these rivers, the Big and Little Darby Creek, Little Miami River and Little Beaver Creek, have also been named national scenic and recreational rivers.

Ohio’s designated wild, scenic and recreational rivers represent some of Ohio’s best waterways. Most are home to rare or endangered species and an exceptional diversity of fish and other animals. With outstanding water quality, an abundance of aquatic life and naturally wooded corridors, it is no coincidence that these rivers are also recreational gems.

ODNR encourages all Ohioans to take part in the year-long 50th anniversary celebration at events on scenic rivers across the state. Before the first day of summer arrives, visitors are invited to join Earth Day festivities on the Little Miami State Scenic River in Loveland, discover the Mohican State Scenic River at the Mohican Wildlife Weekend near Loudonville or celebrate the 50th anniversary recognizing the wild, scenic and recreational rivers in northeast Ohio on the banks of the Grand State Scenic River at the Harpersfield Covered Bridge Metropark near Geneva.

For a complete list of events or to find an Ohio Scenic Rivers 50th anniversary event, visit watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/scenicrivers.

Beginning Fly-Fishing & Fly-Tying Workshop

Registration Deadline March 26, 2018

XENIA — Anglers interested in learning the art of fly tying and fishing are invited to attend a free two-part workshop according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). In addition to fly-tying and fly-casting instruction by Division of Wildlife staff attendees will be able to test their new tackle and fishing skills by spending a few hours fly-fishing on site.

Instructors will offer the workshop at the Wildlife District Five Headquarters from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday March 28 and 29th, 2018. All fishing equipment and tying supplies will be provided. Be prepared to go outside regardless of weather conditions. Participants should bring sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, water, etc.

To apply, applicants must be 12 years of age or older. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Please pre-register by calling Brittany at the Wildlife District Five office, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 937-372-9261. Registration deadline is March 26, 2018. Participants must attend both sessions. Space is limited to the first 15 registered. The workshop is for registered participants only, please no guests or walk-ins.

All anglers age 16 and older are required to have a valid 2018-2019 Ohio fishing license. Funds generated from the sale of fishing licenses go towards conserving and restoring habitat, enforcement of fishing regulations, hatchery operations, fish stocking in public fishing areas, and enhancement of research and educational outreach.

The Wildlife District Five Headquarters is located at 1076 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia Oh 45385. For more information on Ohio’s fishery resources, call 1-800-WILDLIFE or visit www.wildohio.com

Support Ohio’s wildlife. Buy a license or stamp at wildohio.gov.

Free Waterfowl Identification Workshop at Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area

Preregistration required by March 15

FINDLAY – Waterfowl hunters and wildlife enthusiasts are invited to attend a free waterfowl identification workshop on March 17, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area, located at 3451 County Road 256, Vickery, 43464. The workshop is free of charge, but preregistration is required by March 15, as space is limited. Interested individuals can register by calling Kelly Schott at 419-898-0960 ext 21.

ODNR Division of Wildlife professionals will cover topics including the basics of waterfowl identification and waterfowl life history. Participants will also have the opportunity to use their identification skills while viewing spring migrating ducks on the wildlife area.

This workshop will be held indoors and outdoors, rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and dress in layers, as weather conditions along Lake Erie can change quickly. Waterproof boots and binoculars are also recommended.

Canadian geese roam around Sunbury’s Upground Reservoir #2 in early March. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_Canadian-geese-roam-upground-reservoir-2-in-sunbury.jpg Canadian geese roam around Sunbury’s Upground Reservoir #2 in early March.

OUTDOORS

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

