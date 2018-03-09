Personal Records set at meet

OATCCC Indoor State Track and Field Championship: Triple Jump Kaitlin Meade 30’ 11” New Personal Record; 3200m run Colbi Borland 11:29.72 New PR, SCHOOL RECORD

We are so proud of Kaitlin and Colbi! They closed out the indoor season in great fashion. I know, because of the types of competitors they are, they were both disappointed that they didn’t get on the podium, but I know how much work they put into getting there, and neither have anything to be disappointed in. They are two very special young ladies, and we couldn’t be prouder. The whole girls’ team takes great pride in indoor, and in everything they do. The work they put into the season every year is incredible. I love seeing all of their hard work payoff. And getting to the state meet is a huge payoff!

Kaitlin’s jump was her indoor personal record (PR) which is incredible when you think she only picked up the event in January. She came a long way in a very short period. She improved over three feet in less than two months. Kaitlin is such a fierce athlete. Not only am I excited to see what she does as the outdoor season approaches, but she also has signed with Mt. Vernon Nazarene to run track, so I am excited to see her take her talents to the next level.

Colbi is just increasing her young legacy. She capped off her Cross Country season with a trip to the state meet, now she has added indoor state qualifier; and two school records to that. She now has the Indoor 3200m record, the Indoor 1600m record, the Outdoor 3200m record, and the Freshman 1600m record. Both Coach Lewis and I believe she will rewrite most if not all of the distance and Cross Country records before she is finished.

Coach Ryder definitely needs to be recognized and commended for his efforts. Since the triple jump was added to the indoor state meet in 2009, he has had sixteen qualifiers in that event. That is an amazing record. That means out of a possible twenty opportunities he has made it happen sixteen times. On top of that, he has had eight placers, including two champions. More incredible is he has done it with eight different girls. And that’s only on the girls’ side, and only in that event. Add in the boy qualifiers in the triple jump, then add in the high jump and long jump, in which he has had equal success, and it’s not hard to figure out why I consider him the best jumps coach in the state of Ohio.

The OATCCC (Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches) established the indoor state meet in 2005 to give indoor track athletes a championship caliber meet to finish out the season (since the OHSAA does not recognized indoor track as one of their sports). The first year (2005) the meet was held at Findlay University, it was held at Akron University’s Stiles Fieldhouse from 2006-2017, and now Spires Institute.

Kaitlin and Colbi’s success brings the programs total of indoor state qualifiers to 96 girls. We have had 35 state placers, and five state champions. As a team, we have had six Top 20 Team Indoor State Placing: 2009 (DII – 6th), 2010 (DI – 5th), 2011 (DI – 15th), 2012 (DI – 4th), 2013 (DI – Tied 4th), and 2014 (DI – Tied 9th). The Indoor program has also won six Central District titles – 1996, 2000, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014; and has been the Indoor District Runner-ups in 1997, 19999, 2008, and 2009.

2005 = Aleisha Higgins (HJ), 4×800 relay team (Genny Murphy, Laura Groseclose, Megan Murphy and Heather Roeper)

2006 = Justine Bauder (4th HJ), Megan Zirger (800-alternate)

2007 = Erin Myers (8th LJ), Laura Kelly HJ)

2008 = 4×400 Relay (Molly Steller, Chelsea Dronsfield, Chelsey Abrams, Chelsea DeLay), 4×200 Relay (Chelsey Abrams, Mathilde Streton, Samantha Thompson, Chelsea DeLay), Charlotte Yoest (LJ), and Laura Kelly (HJ)

2009 = Molly Steller (HJ), Laura Kelly (HJ 7th), 4×200 Relay – 7th (Samantha Thompson, Chelsea DeLay, Chelsey Abrams, Lauren Ustaszewski), 4×400 Relay – 3rd(Chelsey Abrams, Chelsea DeLay, Lauren Ustaszewski, Julia Evans), Samantha Thompson (TJ), Julia Evans (TJ 2nd, LJ 2nd)

2010 = 4×800 Relay (Kayti Kintner, Rachael Missman, Brittney Bogantz and Bethany Bogantz), 4×400 Relay (Lauren Ustaszewski, Chelsea Delay, Brea Medlock, Lindzy Annis), 4×200 Relay (Rachael Missman, Lauren Ustaszewski, Chelsea DeLay, Brea Medlock), Julia Evans (TJ 4th)

2011 = 4×800 Relay (Brittney Bogantz, Bethany Bogantz, Catie Craig-Bowden, Jamie Annis), 4×400 Relay (Brea Medlock, Asia Medlock, Jamie Annis, Bethany Bogantz), 4×200 Relay (Brea Medlock, Jamie Annis, Leah Thomas, Callie Carioti), Brea Medlock (400m dash), Leah Thomas (60m dash 8th), Julia Evans (TJ 5th), Olivia Small TJ 3rd, LJ 5th)

2012 = 4×400 Relay (Brea Medlock, Asia Medlock. Jamie Annis, Liz Carty), Leah Thomas (60m dash 6th, TJ 7th), Olivia Small (LJ 1st, TJ 3rd)

2013 = Jordan Lyle (Pole Vault), Laylaa Crawford (Weight Throw), Olivia Small Triple Jump 1st, Long Jump 1st)

2014 = Avery Kerns (High Jump), Hannah Griffith (Weight Throw), Anna Mackey (Triple Jump), Olivia Small (Triple Jump 1st, Long Jump 1st)

2015 = Avery Kerns (High Jump 5th), Anna Mackey (Triple Jump), Sami Rammelsberg (Triple Jump)

2016 = Anna Mackey (Triple Jump), Sami Rammelsberg (Triple Jump)

2017 = Kaley Rammelsberg (High Jump and Triple Jump)

2018 = Kaitlin Meade (Triple Jump) and Colbi Borland (1600 run and 3200 run)

Also competing for the Boys Team: Brandon Mosher; Tim Rumas; Caleb Ramey.

By Joe Evener, M.Ed. Special to The Sunbury News

Evener is Head Coach of the Big Walnut High School Girls’ Track and Field Team.

