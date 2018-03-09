Pelotonia: FAQ

FAQ

Below are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about Pelotonia. For additional questions, contact us at pelotonia@pelotonia.org.

General Questions

When is Pelotonia weekend?

Pelotonia weekend is August 3-5, 2018. Please view the schedule below for the weekend breakdown.

Friday, August 3rd: Opening Ceremony (location: McFerson Commons in the Arena District)

Saturday, August 4th: Ride begins for the majority of the routes (25, 45, 55, 75, 100, 135, 155, 180, and 200-mile route)

Sunday, August 5th: Ride continues for 135, 155, 180, and 200-mile routes and starts for 35-mile route

I want to ride. Are there fundraising requirements?

Yes, there is a minimum fundraising commitment for each route. They are:

$1,250: Columbus to Pickerington: 25-miles, 1-day ride

$1,500: Granville to New Albany: 35 miles, 1-day ride

$1,500: Columbus to New Albany: 45 miles, 1-day ride

$1,750: New Albany to Gambier: 55 miles, 1-day ride

$2,000: Pickerington to Gambier: 75 miles, 1-day ride

$2,000: Columbus to Gambier: 100 miles, 1-day ride

$2,250: New Albany to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany: 135 miles, 2-day ride

$2,500: Pickerington to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany: 155 miles, 2-day ride

$2,500: Columbus to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany (extended): 180 miles, 2-day ride

$3,000: Columbus to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany: 200 miles, 2-day ride

How much is the registration fee for Riders?

There will be no change to the Rider registration fee structure in 2018. The registration fee will remain at $100 until 12:09 a.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018 when the fee will increase to $150, then increase to $200 at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

What is a High Roller?

High Rollers are Pelotonia’s biggest fundraisers. These individuals set big goals and thrive in the quest to make them happen. It’s not about the minimum with this group. It’s about doing something big. Really big.

Riders and Virtual Riders can commit to the High Roller fundraising minimum in their personal profile or will be acknowledged as a High Roller if they maintain a minimum of $5,000 in donations after the fund share period. For more details, please see the High Roller page which is located under “Fundraising: High Rollers” on the website.

What is a Virtual Rider?

Virtual Riders are individuals who choose to participate in Pelotonia by only fundraising instead of riding or volunteering.

There is no registration fee. however there is a minimum fundraising commitment of $100. We do retain a credit card number that will be charged if the commitment is not met by the fundraising deadline. For more details, please see the Virtual Riders page which is located under “Fundraising: Virtual Riders” on the website.

Please note that Volunteers do not need to register as a Virtual Rider should they choose to fundraise. Volunteers have a personal profile page and access to all of the fundraising tools of a Virtual Rider and Rider.

Why do we ask for your credit card?

Each Rider must pay a non-refundable registration fee that does not count toward his or her minimum fundraising commitment. This is charged to your card when you register.

Your card information must remain on file in case you do not reach your minimum fundraising commitment by the fundraising deadline. After the fundraising deadline, your card will be charged for the remainder of your commitment, if any.

How do I fundraise?

Pelotonia provides many great tools to help you reach your minimum fundraising commitment. When you register, you can create your own customized profile, which allows you to add pictures and tell others why you are riding. Pelotonia also provides a pre-written email, which includes a link to your profile. This email can be found under “Manage My Profile: Solicit Donors /Fundraising Letter.” You can also customize this message and send it to all your contacts.

Please see our Fundraising Tips page to download our Fundraising Toolkit.

What is the fundraising deadline?

Riders, Virtual Riders, and Volunteers have until October 5, 2018 to raise funds for Pelotonia 18.

Can I use Pelotonia marketing materials for my personal fundraising efforts?

Yes, you are able to use Pelotonia’s logos for your personal fundraising efforts. Please send any final designs that use Pelotonia’s assets to Miguel Perez at mperez@pelotonia.org for approval before publication or production. Please click here to access the Pelotonia 18 Asset Kit.

Can I withdraw from the event?

You can cancel your fundraising commitment in Pelotonia up to but not later than 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. For more information, please see the Fundraising and Participation Agreement, which can be located on the Rider registration page or on your Rider profile page under “Rider Agreements”. To validly cancel your participation as a Rider, you must change your status on your Pelotonia profile under “Manage My Registration: Edit Route or Registration Type” before the deadline.

Remember, all Riders have until October 5, 2018 to reach their minimum fundraising commitments. If you have questions, please contact Jill Londino at jlondino@pelotonia.org.

Where is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony will be held at McFerson Commons in the Arena District. Click here to view the location on a map.

Where are the Start Lines?

Depending on the route they are registered for, Riders will start at one of the four start locations, as listed below.

25, 45, 100, 180, and 200-mile Riders will begin at McFerson Commons in the Arena District in Columbus, OH.

100, 180, and 200-mile Riders will begin to stage at 6:30am and will depart at 7am.

25 and 45-mile Riders will begin to stage at 7:30am and will depart at 8am.

55 and 135-mile Riders will begin at Bob Evans Headquarters in New Albany, Ohio.

55 and 135-mile Riders will begin to stage at 8:00am and will depart at 8:30am.

75 and 155-mile Riders will begin at Pickerington High School North in Pickerington, OH.

75 and 155-mile Riders will being to stage at 7:30am and will depart at 8:00am.

35-mile riders will begin at Denison University in Granville, OH

35-mile Riders will begin to stage at 8:30am and will depart at 9am.

Is there a minimum age to ride in Pelotonia?

Yes, you must be at least 14 years of age by the Event Weekend to ride in Pelotonia. Every Minor Rider is required to have an accompanying Adult Rider participate with them. The accompanying Adult Rider associated with a Minor Rider must be registered prior to completing the Minor Rider registration, as their Rider ID is requested during the registration process. Minors are allowed to ride any of our route distances, as long as they are accompanied by an Adult Rider.

Please note the Minor Rider registration process has changed from 2017, so you do not need to manually submit signed waivers to Pelotonia.

Can I ride a tandem bicycle in Pelotonia?

Yes, but each Rider on the tandem bicycle must register separately and each Rider must meet his/her own individual fundraising commitment for the route that is chosen. Under no circumstances may the fundraising commitment be divided among the Riders on the tandem bicycle.

Can I ride with my infant or child?

No, under no circumstances may you ride with an infant or child attached to your bicycle or any other riding apparatus at anytime during Pelotonia.

How much training should I do?

We have provided training tips, safety rides, and suggested training rides for preparing for Pelotonia. Please visit the Training Tips page under “The Ride: Training Tips” for more details.

Will there be support or rest stops along the route?

We’ve selected a very scenic route through northeast Ohio, keeping in mind that riders of all levels will be participating. There will be a rest stop every 12 to 20 miles for water, food, mechanical and medical attention. Support vehicles will also patrol the route to provide assistance, if necessary.

Do I have to follow rules of the road?

Yes, please visit the Safety page under “The Ride: Safety” for a complete description of the rules of the road.

Can I allow someone else to ride in my place in Pelotonia?

No. Your registration as a Rider in Pelotonia is never transferable, even if you do not or cannot ride in Pelotonia for any reason whatsoever, including any illness or injury that may limit or preclude your participation. You are not permitted to grant another person the right to ride in Pelotonia in your place under any circumstances.

When does the ride start?

The majority of our routes will begin on Saturday of Pelotonia weekend. 25, 45, 55, 75, and 100-mile Riders will complete their routes on Saturday. 135, 155, 180, and 200-mile Riders will stay overnight at Kenyon College on Saturday and continue the second portion of their ride on Sunday of Pelotonia weekend. 35-mile Riders will start and finish their route on Sunday.

Our Story

Founded in 2008, Pelotonia was established with the objective to fund life-saving cancer research. Pelotonia is a three-day experience that includes a weekend of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism. Through its first eight rides, Pelotonia raised more than $130 million for cancer research. Thanks to its generous funding partners, Huntington Bank, L Brands Foundation, Peggy and Richard Santulli, American Electric Power Foundation, Nationwide Insurance, Cardinal Health Foundation, Harold C. Schott Foundation, Pelotonia is able to direct 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar to cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

100% of every dollar raised goes directly to cancer research

