Dayton Dunbar Removed from OHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament

Use of ineligible player in tournament victory results in forfeiture; Dayton Thurgood Marshall will replace Dunbar on bracket

COLUMBUS – Dayton Dunbar High School was removed from the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball tournament Wednesday after the OHSAA confirmed Dunbar used an ineligible player in a tournament game. By rule, Dunbar will be replaced on the bracket by the most recent team it defeated in the tournament, which is Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School.

The ineligibility stems from a bench-clearing fight on January 10 during a regular-season game between Dunbar and Thurgood Marshall. Seven Dunbar players left the bench during the altercation, but the school failed to suspend the players for two games, which is mandated by national rule. The OHSAA made seven documented attempts to communicate with the school regarding the mandated suspensions. However, the suspensions were not served, resulting in forfeiture and removal from the tournament when one of the ineligible players participated in a tournament game.

Thurgood Marshall players also left the bench during the January 10 fight, but the school properly suspended those players in consultation with school administrators and the district athletic administrator.

“We never want to remove a team from the tournament, but the school’s inability to follow proper procedure and communicate is disturbing,” said Dr. Dan Ross, OHSAA Executive Director. “Sitting out two games for fighting, or leaving the bench during a fight, is a rule that all our coaches and schools know. It’s a rule that we communicate many times each season. We are disappointed that the school could not follow through with our repeated attempts to bring a resolution to this matter in the last seven weeks.”

Dunbar is therefore publicly reprimanded for lack of administrative responsibility and institutional control for failure to properly respond to this issue. Because this occurred while Dayton Public Schools, including Dunbar, are already serving penalties for a previous incident from October 2016, the OHSAA will meet soon with school and district administrators to discuss the matter further.

Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings

Home Team Listed First. Rankings are From Associated Press Final State Poll.

All games played at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

Division IV

New Washington Buckeye Central (26-1) vs. No. 2 Ottoville (26-2), Thursday, 1 p.m. (March 15)

No. 1 Waterford (26-1) vs. No. 4 Minster (24-3), Thursday, 3 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 10:45 a.m. (March 17)

Division III

No. 1 Versailles (27-1) vs. Elyria Catholic (22-5), Thursday, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Ottawa-Glandorf (25-2) vs. No. 6 Columbus Africentric (25-3), Thursday, 8 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division II

Bellbrook (20-8) vs. No. 3 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (24-3), Friday, 1 p.m. (March 16)

New Philadelphia (25-2) vs. No. 6 Toledo Rogers (25-3), Friday, 3 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 9 Wadsworth (24-3) vs. No. 6 Solon (25-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

Mason (24-3) vs. No. 1 Pickerington Central (26-2), Friday, 8 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball Regional Pairings

Home Team Listed First. Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change. Records Indicated are as of District Final from Available Information. Rankings are from the Final Associated Press Poll released on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Division I

Region I – Akron/Toledo

Tol. Whitmer (21-5) vs. No. 5 Tol. St. John’s Jesuit (22-3) at Univ. of Toledo, John Savage Arena, Thursday at 7 p.m.

No. 8 Lakewood St. Edward (22-3) vs. Lorain (20-5) at Univ. of Akron, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Univ. of Toledo, John Savage Arena, Saturday at 2 p.m.

Region 2 – Cleveland

Copley (20-6) vs. Massillon Jackson (19-6) at Cleveland State Univ., Wolstein Center, Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Solon (24-1) vs. Shaker Hts. (17-8) at Cleveland State Univ., Wolstein Center, Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cleveland State Univ., Wolstein Center, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Region 3 – Columbus

No. 10 Hilliard Bradley (25-1) vs. Reynoldsburg (19-7) at Ohio Dominican Univ., Wednesday at 7 p.m. (March 14)

Dublin Coffman (20-6) vs. Pickerington Central (16-8) at Ohio Dominican Univ., Thursday at 7 p.m. (March 14)

Regional Final: at Ohio Dominican Univ., Saturday at 7 p.m.

Region 4 – Cincinnati

No. 2 Cin. Archbishop Moeller (23-3) vs. Springfield (21-4) at Xavier Univ., Cintas Center, Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

No. 7 Cin. Princeton (23-3) vs. No. 3 Huber Hts. Wayne (24-1) at Xavier Univ., Cintas Center, Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Xavier Univ., Cintas Center, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Semifinal #1: Region 4 vs. Region 1 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Friday, March 23 at 5:15 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Region 3 vs. Region 2 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Friday, March 23 at 8:30 p.m.

State Final: at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Saturday, March 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5 – Canton

Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (17-8) vs. Cortland Lakeview (20-6) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

No. 9 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (17-8) vs. Richfield Revere (20-5) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thursday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Saturday at 12 p.m.

Region 6 – Bowling Green

No. 2 Cols. Beechcroft (25-1) vs. Bay Village Bay (19-6) at Bowling Green State Univ., Stroh Center, Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Lexington (21-5) vs. No. 1 Wauseon (25-0) at Bowling Green State Univ., Stroh Center, Thursday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State Univ., Stroh Center, Saturday at 2 p.m.

Region 7 – Athens

Chillicothe Unioto (22-2) vs. New Concord John Glenn (20-4) at Ohio Univ., Convocation Center, Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Byesville Meadowbrook (20-6) vs. No. 4 Proctorville Fairland (22-3) at Ohio Univ., Convocation Center, Thursday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio Univ., Convocation Center, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Region 8 – Kettering

No. 5 Trotwood-Madison (23-3) vs. Cols. South (22-4) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Cin. Woodward (17-9) vs. Cin. Hughes (23-3) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thursday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering Fairmont High School, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Division II State Tournament

Semifinal #1: Region 8 vs. Region 7 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Friday, March 23 at 10:45 a.m.

Semifinal #2: Region 6 vs. Region 5 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Friday, March 23 at 2 p.m.

State Final: at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Saturday, March 24 at 5:15 p.m.

Division III

Region 9 – Canton

No. 4 Leavittsburg Labrae (24-1) vs. Canton Central Catholic (16-9) at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (12-13) vs. Wooster Triway (17-8) at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Region 10 – Bowling Green

Carey (20-6) vs. No. 10 Cols. Africentric (19-6) at Bowling Green State Univ., Stroh Center, Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1) vs. Archbold (21-3) at Bowling Green State Univ., Stroh Center, Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State Univ., Stroh Center, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Region 11 – Athens

Sugarcreek Garaway (18-8) vs. No. 7 Oak Hill (22-2) at Ohio Univ., Convocation Center, Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (26-0) vs. Wheelersburg (20-3) at Ohio Univ., Convocation Center, Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio Univ., Convocation Center, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Region 12 – Kettering

No. 2 Cin. Deer Park (25-0) vs. Cin. Purcell Marian (20-6) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Cin. North College Hill (22-2) vs. Cin. Madeira (18-7) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering Fairmont High School, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Semifinal #1: Region 9 vs. Region 12 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Thursday, March 22 at 5:15 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Region 11 vs. Region 10 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Thursday, March 22 at 8:30 p.m.

State Final: at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13 – Canton

Rittman (21-4) vs. No. 9 Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (18-7) at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Mansfield St. Peter’s (26-0) vs. East Canton (19-7) at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 14 – Bowling Green

Pandora-Gilboa (24-1) vs. Sycamore Mohawk (19-6) at Bowling Green State Univ., Stroh Center, Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

Convoy Crestview (22-3) vs. Tol. Maumee Valley Country Day (20-5) at Bowling Green State Univ., Stroh Center, Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State Univ., Stroh Center, Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 15 – Athens

Peebles (20-5) vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (19-5) at Ohio Univ., Convocation Center, Tuesday at 8 p.m.

No. 8 Berlin Hiland (21-5) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Christian (12-14) at Ohio Univ., Convocation Center, Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio Univ., Convocation Center, Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 16 – Kettering

Russia (16-8) vs. No. 4 Fort Loramie (24-2) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Tuesday at 8 p.m.

No. 10 Springfield Catholic Central (23-3) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (21-4) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering Fairmont High School, Friday at 7 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament

Semifinal #1: Region 15 vs. Region 13 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Thursday, March 22 at 10:45 a.m.

Semifinal #2: Region 14 vs. Region 16 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Thursday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

State Final: at Jerome Schottenstein Center, Saturday, March 24 at 10:45 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

