Munday, Foster compete at State

Senior Wrestler Bailey Munday – New Record Holder

Big Walnut High School Senior Wrestler Bailey Munday is the BWHS new record holder for All-Time total career wins. Bailey (39-3) sits at 148 total wins with his record-breaking semifinal district win earning him a trip to the OHSAA Wrestling State Championships. Bailey (148-32) will compete in the OHSAA State Wrestling State Championships in back to back seasons. Bailey finished OCC Capital Divison play undefeated with a record of 24-0 and has averaged 37 wins per season over the last four seasons. Prior total career win record was held by Ryan Nakoma at 147.

Senior Wrestler – Cole Foster – “State Bound”

Congrats to Big Walnut High School Senior Wrestler Cole Foster who qualified for the Ohio State Wrestling State Championships.

“Cole Foster, after losing an extremely heartbreaking match on Friday night, battled like crazy on Saturday to win 3 consecutive matches and beat a returning state qualifier from Hilliard Bradley (who he lost to early in the year) on Saturday afternoon to become a state qualifier. Cole was 10-16 as a freshman, his current record as a senior is 41-7. That is a result of hard work and dedication.” — Coach Luke Moore

OHSAA Division I Individual State Wrestling Tournament March 8-10 at OSU’s Schottenstein Center

Others in action included Big Walnut’s Bailey Munday (132) and Cole Foster (138), Olentangy’s James White IV (138), Orange’s Rocco Torio (126) and Connor Evans (145) and Delaware Hayes’ Mason Sutandar (170).

Munday dropped his opener against Elyria’s Joshua Breeding, a 2017 state placer, by an 11-2 margin. The senior bounced back in a big way, though. He handled Mentor’s Connor DeBoe 14-6 to advance in the consolation bracket.

Delaware Christian freshman Josh Proper, competing in Division III, was also at the showcase. He lost both of his matches, but left knowing he was the first Eagle to qualify for states in school history.

Olentangy Liberty finished third on the strength of three district champions and Olentangy closed fourth with a pair of district champs of its own to headline Division I district wrestling action Friday and Saturday (March 9-10) at Hilliard Darby High School.

The Patriots, who collected 144.5 points on the way to the top-three showing, were powered by Blake Saito (132 pounds), Carson Kharchla (170) and Trevor Lawson (182).

Saito pinned Big Walnut’s Bailey Munday in 1:37 to cap a perfect 4-0 effort and earn his place at the top of the podium. Kharchla, meanwhile, pinned Lancaster’s Jordan Deluse in his title match while Lawson blanked Dublin Coffman’s Lennox Wolak 7-0 to win a district title and punch a ticket to this week’s state showcase.

Olentangy Orange, Big Walnut and Delaware Hayes were also in action. The Pioneers, led by state qualifiers Rocco Torio (fourth at 126) and Connor Evans (fourth at 145), finished 12th with 45 points; the Golden Eagles, who saw Munday and Cole Foster (fourth at 138) advance to states, were 18th with 37.5 points; and the Pacers, who saw Mason Sutandar (fourth at 170) move on, closed 23rd with 28 points.

Big Walnut’s Baily Munday, left, competes against Elyria’s Joshua Breeding in the first round of the Division I Individual State Wrestling Tournament Thursday (March 8) at OSU. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_munday.jpg Big Walnut’s Baily Munday, left, competes against Elyria’s Joshua Breeding in the first round of the Division I Individual State Wrestling Tournament Thursday (March 8) at OSU. Ben Stroup | Gazette

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by Ben Stroup of the Delaware Gazette and Big Walnut Athletic Director Brian Shelton.

