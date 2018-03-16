Vaulter Kolling at NCAA Indoor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Otterbein University women’s track and field program racked up another pair of All-American awards during the Division III Indoor Championships, getting repeat finishes from senior pole vaulter Harmony Kolling and then the distance medley relay squad at the Birmingham Crossplex facility on March 10.

Kolling launched the Cardinal action, vaulting her way to another runner-up performance and securing her second-straight All-American award. She passed on a few early heights before hopping in and embarking on a nice groove, clearing 3.80, 3.85, 3.90 and 3.95 before coming up empty at an even 4.00 meters.

The only person to beat Kolling for the second year in a row was Ithaca’s Katherine Pittman, who earned her third national title in the event with a new Division III meet record of 14-0 ½ (4.28m).

“I felt a little pressure coming off the second-place finish last year and didn’t want to disappoint,” Kolling said afterwards. “I came out and tried to execute the plan and it mostly went the way I had hoped. Although I wanted that next height more than anything, it will allow me to carry over the motivation and excitement into outdoor season and make the adjustments that I know we can.”

The DMR squad of juniors Heather Sandvik, Sarah Bedell, Katy Foltz and Claire Lamb took the track for the last event of the day, resetting their own school record by running 11:43.66 to cross the line in fifth place once again. The result was 10 seconds faster than their time last March.

Sandvik ran a massive opening leg in the 1,200-meter portion, edging out away from the pack by almost 15 meters to give Otterbein an early lead. The Cards relinquished the front position during the middle legs until anchor Claire Lamb held on for fifth, nearly passing a runner at the line and missing out on fourth by 1/10 of a second.

Lamb finished off Otterbein by competing individually in the 3,000 meters, running a time of 10:11 to finish in 16th place. The Cardinals will now flip the page to outdoor season and begin that portion of the schedule at the UNC-Charlotte 49er Classic.

Kolling’s Career Results

Three-year letter-winner … As a Junior (2016-17): Competed 13 times to register third varsity letter … National qualifier in both indoor and outdoor … National Runner-Up with a vault of 12-9 1/2 at NCAA Indoor Championships (3/10/2017) … 2x All-Region selection … Had four wins and five second-place finishes … All-Ohio Champion with a height of 13-0 3/4, the best result ever for an OAC women’s pole vaulter at the time … All-OAC in both indoor (2nd) and outdoor (3rd) … Concluded season with 22nd-place finish at NCAA Outdoor Championships in Cleveland (5/25/2017) … As a Sophomore (2015-16): Vaulted in 11 meets to secure second varsity letter … Cleared career-best height of 11-6 1/2 (3.52m) to reach third on Otterbein indoor top-10 list and finish fifth at All-Ohio Championships (2/26/2016) … Finished third at OAC South Split Meet (1/23/2016) … As a Freshman (2014-15): Competed in 13 meets … Posted five top-three finishes … Recorded a season-best pole vault mark of 11-3 (3.43m) at the OAC Indoor Championships (2/27/2015 – 2/28/2015) … Major: Human Resources Management

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_Kolling.jpg

By Adam Prescott

Information for this story was provided by Otterbein University.

Information for this story was provided by Otterbein University.