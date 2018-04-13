BWHS Varsity Sports Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb 21: Congrats to All-OCC Honorees: JR Nathan Montgomery – 1st Team; SOPH Kegan Hienton – 2nd Team; JR Jordan Koebel – Spec Mention; JR Carson Becker – Hon Mention; SR Donovan Pugh – Scholar Athlete. A step forward for our team this year to finish in a tie for 2nd place. — Brett Bartlett @bigwalnutcoach

BWHS GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb 21: Congrats to all of our award winners!!

District II: First Team – Katie Cochran; Second Team – Erin Boehm; Honorable Mention – Avery Schone.

All OCC: First Team – Katie Cochran; Second Team – Erin Boehm; Honorable Mention – Abby Facemyer; Scholar Athlete – Stacey Walters. — ‏ @BWGirlsBBall

BOYS BASEBALL

If pitching is your thing, Canal Winchester was the place to be Monday night, April 2.

Austin Becker and Austin Krinn combined to toss a one-hit shutout to lead the Big Walnut baseball team, which only managed two hits of its own, to a 1-0 win over the host Indians.

The game’s lone run came in the top of the first inning, when Noah Sprowls reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch.

It was all the Golden Eagles (2-3, 1-0) would need. Becker, who notched the win, tossed the first three innings, striking out four and walking four without allowing a hit. Krinn sealed the deal, allowing a hit while striking out a pair over his four innings of work.

Sam Medley and Carson Becker had the two Big Walnut hits.

Canal Winchester 1, Big Walnut 0

Golden Eagle starter Colton Lee allowed just an unearned run in seven solid innings of work, but the Indians were able to make that run stand up Thursday (April 6) in Sunbury.

Lee limited Canal to five hits while striking out one and walking another.

Bradley Sweeps BW

Also, March 31: Hilliard Bradley 3, Big Walnut 2, 9 inn.; Hilliard Bradley 12, Big Walnut 7.

Mar 19: Inaugural Red Jersey vs Black Jersey baseball game: Our Big Walnut baseball team had their 1st annual inter-squad game (Red vs Black). Tim O’Brien’s (Black Jersey) team won the game 5-2 to kick off the 2018 baseball season. — By Jack Schone on Mar 19, 2018

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty was consistent from start to finish, scoring 10 goals in the first half and 10 more in the second en route to a 20-2 win over visiting Big Walnut Monday (April 9) in Powell.

Six different players — Alex Theuerkauf, Kadin Seimet, Aidan Kenley, Nick Kuhns, Jake Kessler and Johnny Wiseman — found the back of the net as the Patriots built a 6-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles scored both their goals in the second half.

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse beat Marysville High School 12-7

Saturday, April 7, 2018 7:15 PM

Big Walnut High School @ Marysville High School

AWAY HOME: 12 7

Game Recap Top Performers: Nathan Montgomery- 4 Goals, 1 Assist, 8 Ground Balls; Judah Lozano- 5 Goals, 4 Ground Balls; Johnny Grumney- 3 Goals; Caleb Bailey- 1 Assist; Sam Metzger- 1 Assist; Nathan McVeigh- 1 Assist; Tanner Daniels- 5 Ground Balls; Josh Hageman- 7 Saves

Box Scores 1 2 3 4

Big Walnut High School 5 2 3 2

Marysville High School 4 1 0 2

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse falls to Westerville North High School 12-5

Friday, April 6, 2018 7 PM

Big Walnut High School @ Westerville North High School

AWAY HOME: 5 12

Game Recap Key Contributors: #1 Nathan Montgomery- 3 Goals, 1 Assist, 7 Ground Balls; #9 Tripp Merdeath- 1 Goal; #13 Caleb Bailey- 1 Goal; #2 Judah Lozano- 1 Assist; #10 Josh Hageman- 6 Saves, 2 Ground Balls

Box Scores 1 2 3 4

Big Walnut High School 1 1 1 2

Westerville North High School 6 1 4 1

Posted by Jeff Haney

LICKING VALLEY 11, BIG WALNUT 8

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 5-2 lead at the break, but couldn’t overcome the Panthers’ second-half rally in the season opener Saturday night (March 17) in Newark.

Nathan McVeigh tallied three goals, Johnny Grumney scored twice and assisted on two others and Nathan Montgomery chipped in two goals and led with nine ground balls. Josh Hageman had 19 saves in goal for BW (0-1).

The Panthers (1-0) scored eight of the final nine goals to close the game.

The Eagles return to action Mar. 27 at Pickerington North – slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Big Walnut High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse falls to Westerville North High School 13-3

Thursday, April 5, 2018 7 PM

Big Walnut High School @ Westerville North High School

AWAY HOME 3 13

Game Recap

Varsity lost a tight game that was blown open late in the game by Westerville North, giving up 4 goals late. Cassady Becker led BW with 3 goals, Meagan Helber had 2, Meri Buckles, and Maria Boyer had 1 each. Aubrey Logue had 17 saves in the goal circle for BW. BW record is now 1-2 with the next game being 4/7/18 at Bexley.

Posted by Brian Shelton

GIRLS SOCCER

Feb 8: Big Walnut HS College Signing Day Congrats Mya Rasar Soccer University of Southern Indiana – @bwhs_soccer

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Tennis beat Canal Winchester High School 3-2

Thursday, April 5, 2018 4 PM Big Walnut High School @ Canal Winchester High School AWAY HOME: 3 2

Game Recap: Big Walnut won a close match to open its varsity season. This was also the first match in the conference for both teams. Winning tonight for the Eagles were Mexicott in singles and Kirkpatrick / McCullough at first doubles and Shuster/Sutherland at 2nd doubles.

Match Results: Big Walnut Canal Winchester

Set 1 Set 2 Set 3

1st Singles Matt Pushkin (11) Connor Clark (11) 3-6 1-6

2nd Singles Gabe Mexicott (10) Jeremy Irby (9) 6-3 7-5

3rd Singles Collin Bates (12) Caden Sweeney (10) 4-6 4-6

1st Doubles Sebastian Kirkpatrick (10) Devon McCullough (10)

Zeke Blanchard (12) Devin Mullett (12) 3-6 6-3 6-0

2nd Doubles Cameron Sutherland (10) Tyler Shuster (12)

Drew Adams (10) Zane Diehl (10) 6-0 6-1

Match Result 3 2

Team Record 1-0 (1-0 OCC)

Exhibition Doubles Charlie Jaeger (9) Riley Shumaker (9)

Corey Berner (12) Jake Chapman (9) 6-4

Exhibition Doubles Jake Glidden (10) Isaiah Lott (9)

Vinny Caskey (10) Mason Saunders (10) 6-2

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Tennis falls to Mount Vernon High School 4-1

Friday, April 6, 2018 4 PM

Big Walnut High School @ Mount Vernon High School

AWAY HOME 1 4

Game Recap: Big Walnut loses 4-1 to a tough Mount Vernon team. Record now 1-1 overall.

1s: Dinnen (MV) def. Mexicott: 6-2, 6-3

2s: Pushkin (BW) def. Che: 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

3s: Kauffman (MV) def. Bates: 7-6, 6-4

1D: Fernando-Pieris / Reddy (MV) def. Kirkpatrick/McCullough: 6-1, 6-2

2D: Ogle / Nestor (MV) def. Shuster / Sutherland: 6-3, 6-3

MV 4 BW 1

Posted by Ryan Balaz

GIRLS VARSITY VOLLEYBALL · Apr 5

Big Walnut Junior Kaley Rammelsberg commits to High Point: Congrats to Big Walnut Junior Kaley Rammelsberg who has committed to further her academic/athletic career at High Point University in North Carolina.

Kaley was a key member of the Big Walnut Volleyball Team who finished State Runner-up this past season. Kaley is a dynamic student with a GPA of 3.8, Kaley is also on the Big Walnut track team and will have an opportunity to be a two-sport athlete at the collegiate level. Great Job Kaley!!

HUGE congratulations to junior Kaley Rammelsberg on verbally committing to play division one volleyball at High Point University!!! we are so proud of you Kay and can’t wait to see the AMAZING things you are gonna do. — Brian Shelton, Athletic Director / Big Walnut High School

