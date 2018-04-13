BW boys win Big Walnut Relays … again

The Big Walnut boys track and field team won its host event for the fourth straight season, scoring 94 points to take top honors at the Big Walnut Red Edwards Relays Saturday (April 7) in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles did some damage on the track, but really padded their point total with standout showings in the field events, taking top honors in the pole vault, shot put and discus relays.

Mitchell Truax (11-0), Josh Halbakken (10-0) and Nick Spangenberg (9-0) led the charge in the pole vault; Brandon Mosher (52-03), Mark Ruffing (44-02.50) and Brandt Ebright (41-03) contributed to the win in the shot put; and Mosher (meet-best throw of 152-05), Ruffing (114-04) and Luke Apple (110-08) combined to win the discus event.

The Eagles also won the 800 sprint medley as Dante Chhuom, Devon Bingman, Shane Swartzentruber and Tim Rumas teamed up to cross the finish line in 1:37.29.

In other action, the foursome of Caleb Ramey, Mitchell Embaugh, Swartzentruber and Rumas finished second in the 800-meter relay (1:34.31); Colin White, Brody Lawhun, Dawson Brehm and Blake Conner finished second in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:07.30); and Zach Westfall (runner-up effort of 5-08), Jackson Podraza (5-06) and Lawhun (5-04) finished second in the high jump relay.

Delaware Hayes, fifth with 51.5 points, saw its best finishes come in the pole vault, long jump and shot put relays.

Andrew Young (9-0), Jackson Patton (9-0) and Brian Schuette (9-0) combined to finish second in the pole vault event; Orion Ward (19-05.50), Laquans Banks (18-03.25) and Troy Ferguson (17-05.50) teamed up to nab runner-up honors in the long jump; and Todd Toney (41-11), Keishawn Mack (37-09.50) and Ashtyn Rollins (35-07) finished second in the shot put.

In girls’ action, the Delaware Hayes and BW squads both nabbed top-three showings, finishing second and third, respectively.

The Pacers, who collected 79 points on the way to their second-place finish, won four events and finished second in another.

They took hop honors in the 3,200-meter relay as Sydney McMillin, Ari Avant, Madeline Hayes and Emily Gray combined to finish in 4:23.52 — a mark almost 10 seconds better than the one runner-up Westerville Central posted.

Hayes also picked up first-place points in the sprint medley as Avant, Megan Reid, McMillin and Young finished in 1:53.35; and won the pole valut relay thanks to the combined efforts of Hayes (meet-best height of 10-0), Chase Patton (9-0) and Sarah Jennings (6-0).

The Pacers closed second in the 4×200 relay as Torie Young, Avant, McMillin and Hayes combined to cross the finish line in 1:49.16.

Big Walnut, third as a team with 75 points, won the discus relay thanks to the efforts of Maddie Swank (runner-up toss of 98-10), Grace Weber (87-10) and Cindy Schlaegel (80-11).

BW’s best finish on the track, meanwhile, came in the 6,400-meter relay as Colbi Borland, Chloe McKenzie, Alina Pecci and Adelee Gartner finished first in 23:49.90.

The Eagles were also solid in the 3,200, lap medley and pole vault relays. Borland, Kaitlin Meade, Becca Bogantz and Gartner finished second in the 3,200 (10:45.45); Bogantz, Grace Unger, Meade and Borland teamed up to take second in the lap medley relay (13:06.89); and solid showings from Julia Wood (7-06), Annika Anderson (7-0) and Abby Spangenberg (6-0) contributed to the second-place finish in the pole vault relay.

The Big Walnut and Olentangy Orange track and field teams flexed their muscles at Saturday’s (March 31) Newark Invitational, taking the top two spots in both girls and boys action.

The Pioneer girls took the top spot with 103 points while the Golden Eagles nabbed runner-up honors with 98. In boys’ action, Big Walnut won the team title with 99 points while Orange finished second with 74.

Grace Frye (first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in respective times of 13.07 and 26.47 seconds) and Lindsay Ott (first in the 800 in 2:27.14) led Orange’s girls on the track.

Frye (first in the shot put and discus with respective throws of 34-11 and 126-00) also picked up first-place points in the field.

BW’s girls were boosted by Kaley Rammelsberg, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.07 seconds and the high jump with a leap of 5-04; and Colbi Borland, who took top honors in the 1,600 (5:17.62) and 3,200 (meet-record 11:31.03).

The Eagles’ 4×800 relay team (Kaitlin Meade, Becca Bogantz, Grace Unger and Adelee Gartner) also picked up first-place points with an effort of 10:28.23.

As for the boys, BW padded its winning point total with standout showings from Tim Rumas (first in the 400 in 51.30 seconds) and Brandon Mosher (first in the shot put and discus with respective heaves of 52-04.50 and 141-01).

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/04/web1_BoysTrack2018-3-.jpg http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/04/web1_GirlsTrack2018-2-.jpg