Wrestling Coach Moore Resigns

April 10 at 7:15pm ·

Dear Big Walnut Wrestling Community,

I want to thank you for all of your kindness and support over the last 11 seasons! These years have been some of the greatest of my life! I look forward to seeing this program grow in the years to come and will always be there to support whoever wears the red and gold! #oneteamonegoal

Sincerely,

Coach Luke Moore

Luke Moore – Big Walnut Wrestling Coach – Resigns

Coach Luke Moore has resigned from his position as Head Wrestling Coach at Big Walnut High School. Coach Moore just finished his 11th season at Big Walnut High School and his leadership will be missed by all. Coach Moore had a positive impact on the lives of many athletes over the last eleven seasons. Coach Moore made it a priority to connect with the alumni as is evident by how many former wrestlers would attend matches and senior night. Coach Moore is your role model coach who does everything the right way. His professionalism and work ethic is second to none.

Coach Moore stated, “This decision was not easy, and has weighed very heavily on my mind for quite some time. However, with where I am with my career, and family, I feel it is time for a change in responsibility and time commitment. I have truly put my heart and soul into this program, but I feel it is best for my family that I make this change”.

Under Coach Moore’s leadership the Big Walnut Wrestling program had the following accomplishments:

*2008 OCC Champs

*2009 OCC Runner-Up

*66 District Qualifiers

*17 District Placers

*10 State Qualifiers

*2 State Placers

*19 First Team All OCC selections

*3 OCC Wrestlers of the Year

*5 Team Tournament Titles

*Started and ran the BW Wrestling Classic

*Started alumni day to coincide with the senior day

I wish Coach Luke Moore the best as he moves on to the next chapter of his life.

Coach Moore will continue assisting with off-season development until a new coach is in place. The position will be posted internally over the next couple of days then externally after 5 days. We will focus on hiring the best possible coach for the Big Walnut Wrestling Program.

Brian Shelton

Athletic Director / Big Walnut High School

