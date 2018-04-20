Big Walnut Sports Roundup

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse falls to Westerville Central High School 10-5

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Top Performers: Judah Lozano- 1 Goal, 1 Assist; Sam Metzger- 1 Goal; Caleb Bailey- 1 Goal; Johnny Grumney-2 Goals; Josh Hageman- 12 Saves

GIRLS VARSITY LACROSSE

Big Walnut High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse beat Centennial High School 16-3

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Big Walnut beats host Cenntinial 16-3 for back to back wins, Lauren Murphy leads the way with 4 goals, Kat Brehm, Riley McDermott, and Kimmie Serna with 2 goals each, and 6 others score one goal each. Great job Big Walnut lets make it 3 in a row when we take on Westerville South at home on 4/17/18.

Girls Varsity Lacrosse beats Marysville 13–3

Apr. 13

Big Walnut got back on the winning track beating a good Marysville team by a score of 13-3 tonight. Goal were scored by 7 different players Cassady Becker led Big Walnut with 5 goals, Meri Buckles had 3, and Allie Long, Laurel Erick, Meagan Helber, Lauren Murphy, and Kimmie Serna all had 1 goal a piece. Aubrey Logue had 6 saves and Gigi Roberto had 3.

Girls Varsity Lacrosse falls to Westerville Central 10–5

Apr. 12

Westerville Central won the game by a score of 10-5 BIg Walnut had a sluggish start and was down 8-1 at half but then scored 3 goals in a row to cut it to 8-4 but never got it any closer than that.

Big Walnut High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse falls to Olentangy Liberty High School 19-2

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

BW lost to a very good Olentangy Liberty team tonight 19-2. Cassady Becker and Meri Buckles both had one goal each. Aubrey Logue had 4 saves and freshman goalkeeper GiGi Roberto had 3 saves for Big Walnut.

BOYS VARSITY TENNIS

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Tennis falls to St Francis Desales High School 3-2

Friday, April 13, 2018

Game Recap

1st Singles: N. Stevens (DS) def. G. Mexicott: 6-2, 4-6, 7-6

2nd Singles: K. Do (DS) def. C. Bates: 6-2, 6-1

3rd Singles: C. Sutherland (BW) def. S. Secrest: 6-1, 6-3

1st Doubles: S. Kirkpatrick / D. McCullough (BW) def. L. Verfurth / D. Benedict: 6-4, 5-7, 7-5

2nd Doubles: M. James / J. Braun (DS) def. C. Jaeger / R. Shumaker: 6-3, 6-1

Big Walnut Record: 2-3 (2-1 OCC)

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Tennis falls to New Albany High School 5-0

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Game Recap

1s: Devin Boyer (NA) def Matt Pushkin: 6-0, 6-0

2s: Ryan Mudre (NA) def. Gabe Mexicott: 6-0, 6-1

3s: Alex Jacoby (NA) def. Collin Bates: 6-0, 6-0

1D: Ben Yan / Alex Wagman (NA) def. Devon McCullough / Sebastian Kirkpatrick: 6-0, 6-0

2D: Evan Mitelman / Evan Waite (NA) def. Tyler Shuster / Cameron Sutherland: 6-3, 6-0

Athletic Cancellations

Please avoid calling the HS/MS asking if games have been canceled. Between the MS and HS, we have over 700 students participating in spring sports. We will update our website immediately if a change is made and notify the coaches/team admins. Some teams use the Remind 101 app to also message out changes.

Any senior planning to participate in a sport(s) at the college level please see Mrs. Piper in the Athletic Office for the Big Walnut college signing on May 8.

Any senior that plans to participate in 12 seasons of athletics, please see Mrs. Piper in the Athletic Office for more information.

Upcoming Summer Camps, Clinics & Fundraiser Golf Outings are available and updated as they become available on the Athletic Website @ https://bigwalnutathletics.net/camps-summer-information/. Any questions, please contact Mrs. Piper @ teresapiper@bwls.net.

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by Jeff Haney (boys lacrosse); Steve Palmer (girls lacrosse); Jeff Hatfield (softball); Ryan Balaz (tennis) and the Delaware Gazette staff.

