BW takes command of Cruisers 7-1

Connor Gerren finished a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored to lead the Big Walnut baseball team to a 7-1 OCC win over visiting Groveport Friday (April 20) in Sunbury.

The Cruisers scored the game’s first run in the top of the first, but the Golden Eagles scored at least one run in each of their final five trips to the plate to cement the win.

Big Walnut pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third an error scored one run for the Eagles Varsity and Nathan Lawyer’s sac fly scored one run.

Austin Krinn picked up the win on the mound, allowing a run on three hits while striking out three and walking one in six innings of work. Jackson Seiple threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Big Walnut 8, Worthington Kilbourne 9

Saturday, April 21, 2018

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity fought back after falling down by five runs in the first inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 9-8 defeat to Worthington Kilbourne on Saturday. Big Walnut Eagles Varsity scored seven runs in the failed comeback on a single by Nathan Lawyer in the first, a single by Lawyer in the third, a single by Jake Foster in the third, a sacrifice fly by Ryne Conley in the third, a single by Cale Sherbourne in the seventh, and a single by W Coey in the seventh.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity put up four runs in the third inning. Big Walnut Eagles Varsity put the pressure on, lead by singles by Lawyer and Foster and a sacrifice fly by Conley.

Conley started the game for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. He went five innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and striking out three.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity collected eight hits. Lee and Lawyer all had two hits to lead Big Walnut Eagles Varsity.

Big Walnut 15, Franklin Heights 0, 5 inn.

Carson Becker, Wes Coey and C.J. Rockwell combined for a one-hit shutout and the offense took care of the rest as the Golden Eagles cruised past the Falcons Thursday afternoon, April 19.

Becker and Coey pitched two innings apiece, combining for seven strikeouts. Rockwell then struck out the side in the fifth to seal the deal.

Becker helped himself at the plate, finishing with a game-best three RBI, while Sam Medley finished with two hits, two RBI and three runs, Colton Lee added two hits and Austin Krinn scored four times.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity got on the board in the first inning when Carson Becker doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring three runs.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity racked up ten hits in the game. Sam Medley and Colton Lee each racked up multiple hits for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. Lee and Medley each collected two hits to lead Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. Big Walnut Eagles Varsity stole five bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Austin Krinn led the way with three.

Big Walnut 10, Franklin Heights 0, 5 inn.

Colton Lee and Noah Sprowls combined to toss a three-hit shutout as the Golden Eagles cruised to an OCC win over the visiting Falcons Wednesday (April 18) in Sunbury.

Lee picked up the win, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking one in four innings of action. Sprowls sealed the deal with a scoreless fifth.

Austin Krinn, Ryne Conley and Jackson Seiple led BW at the plate, finishing with two RBI each.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity scored five runs in the fifth inning. Ryne Conley, Noah Sprowls, Austin Krinn, Colton Lee, and CJ Rockwell all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Lee led Big Walnut Eagles Varsity with two hits in four at bats.

Information for this story was provided by Ben Stroup of The Delaware Gazette and BW coach Jack Schone.

