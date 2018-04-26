PBR Invades Columbus on April 28-29 for First Time Since 2012

World’s Top bull riders square off against the planet’s rankest bucking bulls on the campus of The Ohio State University

On April 28-29 the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) and the “toughest sport on dirt” will return to Columbus, Ohio, and the campus of The Ohio State University for the first time since 2012 with the Columbus Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires. 600 tons of dirt will be dumped on the floor of the Schottenstein Center prior to the invasion on Saturday.

Bull riders Sean Willingham and Brock Radford, both slated to ride this weekend.

– A 16-year PBR veteran, Willingham, who recently announced he will retire at the end of the season, is one of only a select group of riders competing this weekend to have previously competed at an elite tour stop in the city. He heads to The Buckeye State amidst a hot streak, recording back-to-back Top 10 finishes the past two weekends, vaulting to No. 29 in the world.

– Much the opposite, young-gun Radford is set to ride in just his eighth career elite tour event this weekend. The standout Canadian rider currently leads the PBR Canada national standings, and has improved his finish week-to-week at the last two elite tour events, 15th in Tacoma and 13th in Billings. Radford is currently ranked No. 40 in the world.

The event will also feature a home state flare with numerous Ohio-based bulls set to buck each night, including those from Kenny McElroy who hails from nearby Mount Orab.