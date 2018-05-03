BW boys bop Licking Valley

BOYS VARSITY LACROSSE

Judah Lozano had a hat trick and Nathan Montgomery added two goals and two assists as Big Walnut picked up a 5-1 win over Licking Valley Saturday (April 28) in Sunbury.

Also: Anthony Wayne 10, Olentangy Orange 3.

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse beat Licking Valley High School 5-1

Saturday, April 28, 2018 10:00 AM

Big Walnut High School vs Licking Valley High School

HOME 5 AWAY 1

Game Recap — Top Performers: Judah Lozano- 3 Goals; Nathan montgomery – 2 Goals, 2 Assists; Caleb Bailey- 1 Assist; Sam Elliot- 1 Assist; Nathan McVeigh- 1 Assist; Josh Hageman- 15 Saves

Box Scores 1 2 3 4

Big Walnut High School 1 1 0 3

Licking Valley High School 0 1 0 0

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse falls to Olentangy Orange High School 16-9

Thursday, April 26, 2018 7:00 PM

HOME 9 AWAY 16

Game Recap — Top Performers: Judah Lozano 3 Goals, 2 Assists; Nathan Montgomery- 3 Goals, 1 Assist; Johnny Grumney- 3 Goals, 2 Assists; Trevor Ambrose- 1 Assist; Josh Hageman- 15 Saves

Box Scores 1 2 3 4

Big Walnut High School 1 1 3 4

Olentangy Orange High School 8 3 3 2

Olentangy 19, Big Walnut 3

The Golden Eagles kept things interesting early, but the host Braves scored 16 of the game’s final 17 goals to roll to a win Tuesday (April 24) in Lewis Center.

Senior Garrett Lowe, who scored three goals in the second quarter alone, led Olentangy with five in the Senior Night win.

Tuesday, April 24, 2018 7:00 PM

Big Walnut High School @ Olentangy High School

AWAY 3 HOME 19

Game Recap —Top Performers: Johnny Grumney- 1 Goal, 2 Assists; Nathan Montgomery- 1Goal, 1 Assist; Judah Lozano- 1 Goal; Tyler Paul- 7 Ground balls; Josh Hageman- 10 Saves

Box Scores 1 2 3 4

Big Walnut High School 2 1 0 0

Olentangy High School 4 9 3 3

GIRLS VARSITY LACROSSE (April 26)

Olentangy Orange 12, Big Walnut 2.

Josh Hageman stands in goal during the Big Walnut-Olentangy Orange varsity boys lacrosse match on April 26. Hageman made 15 saves in a 16-9 loss.

LACROSSE

Information for this story was provided by Ben Stroup and BW coach Jeff Haney.

