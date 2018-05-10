BW boys’ tennis wins trio

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Tennis beat Franklin Heights High School 5-0
Big Walnut cruised to a league win Monday in Columbus, knocking off host Franklin Heights 5-0.
Golden Eagle winners included Cameron Sutherland (6-1, 6-0 at first singles), Charlie Jaeger (6-0, 6-0 at second singles) and the duo of Collin Bates and Tyler Shuster (6-0, 6-0 at first doubles).
BW picked up default wins at third singles and second doubles to smooth out the scoring summary.
Monday, April 30, 2018 4:30 PM
Big Walnut High School @ Franklin Heights High School
Game Recap: AWAY 5; HOME 0
1st Singles: Cameron Sutherland (BW) def. Dustin Henderson: 6-1, 6-0
2nd Singles: Charlie Jaeger (BW) def. Jose Montoya-Mora: 6-0, 6-0
3rd Singles: Riley Shumaker (BW) def. Default
1st Doubles: Collin Bates / Tyler Shuster (BW) def. Jordon Bailey/Elmer Vasquez: 6-0, 6-0
2nd Doubles: Jake Glidden / Jake Ambrose (BW) def. Default
Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Tennis beat Worthington Christian High School 3-2
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 4:15 PM
Big Walnut High School vs Worthington Christian High School
Game Recap: HOME 3; AWAY 2
1st Singles: Ajai Smith (WC) def. Matt Pushkin: 6-3, 6-0
2nd Singles: Gabe Mexicott (BW) def. Peter Tsibouris: 7-6, 6-2
3rd Singles: Isaac Deskins (WC) def. Cameron Sutherland: 6-4, 6-4
1st Doubles: Sebastian Kirkpatrick / Devon McCullough (BW) def. Tommy Robinson/Benjy Homoelle: 6-4, 6-1
2nd Doubles: Tyler Shuster / Collin Bates (BW) def. Davis Homoelle / Jake Flanigan: 6-1, 6-2
Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Tennis beat Hilliard Darby High School 3-2
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 4 PM
Big Walnut High School @ Hilliard Darby High School
Game Recap: AWAY 3; HOME 2
1st Singles: T. Ohler (HD) def. M. Pushkin: 6-1, 6-2
2nd Singles: K. Revur (HD) def. S. Kirkpatrick: 6-0, 6-0
3rd Singles: C. Sutherland (BW) def. S. Pandya: 6-2, 5-7, 6-4
1st Doubles: D. McCullough / R. Shumaker (BW) def. C. Hughes/T. Patel: 6-3, 6-4
2nd Doubles: T. Shuster / C. Bates (BW) def. J. Mowell/I. Borromed: 6-2, 6-1
Information for this story was provided by coach Ryan Balaz, and the Delaware Gazette staff.
