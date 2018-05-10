BW boys’ tennis wins trio

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Tennis beat Franklin Heights High School 5-0

Big Walnut cruised to a league win Monday in Columbus, knocking off host Franklin Heights 5-0.

Golden Eagle winners included Cameron Sutherland (6-1, 6-0 at first singles), Charlie Jaeger (6-0, 6-0 at second singles) and the duo of Collin Bates and Tyler Shuster (6-0, 6-0 at first doubles).

BW picked up default wins at third singles and second doubles to smooth out the scoring summary.

Monday, April 30, 2018 4:30 PM

Big Walnut High School @ Franklin Heights High School

Game Recap: AWAY 5; HOME 0

1st Singles: Cameron Sutherland (BW) def. Dustin Henderson: 6-1, 6-0

2nd Singles: Charlie Jaeger (BW) def. Jose Montoya-Mora: 6-0, 6-0

3rd Singles: Riley Shumaker (BW) def. Default

1st Doubles: Collin Bates / Tyler Shuster (BW) def. Jordon Bailey/Elmer Vasquez: 6-0, 6-0

2nd Doubles: Jake Glidden / Jake Ambrose (BW) def. Default

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Tennis beat Worthington Christian High School 3-2

Tuesday, May 1, 2018 4:15 PM

Big Walnut High School vs Worthington Christian High School

Game Recap: HOME 3; AWAY 2

1st Singles: Ajai Smith (WC) def. Matt Pushkin: 6-3, 6-0

2nd Singles: Gabe Mexicott (BW) def. Peter Tsibouris: 7-6, 6-2

3rd Singles: Isaac Deskins (WC) def. Cameron Sutherland: 6-4, 6-4

1st Doubles: Sebastian Kirkpatrick / Devon McCullough (BW) def. Tommy Robinson/Benjy Homoelle: 6-4, 6-1

2nd Doubles: Tyler Shuster / Collin Bates (BW) def. Davis Homoelle / Jake Flanigan: 6-1, 6-2

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Tennis beat Hilliard Darby High School 3-2

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 4 PM

Big Walnut High School @ Hilliard Darby High School

Game Recap: AWAY 3; HOME 2

1st Singles: T. Ohler (HD) def. M. Pushkin: 6-1, 6-2

2nd Singles: K. Revur (HD) def. S. Kirkpatrick: 6-0, 6-0

3rd Singles: C. Sutherland (BW) def. S. Pandya: 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

1st Doubles: D. McCullough / R. Shumaker (BW) def. C. Hughes/T. Patel: 6-3, 6-4

2nd Doubles: T. Shuster / C. Bates (BW) def. J. Mowell/I. Borromed: 6-2, 6-1

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_boys-tennis-varsity-2018.jpg http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_BW-tennis-courts.jpg

BOYS VARSITY TENNIS

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by coach Ryan Balaz, and the Delaware Gazette staff.

Information for this story was provided by coach Ryan Balaz, and the Delaware Gazette staff.