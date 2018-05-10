Weiss signs with NFL team

Congrats to Big Walnut Grad, Brant Weiss, a 6’6” 297-lb. offensive tackle who has signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals after completing his athletic career at the University of Toledo.

2017

First-team All-MAC selection…Started all 14 games at right tackle…Part of an offense that ranked first in the MAC in total offense (483.9), second in passing offense (279.9), second in scoring (36.4), and third in rushing offense (204.0).

2016

Started five games at right tackle…Part of a unit that allowed just 12 sacks, which ranks ninth in the country and tied for second in MAC … Rocket offense leads the MAC in total offense (529.8) and passing offense (329.1) … UT also ranks fifth in the nation in total offense, ninth in passing offense.

Big Walnut High School

Named scholar-athlete and second-team all-league…Missed much of senior season due to injury … Also wrestled and threw discus on the track team … Played for head football coach Joe Weaver.

Personal

Full name is Brant Meade Weiss … Parents are Carl and Marla Weiss … Has one brother, Barry, and two sisters, Bethany and Breanne … Graduated last spring with a degree in management … Currently pursuing his MBA.

Shaheen Update

Big Walnut product Adam Shaheen, tight end, was the Chicago Bears’ second-round draft pick out of Division II Ashland. In 2017, he totaled 12 catches for 127 yards in 13 games. Missed the final three games with a chest injury. Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Football Camp

2018 18th Annual Big Walnut Eagle Pride Football Camp – grades 3 to 8 – July 22 to 25, 2018

Big Walnut High School Practice Football Field

BWHS Varsity Football Player Luke Apple Recognized @ BWLSD Board of Education Meeting

Senior Luke Apple – All Ohio Academic – CONGRATULATIONS!!

Luke Apple is recognized by Big Walnut school board member Brad Schneider at the April Board of Education meeting.

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

This story includes information provided by athletic director Brian Shelton.

