Softball seeded #5 in DII

2018 BWHS Varsity Softball DII Tournament Bracket

The BW Varsity softball team was seeded #5 in the Division II district tournament. They will host either #10 Bishop Hartley or #21 Independence on Thursday, 5/10/18 @ 5 P.M.

Good luck Lady Eagles!

Big Walnut 22, Franklin Heights 1, 5 inn.

Stacey Walters finished 4-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI to lead the Golden Eagles to a lopsided league win over the visiting Falcons Monday in Sunbury.

Jojo Lucas was also solid, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored while Hailey Krinn, who had a homer, and Arielle Brown finished with three RBI apiece.

Vanessa Sharpe picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing a run on five hits while striking out four and walking four.

Monday, April 30, 2018 5:15 PM

Game Recap: HOME 22; AWAY 1

BW: 7-7; V. Sharpe & M. Sharpe; WP: V. Sharpe; HR’s: BW Krinn, 1st, solo, Walters, 1st, 3 on; BW Highlights: Walters – 4 for 5, grand slam HR, 5 RBI, walk.

Franklin: Pina, Campbell (3rd), Devoe (4th) & Hammer; HR: Hammer, 1st, solo.

Box Scores: 1 2 3 4 5

Big Walnut High School

11 7 4 0 6 7 R 22 H 15 E 0

Franklin Heights High School

1 0 0 0 0 R 1 H 5 E 5

Big Walnut High School Varsity Softball beat Canal Winchester High School 12-2

Big Walnut scored early and often en route to a 12-2, five-inning win over visiting Canal Winchester Tuesday in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles broke the scoring seal with a three-run first before plating two in the second, five in the third, one in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Jojo Lucas and Lexy Bullock led Big Walnut’s 19-hit attack, finishing with three apiece. Stacey Walters was also solid in the win, closing 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored.

Walters picked up the complete-game win in the circle as well, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five and walking five.

Tuesday, May 1, 2018 5:15 PM

Game Recap: HOME 12; AWAY 2

BW: 7-7; BW: Walters & M. Sharpe; WP: Walters; HR BW Walters – 3rd, 2 on; BW Highlights: Lucas – 3 for 4, 2 double, walk, 2 RBI; Bullock – 3 for 4, double, 3 RBI.

Canal: Peters, Zungri (3rd) & Saulnier.

Big Walnut High School Varsity Softball falls to Groveport Madison Sr High School 11-1

Groveport used a pair of big innings to knock off visiting Big Walnut, scoring five runs in the third and five more in the fifth on the way to an 11-1, 5-inning win Wednesday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles pounded out six his in the setback, including doubles by Hailey Krinn, Jojo Lucas and Stacey Walters.

Lexy Bullock had BW’s lone RBI.

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 5:15 PM

Big Walnut High School @ Groveport Madison Sr High School

Game Recap: AWAY 1; HOME 11

BW: 8-8; Groveport: 18-3

BW: Walters & M. Sharpe; R 1; H 6; E 3.

Groveport: Gockenbach & Kern; WP: Gockenbach; HR Kern – 2nd, solo; R 11; H 8; E 0.

Also: North Union 10, Buckeye Valley 0, 6 inn.; Westerville North 7, Olentangy Orange 5.

Big Walnut 9, Groveport 8

The Golden Eagles did all their damage in one inning, scoring nine times in the sixth to post a solid OCC win over the visiting Cruisers Thursday (May 3) in Sunbury.

Meredith Thomas finished with a team-best three hits while Hailey Krinn, Molly Sharpe, Arielle Brown and Alyssa Tarney had two apiece.

Thomas picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing eight runs on six hits while striking out three and walking four.

Also: Granville Christian 18, Delaware Christian 2; Westerville South 9, Olentangy Liberty 6.

Thursday, May 3, 2018 5:15 PM

Big Walnut High School vs. Groveport Madison Sr High School

Game Recap: HOME 9; AWAY 8

BW: 9-8; Groveport: 18-4

BW: Thomas & M. Sharpe; WP: Thomas. BW Highlights: Thomas – 3 for 4.

Groveport: Gockenbach, A. Maddy (6th) & Kern. HR’s: Groveport —Gockenbach, 4th, 2 on; Saunders, 6th, solo; White, 7th, 1 on.

GIRLS VARSITY SOFTBALL

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware Gazette staff; athletic director Brian Shelton and coach Jeff Hatfield.

