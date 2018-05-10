Local College Sports Briefs

Otterbein University

The Otterbein Equestrian Team huntseat and dressage teams and several individuals have qualified for IHSA Nationals. This is only the second time in school history huntseat has qualified. Huntseat also finished as the Zone 6 reserve champions. Also, #Otterbein horse Carlos was named the Horse of the Show at regionals.

Ohio Wesleyan University

Nicholas Horton of Westerville was honored April 19 at Ohio Wesleyan University’s 14th annual Dale J. Bruce Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner.

The celebration recognized Battling Bishop athletes from Ohio Wesleyan’s 23 varsity sports for their academic and athletic successes during the 2017-2018 school year.

Horton earned the Top 11 Award (based on a student-athlete’s impact on their family, team, university, and Delaware community) and the James DiBiasio Sportsmanship Award.

Horton competed in Battling Bishop Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field.

Ohio Wesleyan is part of Division III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and a member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan athletics at www.battlingbishops.com.

Marietta College

Hannah Richardson of Westerville is a member of Marietta College’s softball team this spring. The Pioneers are currently 10-12 overall, as of April 9.

Richardson is a pitcher and first baseman for the Pioneers this season. She is a graduate of Westerville Central High School, is majoring in Special Education/Elementary Dual Preparation and is scheduled to graduate in 2021.

Marietta College competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference and is a member of NCAA Division III. Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college.

Schafhausen competing for men’s rowing program this spring

Ethan Schafhausen of Westerville is a member of Marietta College’s men’s rowing program this spring.

Schafhausen, a graduate of Westerville Central High School, is majoring in Chemistry and is scheduled to graduate in 2019. Marietta started men’s rowing in 1871 and is considered one of the nation’s best small-school programs.

Information for this story was provided by the schools.

