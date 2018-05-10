BW baseball knocks Newark 8-1

2018 BWHS Varsity Baseball D1 Tournament Bracket

The BW Varsity baseball team was seeded #11 in the Division 1 district tournament. They will host either #38 Briggs or #39 Licking Heights on Wednesday, 5/9/18 @ 5 PM.

Good luck Eagles!!

2018 D1 Baseball Bracket

Big Walnut Boys Varsity Baseball

Overall Record: 12-9 Conference Record: 10-3

Big Walnut High School Varsity Baseball beat Newark Senior High School 8-1

Monday, April 30, 2018 5 PM

Big Walnut High School @ Newark Senior High School

Game Recap: AWAY 8; HOME 1

Austin Krinn earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing one run on 11 hits while striking out six and no walks.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity defeated Newark 8-1 on Monday thanks to a timely six runs in a big third inning. Noah Sprowls, Jackson Seiple, Connor Gerren, and Carson Becker each had RBIs in the frame. Colton Lee led the way with three hits while Conner Gerren knocked in a game-best two runs.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity racked up nine hits in the game. Lee and Becker each managed multiple hits for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. Lee went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Big Walnut Eagles Varsity in hits.

Box Scores 1 2 3 4 5

Big Walnut High School 2 0 6 0 0 R 8 H 9 E 0

Newark Senior High School 0 0 1 0 0 R 1 H 11 E 4

Big Walnut High School Varsity Baseball falls to Groveport Madison Sr High School 4-2

Tuesday, May 1, 2018 5 PM

Big Walnut High School @ Groveport Madison Sr High School

Game Recap: AWAY 2; HOME 4

Big Walnut scored a pair of first-inning runs, but was limited the rest of the way as host Groveport rallied for a win Tuesday afternoon, May 1.

The Cruisers got one back in the bottom of the first before plating two in the second to take a lead they never relinquished.

Austin Becker took the loss for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. He allowed four hits and four runs over five innings, striking out ten and walking two. Noah Sprowls led Big Walnut Eagles Varsity with two hits in three at bats. Connor Gerren had the other.

Big Walnut High School Varsity Baseball beat Franklin Heights High School 12-0

Wednesday, May 2, 2018 5 PM

Big Walnut High School @ Franklin Heights High School

Game Recap: AWAY 12; HOME 0

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity racked up 14 hits in the game. Sprowls, Lawyer, CJ Rockwell, Foster, and Sherbourne all managed multiple hits for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. Lawyer and Sprowls all had three hits to lead Big Walnut Eagles Varsity.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity defeated Franklin Heights 12-0 on Wednesday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Ryne Conley was the winning pitcher for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. He surrendered zero runs on one hit over two innings, striking out one and walking zero.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity put up five runs in the third inning. The rally was led by triples by Noah Sprowls and Cale Sherbourne and singles by Nathan Lawyer and Jake Foster.

Big Walnut 12, Franklin Heights 0, 5 inn.

Nathan Lawyer and Noah Sprowls had three hits apiece and Cale Sherbourne finished with a game-best three RBI to lead the Golden Eagles to a lopsided league win over the host Falcons Wednesday in Columbus.

Big Walnut led 1-0 before breaking things open with a five-run third.

BOYS VARSITY BASEBALL

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware Gazette staff, athletic director Brian Shelton and coach Jack Schone.

