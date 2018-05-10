BW drop pair to New Albany

GIRLS VARSITY LACROSSE

Big Walnut High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse falls to New Albany High School 20-2

Tuesday, May 1, 2018 7 PM

Big Walnut High School vs New Albany High School

Game Recap: HOME 2; AWAY 20

Big Walnut lost to the #1 team in the state New Albany tonight by a score of 20-2. Goals were scored by Meagan Helber, and Meri Buckles each having one. Aubrey Logue had 15 saves in the loss.

BOYS VARSITY LACROSSE

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse falls to New Albany High School 17-1

Tuesday, May 1, 2018 7 PM

Big Walnut High School @ New Albany High School

Game Recap: AWAY 1; HOME 17

Top Performers: Drew Sydnor- 1 Goal, 2 Ground Balls; Caleb Bailey- 1 Assist, 4 Ground Balls; Josh Hageman- 6 Saves.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_Johnny-Grumney.jpg

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by athletic director Brian Shelton; boys coach Jeff Haney and girls coach Steve Palmer.

Information for this story was provided by athletic director Brian Shelton; boys coach Jeff Haney and girls coach Steve Palmer.