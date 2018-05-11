The fifth annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventures weekend will begin on Friday, Aug. 24, and run through Sunday, Aug. 26, at Deer Creek State Park in central Ohio. This annual Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) event blends boating and paddlesport skills with numerous outdoor education and athletic activities. Registration opens on Tuesday, May 15, at 12:01 a.m.

Hosted by the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, participants at the Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventures weekend will enjoy improving their skills in paddling kayaks and canoes, operating powerboats or trying the latest watersport — stand-up paddleboarding. Other fun sessions will be offered on backyard wildlife, wild edibles, beginner’s golf, archery, horseback riding, trap shooting, stream quality monitoring, fishing clinics and a host of tours and other outdoor recreational options. Indoor activities include painting and water aerobics. A detailed listing of the weekend’s events is available by visiting watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/owoa.

The Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventures Weekend is open to all women, including girls 12 years or older who are accompanied by a parent or guardian. The cost is $300 per person and includes lodging and five meals. There is room for 120 women to participate, and registration for this weekend fills up quickly.

Participants will stay at the Deer Creek State Park Lodge and Conference Center, located in Pickaway County, just 35 minutes from downtown Columbus. The park’s scenic meadows and woodlands surround the scenic 1,277-acre Deer Creek reservoir. Overlooking the lake, the lodge features modern amenities. Guests have access to indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, whirlpool, exercise room, restaurant and lounge. Additionally, Deer Creek offers an 18-hole golf course, trails, disc golf, marina and a swimming beach.

