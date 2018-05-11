QB Joe Burrow decides to transfer from Ohio State

COLUMBUS (AP) — Facing the possibility of sitting as a backup for a third season at Ohio State, quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday announced his intention to transfer.

The decision from the redshirt junior, delivered via Twitter , wasn’t unexpected, although he didn’t disclose where he was headed. With Dwayne Haskins Jr. the favorite to start in the fall, Burrow previously acknowledged that a transfer was possible.

Because he graduated from Ohio State on Sunday, the dual-threat quarterback can transfer as a graduate student and play immediately. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

“After weeks of struggling with this decision, I have decided to leave Ohio State and explore other options,” Burrow tweeted. “My teammates and coaches all know the love I feel for them. I will decide where I will play next year in the coming weeks.”

An Ohio State spokesman said coach Urban Meyer had no immediate comment.

Burrow spent 2016, his redshirt freshman year, as the backup to the now-departed J.T. Barrett, playing in five games in mop-up duty and completing 22 of 28 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. He broke his throwing hand just before the season last year, allowing Haskins to leap over him as the No. 2 quarterback. After he healed, he got few snaps the rest of the way.

Haskins seemed to cement his status as the heir apparent by coming off the bench for the injured Barrett and winning the Michigan game, completing 6 of 7 passes for 94 yards in the 31-20 victory.

Burrow bested Haskins in the spring game last month. Afterward, Meyer said the competition among Haskins, Burrow and redshirt freshman Tate Martell was close, and he hoped all three would still be there to continue it in fall camp.

Meyer said during spring practice that he would try to give Burrow an assessment of his chances to be the starter at the end of spring so the quarterback could make a decision about his future.

“I came here to play, I didn’t come here to sit on the bench for four years,” Burrow said after completing 15 of 22 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. “I’m a pretty darn good quarterback, I want to play somewhere.”

Burrow, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound former Ohio Mr. Football, grew up in Athens, where his father, Jimmy, is the longtime defensive coordinator for coach Frank Solich at Ohio University.

Burrow’s decision removes most of the drama from an anticipated quarterback derby in fall training camp. Haskins almost certainly will be No. 1, possibly with some packages to feature the fleet and slippery Martell.

After Burrow’s announcement, Haskins tweeted : “Good luck to you brotha! Appreciate you for making me better, see you at the top.”

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Jerry Snodgrass Named Next OHSAA Executive Director

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Longtime high school coach, athletic director and OHSAA Assistant Director will become OHSAA’s 10th leader

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has named Jerry Snodgrass as the OHSAA’s next Executive Director. Snodgrass will assume leadership duties in September when Dr. Dan Ross steps down after 14 years at the helm. Snodgrass will be the OHSAA’s 10th leader in its 111th year of service to Ohio schools.

A native of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Snodgrass served as a teacher, coach and administrator at schools including Defiance, Morral Ridgedale, Bryan and Findlay, where he served for 25 years, including 16 as athletic director. He has been on the OHSAA staff since 2008, first as an Assistant Director and then Director of Sport Management.

“We have an enormous responsibility in education-based athletics and I am ready to take that on,” Snodgrass said. “I have had a great mentor here and great mentors along the way to prepare me. No individual in this profession is successful without the help of others. We have a great staff and they will be an integral part of developing our annual goals, while always keeping in mind our mission statement to provide educational opportunities for the students through participation in sports. The success of our student-athletes is not possible without the thousands of coaches and administrators on the front lines and we need to help our coaches and administrators make this happen.”

Paul Powers, OHSAA Board of Directors President and the athletic director at Aurora High School in Northeast Ohio, noted that the connection Snodgrass has with Ohio’s schools was key to the decision.

“Jerry has established great relationships with so many people and schools throughout Ohio,” Powers said. “He is very respected across the state and has been a leader within the OHSAA community for a long time, including the last 11 years in the state office. Jerry has not only been the administrator for many of the OHSAA sanctioned sports, but he has brought new ideas, especially in the areas of sportsmanship and tournament management. We are excited to see the direction of the Association in the years to come.”

Powers and the Board of Directors conducted the search, which included input from the OHSAA staff.

A 31-year veteran in education prior to joining the OHSAA in 2008, Snodgrass has served as the administrator for various sports, including soccer, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and hockey. He also serves a major role as the OHSAA’s main liaison with athletic administrators and oversees the OHSAA’s nationally recognized “Golden Megaphone” program to promote sportsmanship within student sections at basketball games, along with creating “Military Appreciation Night.”

Snodgrass began his career in 1977 as teacher and coach at Defiance High School. He moved on to teach and become the head boys basketball coach at Ridgedale High School between 1980 and 1982 before serving as a teacher and middle school athletic director in the Bryan City Schools during the 1982-83 school year.

Snodgrass was hired by the Findlay City Schools in 1983 to teach physical science and he also served as an assistant boys varsity basketball coach. In 1991, he was promoted to the head boys basketball coach at Findlay, continuing in that role through 1999. Overall, he spent 25 years at Findlay, the last 16 as the school’s athletic director. Snodgrass was elected to serve on the OHSAA’s Northwest District Athletic Board for many years and served a two-year term on the OHSAA Board of Directors between 2005-07. He was the Board of Directors president during in 2006-07 school year. Snodgrass also has been a trustee with the OHSAA Foundation, is a member of the OHSAA’s Sportsmanship, Ethics & Integrity Committee, and currently serves on the University of Findlay’s Sport & Hospitality Management Advisory Board and the Wilson Football Hall of Fame.

The Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association inducted Snodgrass into its Hall of Fame in October 2010, the same year he was selected as the OHSAA’s Naismith Meritorious Service Award. This past March, Snodgrass received the OHSAA’s prestigious Ethics and Integrity Award.

A 1973 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, Snodgrass earned his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1977 and a master’s degree for the University of Dayton in 1989. He and his wife Barb, who is Director of Clinical Risk Management for a major health organization, have two grown children, a grandson and granddaughter.

In January, Dr. Ross announced he would serve through Sept. 15. He began his duties as the OHSAA’s ninth commissioner on Aug. 1, 2004 and hired Snodgrass in August 2008. Ross worked in education as a teacher, administrator and official since 1971, spanning a career of 48 years. More on Dr. Ross is included in the spring edition of OHSAA Magazine here: http://ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Magazine/Spring2018/Page16-19.pdf

Wilson to Serve as Official Soccer Ball of the OHSAA in Fall 2018

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association is proud to announce that Wilson Sporting Goods will provide the official soccer ball of the OHSAA, Executive Director Dr. Dan Ross has announced. Wilson has been the OHSAA’s official football partner for many years and provides the official game ball that is used in all OHSAA tournaments.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to work with Wilson as the Official Soccer Ball of the OHSAA,” Dr. Ross said. “We highly value the relationship that we have with Wilson and the excellent products that they provide, which our member schools, coaches and student-athletes enjoy using throughout the tournaments.”

“The OHSAA’s dedication to young athletes across the state is tremendous and mirrors our own love of sports,” said Kevin Murphy, General Manager, Team Sports, Wilson. “We look forward to working with OHSAA towards further enriching their soccer programs and supporting coaches and students as they pursue their athletic goals.”

The Wilson Forte FYBrid II Soccer Ball is the official soccer ball of the OHSAA tournament for the 2018-19 school year. Key features include:

· Engineered geometric contact zones for more controlled, precise strikes with predictable ball flight.

· A technologically-advanced ball cover that offers players more control, and that minimizes water and moisture absorption for extended durability.

· A high-tech bladder that ensures a balanced, round shape with explosive rebound acceleration.

ABOUT WILSON SPORTING GOODS CO.

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is one of the world’s leading manufacturer of high performance sports equipment, apparel, bags, and accessories. The Company invents, designs and partners to create consumer-driven, best-in-class products that push sports equipment into new territories. Celebrating more than a century in sports, the Company is the Official Soccer Ball of the NCAA Division I, II and III Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships. Wilson is also the Official Soccer Ball of 30 high school athletic associations.

2018 Jim Hardy Memorial Golf Outing @ Bent Tree!

Time: 12:30 PM – 6:30 PM EDT

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/jimhardymemorialgolfouting/

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/jimhardymemorialgolfouting/

Registration Link: https://goo.gl/forms/nHVVbRYjSCZSe0822

Sponsorship Link: https://goo.gl/forms/9aIKYbNXtuC2i65u1

Location:

Bent Tree Golf Club

350 Bent Tree Road

Sunbury, OH 43074

Date/Time Information:

Saturday, 6/16/18

Registration/Lunch/Range – 12:30 pm

1:30 pm Shotgun Start

Contact Information:

Jason Swinehart 614-361-1845 OR Jamie Hardy 614-592-7318

Fees/Admission:

Foursome – $300

* click on sponsorship link for more info

The Inaugural Bob Tucker Memorial Golf Tournament.

The Tuck’s Guys Foundation

On March 5th, 2017, retired Ohio State Football Coach Bob Tucker passed away suddenly while on the golf course. Golfing was his favorite pastime. His greatest legacy were the many young men who called him “Coach” and had his guidance both on the football field and off. We bring both the favorite pastime and the greatest legacy together to honor Coach Tucker’s memory and give to his favorite charity: those who have served our country in the military.

Please join Tuck’s Guys at the first Annual Coach Bob Tucker Memorial Golf Tournament to honor the man and give to the brave on Monday, June 4th, 2018 from 9 AM to 5 PM EDT at the Worthington Hills Country Club (920 Clubview Boulevard South Columbus, OH 43235).

Visit the following link to purchase your tickets now:

https://coachtuckmemorialgolftournament.eventbrite.com

100% of all proceeds raised will go toward a Scholarship and/or Leadership award in honor of Coach Tucker.

The Scholarship and/or Leadership award will be in partnership with the Ohio National Guard Association and the Ohio National Guard Enlisted Association. Coach Tucker was an annual donor of the USO. Additional funds will be donated to the Central Ohio Chapter.

FILE – In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow drops back to pass during an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio. Facing the possibility of sitting as a backup for a third season at Ohio State, quarterback Joe Burrow announced on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, his intention to transfer. The news from the redshirt junior, delivered via Twitter, wasn’t unexpected. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_120480594-3e0494775a5944bf9e2f2bc0e2e33989.jpg FILE – In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow drops back to pass during an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio. Facing the possibility of sitting as a backup for a third season at Ohio State, quarterback Joe Burrow announced on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, his intention to transfer. The news from the redshirt junior, delivered via Twitter, wasn’t unexpected. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)