Area’s best battle at Elite 8

Big Walnut’s Tim Rumas and Olentangy Orange’s Jayden Rodgers won a combined four running events, five overall, and BW’s Brandon Mosher took top honors in both throwing events to highlight Friday’s (May 4) Elite 8 Delaware County Championship in Lewis Center.

Rumas put on a show in the sprinting events, winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes in respective times of 10.82, 22.17 and 50.43 seconds.

Rodgers won the 110 hurdles in 14.20 seconds and cleared 6-02 to earn a win in the high jump. Mosher, meanwhile, won both throwing events — collecting first-place points in the discus with a toss of 159-08.50 and shot put with a throw of 54-0.

Other winners included Big Walnut’s Colin White in the 300 hurdles (41.47 seconds), Orange’s Alex Kenish in the 800 (2:01.12), the Pioneers’ Tommy Wintering in the 1,600 (4:27.03), Orange’s Andrew Schroff in the 3,200 (9:51.96) and Orange’s Jaeschel Acheampong in the long jump (21-09.75).

Orange, which captured the team title with 169 points, also won the 4×100 (43.48 seconds), 4×200 (1:30.51), 4×400 (3:28.14) and 4×800 (8:22.62) relays.

Orange won the girls’ crown as well, finishing with 149 points. Liberty finished second with 112.66 while Olentangy smoothed out the top three with 75.33. Hayes (66), Big Walnut (58), Buckeye Valley (42), Delaware Christian (19) and Village Academy (1) rounded out the scoring summary.

The Pioneers’ top point producers included Brenda Agyekum, who won the 100-meter dash in 12.43 seconds; Mackenzie Blendick, who took top honors in the 100 hurdles in 15.13 seconds; Katie Priest, who won the 300 hurdles with an effort of 46.89 seconds; Allison Guagenti, who won the 800 in 2:20.21; and Grace Frye, who picked up first-place points in the discus (121-03).

Orange also won the 4×100 relay (49.22 seconds).

Other standouts included Hayes’ Torie Young, who won the 200 (25.59 seconds); Liberty’s Sydney Englehart, who picked up first-place points in the 400 (58.97 seconds); the Patriots’ Emma Bower, who won the 1,600 (5:15.28) and 3,200 (11:12.20); Liberty’s Mollie Kunar, who won the shot put (36-05.50); Liberty’s Nicole Tonetti, who won the long jump (16-07.75); Big Walnut’s Kaley Rammelsberg, who won the high jump (5-06); and Olentangy’s Siobhan Szerencsits, who won the pole vault (12-10).

Liberty won the 4×200 relay (1:46.42), Hayes secured a win in the 4×400 relay (4:06.80) and Big Walnut won the 4×800 relay (10:02.85).

Meet Recap: Friday, May 4, 2018 4:30 PM; Place 5 Points 58; Delaware County Championship.

High Jump Kaley Rammelsberg 5’6” 1st place New Meet Record; Tori Buxton 4’ 6” T-8th.

Long Jump Kaley Rammelsberg 15’ 7.5” 4th place; Aly Hart 14’ 5”.

Pole Vault Annika Anderson 8’6” 7th place; Abby Spangenberg 8’0” T-8th place.

Shot Put Maddy Swank 26’ 4”; Mackenzie West 26’ 2.5”.

Discus Grace Weber 78’ 11.5”.

4×800 relay 10:02.85 1st place Season Best Kaitlin Meade, Becca Bogantz, Grace Unger, Adelee Gartner.

100 hurdles Kaley Rammelsberg 15.78 3rd place; Mackenna Ames 17.56.

100 dash Hanna Pinkston 12.95 4th place; Alle English 14.16.

4×200 relay 1:51.08 5th place: Hanna Pinkston, Hannah Unger, Tori Buxton, Sierra Sanders.

1600 run Colbi Borland 5:17.78 2nd place; Alina Pecci 5:50.75 7th place.

4×100 relay 54.68 6th place: Alle English, Mackenna Ames, Mackenzie West, Lindsey Luchsinger.

400 dash Hannah Unger 1:04.51 7th place; Sierra Sanders 1:07.54.

300 hurdles Kaley Rammelsberg 50.16 5th place; Gretchen Houser 53.99.

800 Run Kaitlin Meade 2:27.97 5th place; Grace Unger 2:34.58.

200 dash Hanna Pinkston 26.90 5th place; Tori Buxton 27.35 7th place;

4×400 relay 4:08.25 2nd place Season Best Tori Buxton, Hanna Pinkston, Hannah Unger, Kaitlin Meade.

Rough night, but that happens sometimes when you face teams of this caliber, sometimes things don’t work out in your favor. Unfortunately, this was one of those times. The competition level was so good we were not able to do what we do best, and that is score across the board in all phases of track and field.

The good news, we ran extremely well against the competition and didn’t back down. That is something to be proud of. I was particularly happy with the 4×8 and 4×4 teams. The 4×8 won the event running their best time of the year. The 4×4 team placed second, but ran a time that was faster than our District placing time last season. That brings a lot of excitement heading down the stretch.

Kaley Rammelsberg continues to break records. Her 5’6” jump last night broke former BW athlete Avery Kerns’ meet record from 2015 which had broke former BW athlete Laura Kelly’s meet record from 2009 (which means since the county meet’s beginning in 2009, a Big Walnut high jumper has held the record). Kaley’s victory is also her third in a row! She is jumping incredible, and the heights she is seeing is going to make a huge impact over the next four weeks.

One famous saying goes, “you learn more in defeat than in victory,” and in this case, I believe that this may be true. We can look at this meet moving forward and use it to prepare for the OCC. Competition chisels results. Our record is now 78-8.

Girls Track

The Big Walnut Girls Track team has had a very successful track season with the OCC Championships and OHSAA Tournament coming up. Sarah Robinson Relays Champions; Brooke Relays Champions; Hank Smith Invite Champions; Hornet Relays Champions; Season Record 78-8.

OCC Championships

Thurs 5/9 and Sat 5/12 at Orange HS

OHSAA Tourney Update @ Hilliard Darby HS

Tuesday, May 15 – 3:30 – 4×800 final, prelims for all other running events

Thursday, May 17 – 3:15 – All Field Event finals

Saturday, May 19 – 9 a.m. – All running finals (except 4×8)

BV Boys results

Zach Kreft and Joey Verdes won two events apiece to lead the Buckeye Valley boys track and field team to a third-place finish at Tuesday and Thursday’s (May 8, 10) MOAC championship meet in Marion.

Kreft, a senior who’s been winning races since his freshman year, nabbed conference crowns in the 1,600 and 3,200 in respective times of 4:28.61 and 9:49.13.

Verdes, a senior who hadn’t competed in track and field until this season, won his two titles in the jumping events. He won the long jump with an effort of 21-07.50 and picked up first-place points in the high jump by clearing 6-04.

Bill Daily also won a championship, winning the 800 in 2:03.04, while the 4×800 relay team finished first in 8:17.05.

Galion won the team title with 128 points while Ontario nabbed runner-up honors with 124. BV scored 115.50 to finish third while River Valley (85), Marion Harding (62), North Union (61.50), Pleasant (58) and Clear Fork (27) smoothed out the scoring summary.

In girls’ action, Buckeye Valley finished fourth thanks to another pair of MOAC champs.

Chloe Dawson won the 1,600 in 5:17.49 while Nina Hilt won the 300 hurdles with an effort of 48.65 seconds.

The Barons collected 83.50 points to finish behind Galion (141), Ontario (111) and River Valley (110). Clear Fork (70), North Union (52.50), Pleasant (47) and Marion Harding (42) rounded out the list of team scores.

BW Boys Track

Big Walnut Varsity Boys Track – Red Edwards Golden Eagle Relay Champions – This is the 4th straight season the boys have won the Golden Eagle Relays. Newark Invite – Champions; Season Record 83-9

OCC Championships

Thurs 5/9 and Sat 5/12 at Orange HS

OHSAA Tourney Update @ Darby HS

Wednesday May 16th – ALL Field Events (Finals) begin at 3:15 PM (Top 4 advance to Regionals)

Thursday May 17th – Preliminary Running Events begin at 3:30 PM

Saturday May 19th – Finals begin at 3 PM

Big Walnut's Tim Rumas, center, edges Liberty's Andrew Bendick and Orange's Brandon Ransom at the finish line to win the 100-meter dash during Friday's Elite 8 Delaware County Championship at Orange. Rumas won with a time of 10.82 seconds.

BOYS, GIRLS VARSITY TRACK

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware Gazette sports staff and coach Joe Evener and athletic director Brian Shelton.

