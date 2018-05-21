Lang, Becker set scoring records

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Wilmington College men’s lacrosse senior Jhordan Lang has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during the final two games of his collegiate career last week (May 1).

Lang led the Fightin’ Quakers in scoring in both games last week including two goals in a loss at Capital University and seven goals with three assists in a 16-9 victory over Muskingum University on senior day.

The Sunbury, Ohio, native leaves the program as its all-time leading scorer with 134 career goals.

As a team, Wilmington finished the 2018 season with a 5-9 overall record including a 2-6 mark in OAC play.

PERSONAL: Jhordan Alen Lang was born July 25th, 1996 … son of Ty and Kim Lang … two younger siblings … received four varsity letters for the the Eagles … was 2nd team All-Ohio … was the leading goal scorer in the program’s history.

MAJOR: Athletic Training

FRESHMAN SEASON (2015): Played in 14 games, compiling 19 goals, 12 assists, and 46 shots on goal with a 43.8% SOG.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2016): Started 10 games, compiling 28 goals, 8 assists, and 48 shots on goal with an 58.5% SOG.

JUNIOR SEASON (2017): Played in 16 games, compiling 44 goals, 23 assists, and 78 of his 152 shots were on goal.

Jhordan Lang: Height: 6-0; Weight: 170; Year: Sr. Hometown: Sunbury, Ohio; High School: Big Walnut; Position: M; gp 14; p 57; g 43; a 14.

BOYS LACROSSE

OHSAA Tournament Update

Monday 5/14 @ Licking Valley 7 pm

http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Lacrosse-Boys/2018/BLAX-BracketsFULL.pdf

Big Walnut travels in the Division II, Region 7 qualifying round in boys lacrosse.

Westerville South 11, Big Walnut 4

Judah Lozano and Caleb Bailey had a goal and an assist apiece, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden Eagles fell Saturday (May 5) in Westerville.

Game Recap: Saturday, May 5, 2018 1 PM. Big Walnut High School @ Westerville South High School. Top Performers: Judah Lozano- 1 Goal 1 Assist; Caleb Bailey- 1 Goal 1 Assist; Sam Elliot- 1 Goal; Trevor Ambrose 1 Goal; Josh Hageman- 6 Saves.

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse falls to Gahanna Lincoln High School 7-6

Game Recap: Thursday, May 10, 2018 7 PM. Big Walnut High School @ Gahanna Lincoln High School. Gahanna wins in OT 7-6. Top Performers from Big Walnut: Judah Lozano 2 goals 2 assists; Nathan McVeigh 2 goals 3 ground balls; Sam Elliott 1 goal 5 ground balls; Sophomore Johnny Grumney 1 goal; Dominic Carifa 5 ground balls; Josh Hageman 13 saves.

Big Walnut High School Boys Varsity Lacrosse falls to Buckeye Valley High School 11-3

Trent Slavik had a game-best five goals and Reid Lajeunesse added a goal to go with three assists to lead Buckeye Valley to an 11-3 win over host Big Walnut Friday in Subury.

Friday, May 4, 2018 7 PM. Big Walnut High School vs Buckeye Valley High School. HOME 3 AWAY 11. Game Recap: Top Performers: Nathan Mcveigh- 1 Goal, 1 Assist; Sam Metzger- 1 Goal; Sam Elliot- 1 Goal; Trevor Ambrose- 1 Assist; Josh Hageman- 15 Saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

OHSAA Tournament Update

Now it is time to focus on the OHSAA state tournament game which is 5/17/18 versus Watterson being held at Otterbein University at 8 p.m.

http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Lacrosse-Girls/2018/GLAX-BracketsFULL.pdf

Big Walnut 13, Buckeye Valley 2

Junior Cassady Becker poured in a game-best six goals, becoming the new all-time leading scoring in Big Walnut girls lacrosse history in a 13-2 win over visiting Buckeye Valley Saturday (May 5) in Sunbury in the final home game of the season.

The six tallies gave Becker 109 for her career — a mark one-goal better than the 108 Kelsey Bowling put up from 2012-15.

Game Recap: Saturday, May 5, 2018 11 AM Big Walnut High School vs. Buckeye Valley High School. HOME 13 AWAY 2.

Big Walnut moves to 7-8 on the year with a win over Buckeye Valley, today on senior day by a score of 13-2. Cassady Becker scored 6 goals to lead the Eagles and also became the ALL time leading scorer in Big Walnut history with 109 goals for her career beating Kelsey Bowling’s (2012-2015) old mark of 108.

Big Walnut High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse falls to Scioto High School 12-6

Game Recap: Thursday, May 10, 2018 7 PM. Big Walnut High School vs. Scioto High School. HOME 6 AWAY 12.

Dublin Scioto beat Big Walnut tonight 12-6. BW finished the season 7-10, Cassady Becker had 3 goals, Izzy Rooney, Meri Buckles, Kimmie Serna, all had 1 goal, and Aubrey Logue had 12 saves in goal.

Big Walnut High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse falls to Olentangy High School 18-8

Game Recap: Monday, May 7, 2018 5 PM. Big Walnut High School vs. Olentangy High School. HOME 8 AWAY 1

Big Walnut lost to Olentangy by a score of 18-8. Cassady Becker led the way with 3 goals, Meagan Helber had 2, and Meri Buckles, Laurel Erick, and Maria Boyer had 1 each. Aubrey Logue had 12 saves for BW, next up is Dublin Scioto on 5/10/18.

BOYS, GIRLS VARSITY LACROSSE

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by the sports staff of our sister publication Delaware Gazette and Wilmington News Journal; and coaches Mike Brunner and Jeff Haney (boys) and Steve Palmer (girls); athletic director Brian Shelton; Wilmington College.

