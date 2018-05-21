BW baseball wins in tournament

TOURNAMENT

Next up, 11th-seeded Big Walnut will take on OCC-Capital foe New Albany, the sixth seed, in Monday’s (May 14) district semifinal. The game, set to start at 5 p.m., will be played at a site to be determined.

Big Walnut 4, Licking Heights 0

Austin Becker was dominant, retiring the last 15 batters he faced to lead the Big Walnut baseball team to a 4-0 win over visiting Licking Heights (winner of Licking Heights/Briggs Wednesday 5/9 @ 5 pm) in the second round of the Division I district tournament Wednesday (May 9) in Sunbury. Becker allowed next to nothing, giving up just one hit while striking out 13 and walking one over seven solid innings of work.

Becker threw a shutout to lead Big Walnut Eagles Varsity past Licking Heights 4-0 on Wednesday. Becker took the win for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. He lasted seven innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out 13 and walking one.

The BW offense, meanwhile, scored all its runs in the first. Carson Becker finished with a hit and two RBI and Noah Sprowls had a hit, a run and an RBI in the win. JJ McLean, Connor Gerren, Carson Becker, Sprowls, and Sam Medley all had one hit to lead Big Walnut Eagles Varsity.

Big Walnut Baseball 2018 OCC Capital Division Champions

Congrats to Coach Jack Schone and the Big Walnut Baseball on their 2018 OCC Capital Division Championship. The boys beat Groveport 10-0 tonight Friday, May 4th with Senior Colton Lee picking the win on the mound. With a 10-0 win over Groveport last Friday (May 4), the Big Walnut Baseball team won the OCC Championship. OHSAA Tournament play begins next week.

OHSAA Tourney Update – http://brackets.myohsaa.org/bracket.aspx?t=8614&ts=21229¬=12

Golden Eagles win outright OCC title

The Big Walnut baseball team has earned plenty of accolades over the past four seasons. There are three district championships, a regional title and a trip to the state final four at Huntington Park.

There’s been one noticeable trophy missing from that treasure trove in the case, though … an OCC crown.

Canal Winchester helped secure a share of the OCC-Capital title with back-to-back wins over New Albany Wednesday and Thursday (May 2-3). And the Golden Eagles secured the title outright with a 10-0 win over Groveport-Madison in five innings Friday night in Sunbury.

“We came back after they took care of us up there (Tuesday),” BW coach Jack Schone said. “Our first goal is to win the league … we’ve come up short the last couple of years. But, what a great way to finish the 2018 (regular season).

It’s BW’s first title since 2012.

“It was looking bleak that we were going to win the conference after Tuesday,” senior Noah Sprowls said. “Coming back and beating them 10-0 – especially on Senior Night – just made it that much more special. We didn’t want to share a title with New Albany. It feels so good.”

Colton Lee hit a three-run double and Cale Sherbourne added a three-run homer in a six-run first inning to take the drama out of it early.

Connor Gerren, Austin Krinn and Spowls each had RBI singles with two outs in the third and Sherbourne added a RBI single in the fifth to end the festivities.

Sherborne’s homer caromed off the scoreboard in left. He wasn’t completely sure it had left the yard, so he stopped at second.

“It surprised me,” Sherbourne said. “I made it to second base and (the umpire) told me it was a home run. I was in awe because I thought it just hit off the fence.”

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity defeated Groveport 10-0 on Friday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity collected 12 hits on the day. Austin Krinn, Sherbourne, and Connor Gerren all managed multiple hits for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. Sherbourne and Krinn each collected three hits to lead Big Walnut Eagles Varsity.

Cale Sherbourne led Big Walnut Eagles Varsity to victory by driving in four runs. He went 3-for-4 at the plate. Sherbourne drove in runs on a home run in the first and a single in the fifth.

Lee got the win for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. He allowed five hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out five. Noah Sprowls threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

All 12 seniors played. They deserved it. And they rewarded their coach with an outright title.

“We just wanted that conference title,” Sprowls said. “It’s a rare occasion for our school. It’s amazing – I think we’ve accomplished so much since the year began.”

Lee, who put the team in line for a title by pitching a gem against New Albany last week, was masterful again. He scattered five hits and two walks and struck out five over four innings, pitching himself in and out of danger a couple of times.

“He mixes up his speeds really well,” Sprowls said. “He’s a really underrated pitcher. He throws his curveball off his fastball so well that it keeps hitters off-balance. He shuts teams down. He’s been really important to our team this year.”

Sprowls caught him before taking over in the fifth. He worked around a pair of hits, including a liner up the middle that Zach Rines fielded cleanly before firing a throw home to nail a runner before he could even get into his slide.

Sherbourne and Krinn each had three hits to lead the Eagles (14-9, 12-3) with Sherbourne driving in four runs and Krinn adding three RBI.

“Sherbourne came out of nowhere and had a home run and two singles,” Schone said. “What an awesome day for him. He’ll remember that for a while. And Zach Rines throws a guy out at the plate. (That’s) a highlight for him, too. It was an overall great day.”

Connor Gerren had two hits and a walk in three plate appearances, had a stolen base and scored twice to spark the offense from the top of the order.

The only non-senior to get game action was junior Sam Medley, who caught Sprowls in the last inning.

“It was Senior Day,” Schone said. “We got everybody in and everybody hit the ball. It was just a great day.”

Logan Mayes allowed nine runs (five earned) on 11 hits and a pair of walks. He had five strikeouts but took the loss for Groveport.

Logan Marburger and Luis Pantoja each had two hits to lead the Cruisers (13-8, 8-7).

BW plays a doubleheader at Dublin Jerome (May 5). The Golden Eagles hook up with Pickerington Central at 12:45 p.m. before taking on the host Celtics at 2:30 p.m.

Big Walnut High School Varsity Baseball falls to East Knox High School 6-3

Game Recap: Monday, May 7, 2018 5:00 PM. Big Walnut High School vs East Knox High School. HOME 3 AWAY 6.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity lost the lead late in a 6-3 defeat to East Knox on Monday, May 7. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Big Walnut Eagles Varsity tied things up at three when a sacrifice bunt by Jackson Seiple scored one run for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity totaled 11 hits in the game. Nathan Lawyer, Sam Medley, Noah Sprowls, and Connor Gerren all managed multiple hits for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. Lawyer went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Big Walnut Eagles Varsity in hits.

Ryne Conley took the loss for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out two.

Dublin Jerome 5, Big Walnut 4; Big Walnut 8, Dublin Jerome 2

Nathan Lawyer had a two-run double to break a 1-1 tie in the third as the Golden Eagles rolled to a win over the host Celtics in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday (May 5) in Dublin. Big Walnut Eagles Varsity sailed to an easy victory over Dublin Jerome 8-2 on Saturday in game 2 of their DH. Big Walnut Eagles Varsity pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third Nathan Lawyer doubled on a 3-1 count, scoring two runs and JJ McLean singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run. Big Walnut Eagles Varsity scored three runs in the fourth inning. Austin Krinn and Lawyer all drove in runs in the frame. Big Walnut Eagles Varsity scattered 11 hits in the game. Lawyer, Austin Becker, Krinn, and Colton Lee each had multiple hits for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. Lee, Krinn, Becker, and Lawyer each collected two hits to lead Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. Krinn led the Big Walnut Eagles Varsity to victory on the pitcher’s mound. He surrendered two runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out seven. Lawyer finished with two hits and four RBI while Austin Krinn struck out seven en route to the complete-game win on the mound.

Big Walnut Eagles Varsity stayed in it until the end, but Dublin Jerome pulled away late in a 5-4 victory on Saturday. The game was tied at four with Dublin Jerome batting in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored one run for Dublin Jerome. Coey took the loss for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. He lasted five innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out three. Big Walnut Eagles Varsity collected six hits on the day. Austin Krinn and Connor Gerren all managed multiple hits for Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. Gerren and Krinn each collected two hits to lead Big Walnut Eagles Varsity. Sam Medley drove in two runs and Krinn and Connor Gerren each had two hits for BW in the opener

The OCC Champs. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_bw-baseball-champs.jpg The OCC Champs.

BOYS VARSITY BASEBALL

Staff and wire reports

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware Gazette sports staff; athletic director Brian Shelton and coach Jack Schone.

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware Gazette sports staff; athletic director Brian Shelton and coach Jack Schone.