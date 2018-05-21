Golden Eagles advance in DII tourney

OHSAA Tourney Update

Host winner of Bishop Hartley/Independence Thursday 5/10 5 pm

http://brackets.myohsaa.org/bracket.aspx?t=8697&ts=21428¬=11

Big Walnut 10, Bishop Hartley 0

The fifth-seeded Big Walnut softball team started what it hopes will be a deep tourney run in style, rolling to a 10-0, five-inning win over 10th-seeded Bishop Hartley in the second round of the Division II district tournament Thursday (May 10) in Sunbury.

Molly Sharpe, Meredith Thomas and Stacey Walters all hit home runs for the Golden Eagles, who started fast and only added to their edge as the game wore on.

BW built a comfortable cushion with a five-run first inning. It added three in the third and two more in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Thomas finished 2-for-3 with four RBI and a run scored while Walters had a pair of hits and two knocked in to go with a run scored. Arielle Brown also had a two-hit night.

Walters picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing just five hits while striking out two and walking four.

The Golden Eagles will face fourth-seeded Highland in Tuesday’s (May 15) district semifinal at a site to be determined. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

Game Recap: Thursday, May 10, 2018 5 PM. HOME 10; AWAY 0. BW: 11-11; Walters (WP) & M. Sharpe. HR’s: Thomas – 3rd, 2 on; Walters – 4th, solo; M. Sharpe – 4th, solo. Highlights: Walters – 2 for 3, HR, 2 RBI; Brown – 2 for 3, RBI; Thomas – 2 for 3, HR, 4 RBI.

Hartley: Cegledy, Hoffman (3rd) & Garey.

Westerville Central 14, Big Walnut 2, 5 innings

Lexy Bullock had a homer and two RBI, but her performance was one of the only bright spots for the Golden Eagles in Tuesday’s (May 8) non-league loss to the host Warhawks. Big Walnut trailed 13-0 after three innings.

Game Recap: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 5:15 PM. BW: 10-11. BW: Thomas, V. Sharpe (3rd), Walters (4th) & M. Sharpe. HR: Bullock, 4th, 1 on. BW Highlights: Bullock, 1 for 2, HR, 2 RBI.

Westerville: Fields (WP) & Miller. HR’s: Ingram, 2nd, 1 on; Shumaker, 3rd, 1 on; Miller, 4th, solo.

Big Walnut 1, Pickerington North 11; Big Walnut 13, London 4

Meredith Thomas had one heck of a game over the weekend, doing it all as the Big Walnut softball team picked up a 13-4 win over London in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday (May 5) at Pickerington North.

Thomas hit a grand slam to power the Eagles’ seven-run third inning. She finished with three hits and five RBI from the plate and nabbed the complete-game win in the circle.

Arielle Brown was also solid, finishing with two hits and four RBI.

Game Recap: Saturday, May 5, 2018 2 PM. BW: Thomas & M. Sharpe. HR: Thomas – 3rd, 3 on. Highlights: Thomas – 3 for 3, HR (grand slam), double, 2 walks, 5 RBI; Lucas – 4 for 5, double, RBI; Brown – 2 for 3, double, 4 RBI, walk, HBP.

London: Crawford, Zaboudi (3rd) & Nickell. HR: Riegel – 3rd, solo.

Game Recap: Saturday, May 5, 2018 noon. BW: 9 – 10. BW: Walters, V. Sharpe (3rd), Imhoff (3rd) & M. Sharpe

The opener was a bit of a different story, though, as the Golden Eagles fell to host Pickerington North 11-1 in six innings. Brown had three of BW’s six hits and Thomas knocked in the team’s lone run.

Pickerington: Madison & Blazek (WP)

Big Walnut 9, Mount Vernon 10

Big Walnut erased an early deficit with a six-run fourth inning and tied the game with two in the fifth, but host Mount Vernon plated a run in the sixth to escape with a 10-9 non-league win Friday afternoon, May 4.

Vanessa Sharpe homered while Jojo Lucas and Meredith Thomas had three hits apiece to lead the Golden Eagles.

Game Recap: Friday, May 4, 2018 5:15 PM. Big Walnut High School @ Mount Vernon High School. BW: 9-9. BW: Walters, Thomas (3rd) & M. Sharpe. HR: V. Sharpe – 4th, solo. BW Highlights: Lucas – 3 for 5, 2 double, RBI; Thomas – 3 for 4, 2 RBI.

Mt. Vernon: Marcum, Jones (5th WP) & Elliott. HR: Blubaugh – 3rd, 1 on; Marcum – 6th, solo.

Big Walnut 9 Groveport 8

The Big Walnut softball team last Thursday (May 3) upset Top 10 D1 ranked Groveport 9-8 who had their 29-game winning streak snapped.

Game Recap: BW: 9-8; Groveport: 18-4. BW: Thomas & M. Sharpe. WP: Thomas. BW Highlights: Thomas – 3 for 4. Groveport: Gockenbach, A. Maddy (6th) & Kern. HR’s: Groveport, Gockenbach, 4th, 2 on; Saunders, 6th, solo; White, 7th, 1 on.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/Big-Walnut-Athletics-1-300×150.png http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_bw-girls-softball-2018.jpg

GIRLS VARSITY SOFTBALL

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware Gazette sports staff and coach Jeff Hatfield.

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware Gazette sports staff and coach Jeff Hatfield.