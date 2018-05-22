2018 NFL Draft: Seven Buckeyes drafted into the NFL

By Sarah Wynn

Saturday, April 28th 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2018 NFL Draft is in the books and seven Buckeyes were selected.

The first Buckeye off the board was CB Denzel Ward, who was selected fourth overall by the Cleveland Browns. Ward is the first Buckeye to be drafted by the Browns since WR Brian Robiske went in the second round in 2009.

C Billy Price joined Ward as a 2018 first-round selection, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected him 21st overall. Price was the 2017 Rimington Trophy winner, Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offesnive Lineman of the Year, a First-team All-American (unanimous), first-team All-Big Ten (coaches and media), and a two-time Ohio State Team Captain.

In the second round, the Indianapolis Colts selected DE Tyquan Lewis with the 64th overall pick. During the 2017 season, Lewis was named to the first-team All-Big Ten (coaches and media.) Lewis was also a two-time Team captain. Lewis holds the record for most games played at Ohio State with 55 (along with centers Billy Price and Pat Elflein.)

LB Jerome Baker came off the board in the third round. The Miami Dolphins selected him 73rd overall. During his Ohio State career, Baker was named as an honorable mention All-Big Ten team (coaches and media) in 2016 and 2017.

Baker joins former Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan as members of the Miami Dolphins.

Four picks later, DE Sam Hubbard was selected in the third round. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Hubbard with the 77th overall pick. During his 2017 season at Ohio State, Hubbard was named to the Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN “All Bowl” team, Second-team All-Big Ten (coaches & media), and Academic All-Big Ten. Hubbard joins his Ohio State teammate Price in Cincinnati.

In the fourth round, with the 102nd pick, the Minnesota Vikings selected DE Jalyn Holmes. During his Ohio State career, Holmes earned an honorable mention All-Big Ten (coaches & media) in 2016 and 2017. Holmes joins former teammate, C Pat Elflein, who was drafted by the Vikings in 2017.

The Seattle Seahawks selected OT Jamarco Jones in the fifth round, with the 168th pick. During his Ohio State career, Jones was named to the first-team All-Big Ten Conference (coaches and media) in 2017, and the second-team All-Big Ten Conference (coaches and media) in 2016. Jones joins former Ohio State TE Nick Vannett, who the Seahawks drafted in 2016.

Other Buckeyes that were eligible for the draft, but weren’t drafted include: S Damon Webb, QB J.T. Barrett, LB Chris Worley, TE Marcus Baugh, and DT Tracy Sprinkle. They will have the opportunity to sign with an NFL franchise as an undrafted free agent.

For those who wanted to know who signed as free agents: JT Barrett – Colts; Marcus Baugh – Raiders; Elijaah Goins – Titans; Michael Hill – Lions; Tracy Spinkle – Panthers; Damon Webb – Titans; Chris Worley – Bengals.

