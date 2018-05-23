27 student-athletes sign

Congrats to the following 2018 27 Big Walnut Seniors (See Below) who are continuing their athletic careers at the college level.
Since I have been Athletic Director at Big Walnut High School, this is our largest commitment class. In the graduation class of 2018, 11 percent is committed to competing in athletics at the next level. I think it is exciting to see our student-athletes continuing their athletic careers beyond HS.
Most of them have been dreaming of this moment since they were young.
Sincerely,
Brian Shelton
Athletic Director / Big Walnut High School
Class of 2018 College Commitments
Athlete; Sport; College or University
1. Abe Myers; Football; The Ohio State University
2. Austin Becker; Baseball; Vanderbilt University
3. Bailey Munday; Wrestling; Wabash University
4. Brandon Mosher; Track; The Ohio State University
5. Cale Sherbourne; Baseball; Bluffton University
6. Caleb Pierce; Football; Tiffin University
7. Cole Foster; Wrestling; Ohio University
8. Colin White; Track; Miami University
9. Colton Lee; Baseball; Ohio Christian University
10. Connor Gerren; Baseball; University of Findlay
11. Corbin Willison; Football; Kentucky Christian University
12. Emma Padgett; Soccer; Limestone College
13. Emma Schwinne; Softball; College of Wooster
14. Kaitlin Meade; Soccer & Track; Mount Vernon Nazarene University
15. Katie Cochran; Basketball; Baldwin Wallace
16. Maddie Swank; Track; Adrian College
17. McKenzie Lusenhop; Soccer; University of Cumberland
18. Michael Ford; Golf; Barton College
19. Michael Ruark; Golf; Chestnut Hill College
20. Mya Rasar; Soccer; University of Southern Indiana
21. Sam Mason; Soccer; Northern Kentucky University
22. Stacey Walters; Softball; Ohio Northern University
23. Tyler Ronk; Football; Tiffin University
24. Tyler Shuster; Football; Ohio Wesleyan University
25. Vanessa Sharpe; Softball; Capital University
26. William Hefner; Cross Country/Track; Ohio Wesleyan University
27. Kayleigh Cummins; Tennis; Ohio Northern University
