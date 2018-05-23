27 student-athletes sign

Congrats to the following 2018 27 Big Walnut Seniors (See Below) who are continuing their athletic careers at the college level.

Since I have been Athletic Director at Big Walnut High School, this is our largest commitment class. In the graduation class of 2018, 11 percent is committed to competing in athletics at the next level. I think it is exciting to see our student-athletes continuing their athletic careers beyond HS.

Most of them have been dreaming of this moment since they were young.

Sincerely,

Brian Shelton

Athletic Director / Big Walnut High School

Class of 2018 College Commitments

Athlete; Sport; College or University

1. Abe Myers; Football; The Ohio State University

2. Austin Becker; Baseball; Vanderbilt University

3. Bailey Munday; Wrestling; Wabash University

4. Brandon Mosher; Track; The Ohio State University

5. Cale Sherbourne; Baseball; Bluffton University

6. Caleb Pierce; Football; Tiffin University

7. Cole Foster; Wrestling; Ohio University

8. Colin White; Track; Miami University

9. Colton Lee; Baseball; Ohio Christian University

10. Connor Gerren; Baseball; University of Findlay

11. Corbin Willison; Football; Kentucky Christian University

12. Emma Padgett; Soccer; Limestone College

13. Emma Schwinne; Softball; College of Wooster

14. Kaitlin Meade; Soccer & Track; Mount Vernon Nazarene University

15. Katie Cochran; Basketball; Baldwin Wallace

16. Maddie Swank; Track; Adrian College

17. McKenzie Lusenhop; Soccer; University of Cumberland

18. Michael Ford; Golf; Barton College

19. Michael Ruark; Golf; Chestnut Hill College

20. Mya Rasar; Soccer; University of Southern Indiana

21. Sam Mason; Soccer; Northern Kentucky University

22. Stacey Walters; Softball; Ohio Northern University

23. Tyler Ronk; Football; Tiffin University

24. Tyler Shuster; Football; Ohio Wesleyan University

25. Vanessa Sharpe; Softball; Capital University

26. William Hefner; Cross Country/Track; Ohio Wesleyan University

27. Kayleigh Cummins; Tennis; Ohio Northern University

Bailey Munday signs with Wabash on May 8. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_Bailey-Munday.jpg Bailey Munday signs with Wabash on May 8.

