Johnny Manziel watches a lot, throws a little at CFL camp

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Johnny Manziel spent much of the first day of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ training camp as an observer.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner watched a lot of the session Sunday, a day after signing with the Canadian Football league club. Manziel threw while working with the five other quarterbacks and did short tosses to receivers, but knelt off to the side or stood with quarterbacks coach Dan Morrison during 1-on-1 pass drills and 7-on-7 sessions at Ron Joyce Stadium.

“That’s because he doesn’t know the terminology, he doesn’t know anything,” Tiger-Cats coach June Jones said. “Dan was walking through each route as it was called. But (on Monday) guess what? We’re going to walk in and start taking a couple.”

Manziel has plenty to learn about Canadian football. Standing on the field for the first time only served to further drive that point home.

“Spacing is a little bit different on the defensive side if I had to look at anything,” Manziel said. “On offense, I’ve never ran this many routes that are predicated off of one defender … every route has an opportunity to break three or four different ways, which is different.

“But I think it gives you the versatility and offensive weapons to be able to attack coverages more intensely than it would just running a fixed route. I know it’s going to take some time but now I see it more-so and my expectations are tempered.”

Hamilton’s other quarterbacks include starter Jeremiah Masoli, CFL veterans Vernon Adams Jr., and Bryant Moniz along with youngsters Dane Evans and Chris Merchant of the Vanier Cup-champion Western Mustangs.

Jones said the Ticats aren’t waiting for Johnny Football to become familiar with their offensive terminology and schemes.

“He’s got to catch up because we’ve got guys in there and he will,” Jones said. “We have plenty of time in camp. I’d say in 2 1/2 weeks he’ll have a handle on everything.”

The 25-year-old former Texas A&M star was selected in the first round — No. 22 overall — by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft. He was released in March 2016 after posting a 2-6 record over two tumultuous campaigns.

Manziel actively pursued an NFL contract this off-season, throwing during pro days at both Texas A&M and the University of San Diego, and participating in The Spring League — a development circuit for players overlooked by the NFL.

He has dealt with several off-field issues. In 2016, a domestic assault charge against Manziel in Dallas was dismissed after he took an anger management course and participated in the NFL’s substance-abuse program. In a recent interview, he said he’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has stopped drinking.

The CFL approved the signing, saying that in December it began the process to determine if Manziel could join the league. Manziel had to meet certain conditions, including an assessment by an independent expert on domestic violence, a review by legal counsel and a discussion with Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“I’ve been very upfront with my past and the fact that I haven’t been perfect by any means,” Manziel said. “Obviously, the magnitude of my mistakes in the past are something I’m definitely not proud of but at the end of the day I feel like I’ve come a long way from that person that I was at that time.

“I feel I’ve grown a lot and feel through the mistakes I’ve made they’ve turned me into a better person, they’ve turned me into a man. I’ll never be able to outrun my past … the only thing I can do is grow and hopefully be a better person moving forward and I have every intention of doing that.”

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

OHSAA Softball, Baseball, Lacrosse and Track Regional Information; State Boys Tennis

Ohio High School Athletic Association

OHSAA Softball, Baseball, Lacrosse and Track Regional Information; State Boys Tennis

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The first of five Ohio High School Athletic Association spring state tournaments begins Friday with boys tennis, while softball, baseball, lacrosse and track and field will enter regional tournament competition this week. Due to rain, some softball and baseball district championship games will be concluded on Monday.

The 99th annual boys tennis state tournament will be held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, home of the Western and Southern Open on the ATP circuit. State tournament brackets will be posted at: http://ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Tennis-Boys/Boys-Tennis-2018/2018-Boys-Tennis-State-Tournament-Coverage

2018 Softball Regional Pairings

Home Team Listed First. Rankings are from the Fifth Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association State Poll released on Monday, May 14.

Division I

Region 1 – Akron

#1 Canfield (19-9) vs. #2 Willoughby South (22-6) at Univ. of Akron, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#2 Brunswick (24-5) vs. #2 Massillon Perry (21-4) at University of Akron, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Univ. of Akron, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 2 – Clyde

#1 Perrysburg (27-2) vs. #1 Elyria (25-4) at Clyde High School, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#1 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (20-10) vs. #4 Anthony Wayne (20-4) at Clyde High School, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Clyde High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 3 – Columbus

#19 Westerville Central (17-9) vs. #10 Teays Valley at The Ohio State University, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#13 Lewis Center Olentangy vs. #6 Gahanna Lincoln (18-7) at The Ohio State University, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at The Ohio State University, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 4 – Centerville

#1 Lebanon vs. #3 Liberty Township Lakota East at Centerville High School, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#2 Lakota West vs. #1 Mason or #13 Centerville at Centerville High School, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Centerville High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Division II

Region 5 – Akron

#2 Perry (25-4) vs. #1 Beloit West Branch at Akron Firestone Stadium, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#2 Peninsula Woodridge (14-10) vs. #5 Canal Fulton Northwest (16-4) at Akron Firestone Stadium, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Akron Firestone Stadium, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 6 – Tiffin

#1 Oak Harbor (25-5) vs. LaGrange Keystone (31-0) at Tiffin Univ. Sports Complex, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#1 Madison Comprehensive vs. #2 Defiance at Tiffin Univ. Sports Complex, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Tiffin Univ. Sports Complex, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 7 – Pickerington

#1 Warsaw River View vs. #3 Granville at Pickerington Central, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#3 Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Waverly at Pickerington Central, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 8 – Mason

#1 Greenville vs. #1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie at Mason High School, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#1 Kenton Ridge or #2 Monroe vs. #2 Plain City Jonathan Alder at Mason High School, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Division III

Region 9 – Massillon

Atwater Waterloo vs. #1 Independence at Massillon Washington High School, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#1 Warren Champion (26-0) vs. #2 Akron Manchester (18-7) at Massillon Washington High School, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Washington High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 10 – Findlay

#1 Pemberville Eastwood vs. #1 Fairview (17-6) Henry at Findlay High School, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#2 Cardington-Lincoln vs. #4 Galion (16-6) at Findlay High School, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Findlay High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 11 – Lancaster

#4 Byesville Meadowbrook vs. Fairfield at Lancaster High School, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

Wheelersburg or Dawson-Bryant vs. #3 Lore City Buckeye Trail (22-3) at Lancaster High School, Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lancaster High School, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 12 – Dayton

#1 West Liberty-Salem vs. #1 Richwood North Union (23-2) at Wright State Univ., Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

#6 Indian Lake or #2 Deer Park vs. #1 Williamsburg at Wright State Univ., Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Wright State Univ., Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13 – Akron

#1 Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. #3 Bristolville Bristol (18-4) at Akron Firestone Stadium, Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

#4 Sycamore Mohawk (18-7) vs. #1 East Canton (20-5) at Akron Firestone Stadium, Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Akron Firestone Stadium, Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

Region 14 – Findlay

#3 Gibsonburg (17-5) vs #3 North Baltimore (16-5) at The Marathon Diamonds, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#1 Defiance Tinora vs. #2 Ada at The Marathon Diamonds, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at The Marathon Diamonds, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 15 – Pickerington

Lucasville Valley vs. #2 Danville at Pickerington Central, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Portsmouth Clay vs. #1 Strasburg-Franklin (20-5) at Pickerington Central, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington Central, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Region 16 – Greenville

#1 Newton Local or #1 Fayetteville-Perry vs. #2 Rockford Parkway (20-4) at Greenville Softball Association Fields, Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

#4 Mechanicsburg vs. #3 Bradford at Greenville Softball Association Fields, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Regional Final: at Greenville Softball Association Fields, Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

2018 OHSAA Baseball Regional Pairings

Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change

Records Are as of District Final From Available Information

Rankings are from Latest Coaches Association State Poll

Division I

Home team listed first

Region 1 – Canton Regional

No. 16 Solon (17-5) vs. No. 5 Massillon Jackson (22-5) at Thurman Munson Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Medina Highland (17-9) vs. Mentor (16-6) at Thurman Munson Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Thurman Munson Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 2 – Dublin Regional

No. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (26-4) vs. No. 18 Lancaster (20-9) at Dublin Coffman High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 13 Lewis Center Olentangy (21-9) vs. New Albany (19-8) at Dublin Coffman High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Dublin Coffman High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 3 – Bowling Green/Parma Regional

No. 8 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (23-4) vs. Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (18-6) at Bowling Green State University, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Strongsville (15-11) vs. No. 1 Amherst Steele (24-4) at Cuyahoga Community College West, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 4 – Cincinnati Regional

No. 20 Cincinnati Elder vs. No. 5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller at University of Cincinnati, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Winner of No. 7 Mason vs. Clayton Northmont vs. winner of Centerville vs. Loveland at University of Cincinnati, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at University of Cincinnati, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. I State Tournament at Huntington Park, Columbus

Region 1 vs. Region 2, Fri., June 1, 10 a.m.

Region 3 vs. Region 4, Fri., June 1, 1 p.m.

Div. I State Championship: Sat., June 2, 4 p.m.

Division II

Home team listed first

Region 6 – Bowling Green Regional

Winner of No. 6 Ontario vs. Bellville Clear Fork vs. Hebron Lakewood (22-6) at Bowling Green Carter Park, Thurs., 5 p.m.

No. 3 Oberlin Firelands (24-3) vs. No. 1 Wapakoneta (21-1) at Bowling Green Carter Park, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green Carter Park, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 7 – Athens Regional

Steubenville (14-6) vs. No. 13 New Concord John Glenn (20-4) at Ohio University – Bob Wren Stadium & Trautwein Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Circleville (17-5) vs. No. 4 Chillicothe Unioto (24-5) at Ohio University – Bob Wren Stadium & Trautwein Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University – Bob Wren Stadium & Trautwein Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 5 – Hudson Regional

Chardon (20-8) vs. Canfield (19-7) at The Ball Park at Hudson, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Richfield Revere (13-14) vs. No. 17 Tallmadge (16-11) at The Ball Park at Hudson, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at The Ball Park at Hudson, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 8 – Mason Regional

Dayton Chaminade Julienne vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley (17-7) at Mason High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (23-5) vs. winner of No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe/winner of Hamilton Ross vs. Cleves Taylor at Mason High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. II State Tournament at Huntington Park, Columbus

Region 6 vs. Region 7, Fri., June 1, 4 p.m.

Region 5 vs. Region 8, Fri., June 1, 7 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sat., June 2, 7 p.m.

Division III

Home team listed first

Region 10 – Elida Regional

Gahanna Columbus Academy (17-13) vs. No. 4 Archbold (23-5) at Elida Middle School – Ed Sandy Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

No. 6 Coldwater (23-6) vs. Milan Edison (15-9) at Elida Middle School – Ed Sandy Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida Middle School – Ed Sandy Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 11 – Columbus/Chillicothe Regional

West Lafayette Ridgewood (19-10) vs. No. 16 Fredericktown (17-7) at Mount Vernon High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

No. 12 Minford (22-2) vs. Lucasville Valley (18-11) at Chillicothe Paints Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at The Ohio State University – Bill Davis Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 12 – Xenia Regional

Middletown Madison Senior (23-4) vs. Cincinnati Madeira at Athletes in Action Sports Complex, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Bethel-Tate vs. Blanchester at Athletes in Action Sports Complex, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Athletes in Action Sports Complex, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 9 – Massillon Regional

No. 11 Apple Creek Waynedale (20-6) vs. Canfield South Range (14-15) at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Orwell Grand Valley (15-7) vs. Kirtland (14-11) at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Washington High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. III State Tournament at Huntington Park, Columbus

Region 10 vs. Region 11, Thurs., May 31, 4 p.m.

Region 12 vs. Region 9, Thurs., May 31, 7 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sat., June 2, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Home team listed first

Region 13 – Lorain Regional

Toledo Ottawa Hills (13-12) vs. Cuyahoga Heights (13-7) at Pipe Yard Stadium, Thurs., 3 p.m.

Garfield Heights Trinity (20-3) vs. New Middletown Springfield (19-4) at Pipe Yard Stadium, Thurs., 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pipe Yard Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 16 – Springfield Regional

No. 14 Minster (21-7) vs. No. 15 Fort Loramie (20-5) at Carlton Davidson Stadium., Thurs., 5 p.m.

Russia (19-8) vs. Fairfield Cincinnati Christian (15-8) at Carlton Davidson Stadium., Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Carlton Davidson Stadium., Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 14 – Hamler Regional

North Baltimore (17-9) vs. Plymouth (17-10) at Patrick Henry High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 11 Lima Central Catholic (17-7) vs. No. 9 Hicksville (18-5) at Patrick Henry High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Patrick Henry High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 15 – Lancaster Regional

No. 16 Centerburg (18-8) vs. Reedsville Eastern (26-2) at Beavers Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 4 Toronto (20-4-1) vs. No. 1 Mowrystown Whiteoak (26-1) at Beavers Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Beavers Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. IV State Tournament at Huntington Park, Columbus

Region 13 vs. Region 16, Thurs., May 31, 10 a.m.

Region 14 vs. Region 15, Thurs., May 31, 1 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Sat., June 2, 10 a.m.

2018 Boys Lacrosse Regional Pairings

Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change.

Records Indicated are from Available Information.

Home Team Listed First.

Division I

Region 1

Dublin Jerome (15-5) at Dublin Coffman (19-1), Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Lewis Center Olentangy (16-3) at Powell Olentangy Liberty (13-6), Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Friday, site and time TBD

Region 2

North Canton Hoover (14-5) at Cle. St. Ignatius (13-7), Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Massillon Jackson (14-6) at Hudson (12-5), Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Friday, site and time TBD

Region 3

Hilliard Davidson (12-8) at Upper Arlington (18-2), Tuesday at 7 p.m.

New Albany (15-5) at Worthington Kilbourne (15-5), Tuesday at time TBD

Regional Final: Friday, site and time TBD

Region 4

Loveland (14-6) at Cin. St. Xavier (15-3), Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Springboro (16-2) at Cin. Archbishop Moeller (14-6), Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Friday, site and time TBD

Division I State Tournament

Semifinals: Wednesday, May 30, sites and times TBD

State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Saturday, June 2, at 7 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Tol. St. Francis de Sales (10-7) at Rocky River (17-3), Monday at 6 p.m.

Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (13-4) at Tol. Ottawa Hills (17-1), Monday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday, site and time TBD

Region 6

Akr. Archbishop Hoban (17-3) at Chagrin Falls (14-1), Monday at 7 p.m.

Chagrin Falls Kenston (16-3) at Hunting Valley Univ. School (11-5), Monday at 5 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday, site and time TBD

Region 7

Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-2) at Cols. St. Francis De Sales (15-3), Monday at 6 p.m.

Cols. Bishop Watterson (10-6) at Delaware Buckeye Valley (15-2), Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday, site and time TBD

Region 8

Cin. Summit Country Day (9-8) at Cin. Mariemont (16-2), Monday at 7 p.m.

Cin. Seven Hills (9-8) at Cin. Indian Hill (12-6), Monday at 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday, site and time TBD

Division II State Tournament

Semifinals: Wednesday, May 30, sites and times TBD

State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m.

2018 Girls Lacrosse Regional Pairings

Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change.

Records Indicated are from Available Information.

Home Team Listed First.

Division I

Region 1

Strongsville (13-5) at New Albany (18-1), Monday at 6 p.m.

Lewis Center Olentangy (14-6) at Powell Olentangy Liberty (15-2), Monday at 7 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday, site and time TBD

Region 2

Green (11-8) at Massillon Jackson (14-3), Monday at 6 p.m.

Cle. Hts. (8-10-1) at Hudson (12-2), Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday, site and time TBD

Region 3

Springboro (17-3) at Upper Arlington (17-0), Monday at 6 p.m.

Dublin Jerome (13-4) at Thomas Worthington (15-4-1), Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday, site and time TBD

Region 4

Mason (12-8) at Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (19-1), Monday at 4:45 p.m.

Cin. Sycamore (7-11) at Loveland (16-3), Monday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Thursday, site and time TBD

Division I State Tournament

Semifinals: Wednesday, May 30, sites and times TBD

State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Saturday, June 2, at 4 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Tol. St. Ursula Acad. (14-2) at Rocky River (16-3), Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Tol. Notre Dame Acad. (13-6) at Richfield Revere (15-3), Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Friday, site and time TBD

Region 6

Shaker Hts. Laurel (12-3) at Chagrin Falls (10-7), Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

Gates Mills Hawken (7-11) at Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown (11-6), Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Regional Final: Friday, site and time TBD

Region 7

Granville (11-5) at Cols. St. Francis De Sales (16-3), Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Worthington Kilbourne (13-7) at Gahanna Cols. Academy (13-3), Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Friday, site and time TBD

Region 8

Cin. Turpin (11-6-1) at Cin. Mariemont (13-4), Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Cin. Summit Country Day (9-8) at Cin. Indian Hill (14-4), Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Regional Final: Friday, site and time TBD

Division II State Tournament

Semifinals: Wednesday, May 30, sites and times TBD

State Final: at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Saturday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

OHSAA Member Schools Pass All Eight Referendum Items

86 percent of ballots returned as schools pass seven high school and one middle school bylaw revisions; District Athletic Board election results also announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio High School Athletic Association member schools have passed all eight proposed revisions to the OHSAA Bylaws, Executive Director Daniel B. Ross, Ph.D., announced Wednesday. The ballot counting procedure was conducted at the OHSAA office Wednesday following the deadline for schools to submit ballots Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The approved changes will go into effect August 1 unless otherwise noted. A simple majority approval by member schools required for a proposed amendment to be adopted.

Among the approved referendum items is a change to the consequence for students who do not meet one of the transfer bylaw exceptions (see 4 B below). Previously, a student would sit out the first half of the season of the sports that the student played in the last 12 months. The change passed by the membership, effective immediately, will cause the student to sit out the second half of the season and the OHSAA postseason tournament.

The OHSAA’s annual referendum voting and District Athletic Board election period is from May 1-15. Each member school has one vote, which is cast by the principal. After 809 ballots were mailed to member high schools in late April, 697 valid ballots were returned for a voter turnout of 86 percent.

Review of the 2018 OHSAA Referendum Issues

High Schools

809 high school ballots were mailed, 697 ballots were returned (86 percent)

Issue 1 B – Amend Bylaws 2-1-4 and 2-1-5 – Classification of Schools

Amend to provide clarity when school districts consolidate and when schools open, close or merge in either public multiple high school districts or non-public systems in terms of counting students for classification purposes.

Passed 680-14

Issue 2 B – Amend Bylaw 4-6-3– Residence

Amend to make it clear that there is no eligibility unless a student has a parent, biological or adoptive, who lives in Ohio or meets an exception.

Passed 651-45

Issue 3 B – New Exception 4 – Bylaw 4-6-3 – Residence – Renumber 5-11

A student whose parent(s) has been continuously employed for a minimum of three years as a fulltime, licensed or classified employee in an Ohio school district or system, may be declared eligible in an Ohio school in that district or system where the parent is employed. Once eligibility is established at the member school/district, the student shall remain eligible under this exception for as long as he or she maintains continuous enrollment in that school.

Passed 616-78

Issue 4 B – Amend Bylaw 4-7-2 – Transfer

Permit a transfer student who does not meet an exception to be eligible insofar as transfer is concerned for all contests ONLY until the first 50% of the maximum allowable regular season contests have been competed in any sport the student played in the 12 months immediately preceding the transfer. Thereafter, the student shall be ineligible for the remainder of the regular season contests AND the OHSAA sponsored tournament in that sport (s).

Passed 450-244, effective date May 16, 2018

Issue 5 B – Amend Exception 2 – Bylaw 4-7-2 – Transfer

Permit a one-time transfer for a student whose parents have a Shared Parenting Plan and have re-designated the residential parent for school purposes, which creates a need for the student to change schools.

Passed 627-67

Issue 6 B – Amend Exception 1 – Bylaw 4-8-1 – International and Exchange Students

Permit eligibility for the international student when at least one of the parents, biological or adoptive, reside in Ohio.

Passed 631-70

Issue 7 B – Amend Bylaw 4-8-2 – International and Exchange Students

Permit the Executive Director’s Office to consider waiving the scholarship and semester requirements for a domestic student studying outside the United States and restoring eligibility upon return to the same high school under the three stipulated conditions: application in advance of the program; no sports participation during the experience; and available only after completing the first or second year of high school.

Passed 612-83

7th-8th Grade Schools

878 junior high school ballots were mailed, 538 ballots were returned (61 percent)

Issue 1 B – Amend Bylaw 1-6-4 – Team Membership

Member schools containing grades 7 and 8 may combine students from two or more schools within the school district/system to form one or more interscholastic teams in a sport. Requests for permission to combine students from two or more schools in the same public district or non-public system must be submitted annually to the OHSAA in writing by the superintendent of the public district or non-public system.

Passed 389-144

The newest addition to the Canadian Football League Hamilton Tiger-Cats roster, quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) throws during Tiger Cats training camp in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Heisman Trophy winner Manziel signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, looking to salvage his football career after a turbulent and unsuccessful stay with the Cleveland Browns. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP) http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_120574739-c60afffafe514ce5887d93ec6c68b880.jpg The newest addition to the Canadian Football League Hamilton Tiger-Cats roster, quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) throws during Tiger Cats training camp in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Heisman Trophy winner Manziel signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, looking to salvage his football career after a turbulent and unsuccessful stay with the Cleveland Browns. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP) The newest addition to the Canadian Football League Hamilton Tiger-Cats roster, quarterback Johnny Manziel, left, throws during Tiger Cats training camp in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Heisman Trophy winner Manziel signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, looking to salvage his football career after a turbulent and unsuccessful stay with the Cleveland Browns. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP) http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_120574739-f2e83a16e89642ad8f4728f1d9b2c2a3.jpg The newest addition to the Canadian Football League Hamilton Tiger-Cats roster, quarterback Johnny Manziel, left, throws during Tiger Cats training camp in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Heisman Trophy winner Manziel signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, looking to salvage his football career after a turbulent and unsuccessful stay with the Cleveland Browns. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP) The newest addition to the Canadian Football League Hamilton Tiger-Cats roster, quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) watches teammates during Tiger Cats training camp in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Heisman Trophy winner Manziel signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, looking to salvage his football career after a turbulent and unsuccessful stay with the Cleveland Browns. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP) http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_120574739-b48eebb41a904a84ab14819ccedf450f.jpg The newest addition to the Canadian Football League Hamilton Tiger-Cats roster, quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) watches teammates during Tiger Cats training camp in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Heisman Trophy winner Manziel signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, looking to salvage his football career after a turbulent and unsuccessful stay with the Cleveland Browns. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP)