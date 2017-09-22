Wildcats blast by Walnut 47-14

WESTERVILLE — Big Walnut played with heart, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Westerville South’s rushing attack, 47-14. The Golden Eagles remain winless at 0-5 overall, and the Wildcats improved to 3-2 on the season.

On the home team’s opening drive, Jaelen Gill ran in from 12 yards out to give South the early lead. However, BW’s Colin White blocked the point after. Then on the first play of the second quarter, Taveon Falls did just that for a two-yard score. Jacob Boyer made a 20-yard extra point after two offside calls.

Just about midway into the second, Wildcat quarterback Maxwell Barber connected on a 10-yard pass to Xavier Kennedy to put South up 20-0. In what was the play of the game for WS, Gill tore off a highlight film-worthy 76-yard run for a touchdown with 3:49 in the half. Then with less than a minute to go in the half, Barber hit Michael Mansary for a 17-yard touchdown pass to put the Wildcats in charge 34-0.

The second half began with a running clock since the lead was greater than 30 points. The Eagles showed some fight, though, finally getting on the board with three minutes to go in the third quarter on a 43-yard touchdown run by Nathan Lawyer. Tyler Shuster got the extra point to make it 34-7 and returning to a normal time clock.

BW wasn’t done, though, blocking a 21-yard field goal attempt by South as time ran out in the third. After a great punt by Tyler Ronk, the South returner fumbled the ball and Big Walnut recovered. Matt Priestas punched it in from four yards out and the score was 34-14 with 8:30 to go.

The next time the Eagles had the ball, they turned it over on downs, squelching the miracle comeback. South made sure with a 2-yard run from Tayon Howard (the PAT was no good) with less than two minutes to go, and seconds later with a fumble recovery ran in by Nikyel White to put the game away.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/09/web1_Tyler-Ronk-handoff-vs-WS.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Big Walnut’s next game is Sept. 29 at Newark.

Big Walnut’s next game is Sept. 29 at Newark.