Bishop Backers to celebrate Community Day Sept. 30

Battling Bishop fans are invited to enjoy free admission Sept. 30 to Ohio Wesleyan University’s football, field hockey, and women’s and men’s soccer games.

The daylong celebration of OWU athletics is this year’s Fall Community Day, sponsored by the Bishop Backers. The Sept. 30 Community Day contests include:

11 a.m. – OWU field hockey vs. the Sewanee Tigers of Tennessee, at Selby Stadium, 45 S. Henry St.

2 p.m. – OWU football vs. the DePauw Tigers of Indiana, at Selby Stadium (Bishop Backer and Battling Bishop gear will be available for purchase during the football game).

4:30 p.m. – OWU women’s soccer vs. the Wooster Fighting Scots, at the Jay Martin Soccer Complex, 249 Park Ave.

7 p.m. – OWU men’s soccer vs. the Fighting Scots, at the Jay Martin Soccer Complex.

From 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30, OWU will offer a free soccer clinic for youths from 6 to 14 years old. Preregistration is required. Learn more at www.owu.edu/sportscamps.

“We’re excited to invite our Delaware neighbors and friends to come cheer on the Battling Bishops at no cost as we celebrate Community Day,” said Doug Zipp, OWU athletics director. “We hope everyone will don their red-and-black spirit gear and join us for a great day of NCAA Division III athletics.”

During the regular season, admission for ticketed OWU athletics events is $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens, students, and children. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid university ID.

Individual all-sports season passes are available through the OWU Athletics Department at a cost of $50. Call 740-368-3726 or visit http://www.battlingbishops.com for more information, including the university’s complete fall athletics schedule.

Admission to all Ohio Wesleyan home athletics events will be free Sept. 30 as part of the Bishop Backer Fall Community Day. The day will include football, field hockey and soccer games.

Staff Report

Cole Hatcher, OWU Media and Community Relations director, contributed to this report.

