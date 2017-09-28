Big Nut Strut on Sunday

The Eighth Annual Big Nut Strut will provide funds to all Big Walnut Elementary, Intermediate and Middle School PTOs. The goal of the PTOs is to enrich the students’ educational experience by providing additional programs and materials that will enhance their curriculum, especially during a time when funding and programs have been eliminated. The 5K run/walk gives the entire school district a chance to come out to show their EAGLE PRIDE!

Events

Event Time Price Details

5K Run/Walk 2 p.m. EDT $30 Registration ends September 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. EDT

1 Mile Walk 2 p.m. EDT $30 Registration ends September 30, 2017 at 6 p.m. EDT

Additional Race Information

Early packet pickup

You can pick up your race packets, t-shirt, and bib number on Saturday, September 30th from 8 a.m.-noon at Sunbury Chiropractic (123 State Route 3 in Sunbury)

All participants will receive a tech race shirt and finish line refreshments. You must pre-register by September 16 to be guaranteed a shirt on race day.

Custom bibs!

When you register online, you’ll be asked what name you’d like on your bib number. That’s right, the Big Nut Strut is giving you the opportunity to get your name (or fun nickname) on your bib number. You must preregister by September 8 to get your name on your bib number.

Event changes

You can change your event (5K -> 1 Mile, or 1 Mile -> 5K) at any time! If it’s before the race starts, simply go to your RunSignUp profile and follow these instructions. If you are switching from the 5K to the 1 Mile, you’re all set. If you’re switching from the 1 Mile to the 5K, be sure that your race number has a timing tag on the bag. If it does not, please find a race registration volunteer and explain that you are switching to the 5K and need a timed number. If you switch to the 1 Mile on race day: please let the timing team at the finish line know immediately! Participating in the event you’re registered for is important to ensure a smooth awards process.

Awards

Awards will be given to the top male and female in each of the following age groups: 6 and under, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+.

Race Day – Tentative Schedule

12:30-1:30 p.m. – Registration begins at General Rosecrans Elementary School

2-5K run/walk and 1-mile walk begin!

3 p.m. – Awards!

Please note

For the safety of all participants: scooters, inline skates, bicycles, and pets are all prohibited at the Big Nut Strut. Service dogs will be allowed, but no others. Thank you for your cooperation.

Place

301 S. Miller Dr

Sunbury, OH US 43074

