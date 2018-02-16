Community Calendar

Hogback Ridge Park temporarily closed

Hogback Ridge Park, 2656 Hogback Road, Delaware, is temporarily closed to the public effective today for a culvert repair. The broken culvert poses a safety hazard and means that the driveway is impassable.

Hogback Ridge Park is also district headquarters for Preservation Parks of Delaware County, and staff members will be working out of a park building near the entrance and at other locations around the district.

The staff is working with contractors to expedite the repairs, but do not yet have a timeline for repairs or a scheduled reopening. Information will be updated at www.preservationparks.com/parks and on social media.

Those with questions may call 740-524-8600, ext. 2 or 5.

Railroad Fun in Sunbury

Preservation Parks Presents All Aboard for Railroad Fun on Saturday, February 17, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and Sunday, February 18, noon-4 p.m. Visit the Delaware County Model Railroaders at this open house.

Visitors can watch the trains travel through a miniature village and countryside, and ask club members about the history of railroading in America. Free, all ages Sandel Legacy Trail, 168 S. Vernon Street, Sunbury.

Strand Sensory Day

The Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities has partnered with the Strand in their efforts to have a more inclusive movie theatre for all people from 10 a.m.-noon on Feb. 17. For more information, call 740-201-3600.

All About Birds

Preservation Parks Presents Drop in Discovery: All About Birds on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, noon-4 p.m. Birding enthusiasts and beginners alike are invited to fly into Deer Haven Visitor Center and participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count.

Guest can sit by the fire, enjoy crafts, displays, and activities about our feathered friends, along with some refreshments. All ages. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.

Kiwanis Club start-up?

Representatives of Kiwanis International want to determine community interest in starting a Sunbury-Galena Kiwanis Club. Kiwanis is a service organization in the mold of Rotary and Lions’ clubs dedicated to “improving the world one child and one community at a time.”

An informal meeting/open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce offices, 39 E. Granville St., Sunbury.

Spring Wreath-making

Preservation Parks Presents Make it, Take it: Spring Wreath on Sunday, February 25, 1 p.m. Crafters are invited to grab the artificial flowers from old holiday decorations or weddings collecting in drawers and discover how to bring them back to life by making a new spring wreath. Ages 10+.

Registration is required by Feb. 18 and there is a $5 material fee.

To register visit preservationparks.com, click on this program and follow the RSVP instructions. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.

Legion presents Opioid program

On Feb. 22, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. American Legion Post 457 will present a program on the Opioid Crisis in Ohio, and what the public can do to help officials in their effort to eliminate Opioid Abuse. The event will be held at Post 457, 230 Otis Street, Sunbury.

The featured speaker is Ernest Boyd, Executive Director of the Ohio Pharmacists Association, a position he has held since 1988.

This presentation is open to the general public, doors open at 7:30 p.m. and will last approximately one hour. For additional information contact Gene Fuller, 614 560-4650.

Storytelling in Galena

On Saturday March 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. The Galena Historic Foundation, Inc will hold their annual Storytelling Event at 109 Harrison Street in Galena. This event is a time of sharing the history of the Village of Galena, it’s early citizens, and local businesses.

This year Gene Fuller will present the history of the Galena Brickyard, and answer questions about this business that thrived on the north side of the village from 1893-1983. The recently opened Galena Historic Foundation Museum, also located in the same building will be open as well. Light refreshments will be served.

Lifetime of Giving

Please join the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities for its annual Lifetime of Giving at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware. During this event outstanding self-advocates, service professionals, and others who support individuals with developmental disabilities are recognized. Award winners can be nominated by anyone in the community.

If you have questions or need help completing a nomination, please contact Anne Miller at anne.miller@dcbdd.org or 740-201-5810.

