School’s Out for Summer

Thursday, May 24, was the last day of school for students at Big Walnut Local Schools. Classes let out two hours early at Big Walnut Elementary School, and the parking lot was full of parents ready to take their kiddos home. The students said their goodbyes, saying, “See you next (school) year,” as they boarded their bus. Some ran from the building, but most walked away, maybe half accompanied by adults. One young boy was crying as he was led away by his mom. Aboard the buses, the youngsters were waving and high-fiving, chanting “No School” and “Freedom.” The full buses pulled away, horns tooting, as the teachers waved back to the children.

