Headlines from “The Hill”

Dramatic exchange between White House’s Miller, CNN’s Tapper debated online

By Julia Manchester – 01/07/18 12:35 PM EST

The Hill

CNN host Jake Tapper’s highly contentious interview with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller garnered attention on Sunday (Jan. 7) after Tapper cut Miller off during the heated exchange.

“I get it. There’s one viewer that you care about right now and you’re being obsequious and you’re being a factotum in order to please him, OK,” Tapper told Miller, who was defending the president.

“And I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time. Thank you, Stephen,” he said.

Miller had been defending Trump and blasting the network’s coverage of the president.

“Not only do I think they help it, but I think in the toxic environment that you’ve created here and CNN and cable news, which is a real crisis of legitimacy for your network,” Miller said.

The interview elicited a plethora of reactions and debate online on Sunday, including a tweet from the president saying Tapper had been “destroyed” during the interview.

Tapper quickly responded to the tweet, telling viewers to judge the interview for themselves.

The interview garnered reactions from conservatives, liberals and journalists online.

Sunday’s interview is the latest example of the strained relationship between the Trump administration and CNN.

The president has frequently taken aim at the network, dubbing it “fake news.”

CNN, in turn, has fired back at the White House, launching a “facts first” ad campaign last year.

Publisher: Trump effort to stop book ‘flagrantly unconstitutional’

By Brett Samuels – 01/08/18 11:36 AM EST

The CEO of the publishing company for an explosive new book about the Trump White House told employees Monday (Jan. 8) that the administration’s demand that the book not be published is “flagrantly unconstitutional.”

“The president is free to call news ‘fake’ and to blast the media. That goes against convention, but it is not unconstitutional,” Macmillan Publishers CEO John Sargent wrote, according to a transcript of the memo obtained by The Associated Press.

“But a demand to cease and desist publication — a clear effort by the President of the United States to intimidate a publisher into halting publication of an important book on the workings of the government — is an attempt to achieve what is called prior restraint. That is something that no American court would order as it is flagrantly unconstitutional,” Sargent continued.

Macmillan is the parent organization of Henry Holt and Company, which released “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” last week.

The book contains numerous allegations about the Trump White House, and sparked a public rift between the president and his former chief strategist, Stephen Bannon.

In the book, Bannon, who is quoted extensively as a central figure in Trump’s administration, called a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russians in 2016 “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” He has since issued a statement further explaining his remarks.

An attorney for Trump sent the publisher a cease-and-desist letter last week, demanding the book not be published and the author issue an apology.

The company responded by moving the release date of the book up from Jan. 9 to Jan. 5.

Trump has lashed out at the book, calling author Michael Wolff a “fraud” and deeming the work a “fake book.”

Other lawmakers and White House officials have ripped the book as “fiction” and “garbage,” claiming it contains false statements.

Trump tweets praising Oprah resurface amid 2020 speculation

By Avery Anapol – 01/08/18 11:35 AM EST

President Trump’s old tweets praising Oprah Winfrey have resurfaced after her viral Golden Globes speech prompted speculation that she could run for president in 2020.

“Oprah will end up doing just fine with her network,” Trump tweeted in 2012. “She knows how to win.”

Oprah will end up doing just fine with her network—she knows how to win. @Oprah

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2012

Days before the 2012 presidential election, Trump tweeted that he “adores” Winfrey.

“By the way, where is Oprah?” he tweeted. “Good question. 4 years ago she strongly supported Obama—now she is silent. Anyway, who cares, I adore Oprah.”

By the way, where is @Oprah? Good question. 4 years ago she strongly supported Obama—now she is silent. Anyway, who cares, I adore Oprah.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2012

Trump has appeared on Winfrey’s talk show several times — the president in 2013 posted a “Flashback Friday” photo of an earlier appearance, tweeting “Oprah is terrific!”

#FlashbackFriday Trump family- final week of @Oprah’s show- @Oprah is terrific! http://t.co/d9oUC5jN3a

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2013

During the 2016 presidential election, he also retweeted a video of his interview with her from 1988 in which he refused to rule out a possible White House bid.

A clip of Trump praising Winfrey during an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos has also resurfaced. During the interview, he said he “would love” to have her as a running mate.

“I like Oprah, what can I tell you?” Trump said in the interview. “He’s great, she’s talented, she’s a friend of mine, she’s a good person. I’ve been on her show … I like Oprah, is that supposed to be a bad thing? I’d love to have Oprah, I think we’d win easily, actually.”

Many of the old tweets and clips began to make the rounds on social media after Winfrey delivered a rousing speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony.

During the speech, she condemned sexual harassment in Hollywood and said that it is finally a time when women are being heard and believed about harassment, urging victims to “speak their truth.”

The speech quickly went viral and sparked widespread use of the hashtag #Oprah2020. Two of Winfrey’s close friends told CNN that she is “actively thinking” about a presidential run.

NBC faced backlash for a since-deleted tweet sharing a photo of Winfrey that said, “Nothing but respect for OUR future president.”

