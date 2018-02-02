Operation Sharing Hearts

Volunteers help pack 200 boxes for active military overseas in the Big Walnut High School cafeteria on the morning of Jan. 27. An honor guard and Sunbury Mayor Tommy Hatfield participated as well. The boxes include food, clothing, toiletries, games and puzzles and other reminders of home. Semper Fi Sisters Midwest/Buckeye Military Families out of Galloway has been sending care packages every January since 2014, and volunteers said this is one of the things that soldiers look forward to during their deployment. For more information, visit BuckeyeMilitaryFamilies@SemperFiSisters.com

