HRC Endorses Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown for Re-election

WASHINGTON – The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization announced its endorsement of Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown in his bid for re-election.

“Since entering public office more than two decades ago, Senator Brown has stood shoulder to shoulder with our community, relentlessly championing justice, fairness and equal rights for every American,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Senator Brown has proven himself to be an effective legislator and one of our staunchest allies in the United States Senate. HRC is proud to endorse Senator Brown in his bid for re-election and we look forward to continuing to work with him to pass the Equality Act and achieve full federal equality.”

“HRC has a long record of making our nation a more just and equal society,” said Senator Brown. “I am proud to call them a partner in our efforts to ensure all Americans, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, are treated with dignity and respect. Working together, we will continue to stand with the LGBTQ community in Ohio and throughout America to reaffirm that hate and discrimination have no place in our laws or hearts.”

Sherrod Brown is a longstanding advocate for LGBTQ equality, scoring 100 percent on HRC’s Congressional Scorecard for the last six years running. He voted to repeal “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in 2010 and for passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009. Brown has also been a consistent ally for marriage equality, voting against the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996 and Constitutional bans on same-sex marriage in 2004 and 2006. He is currently a co-sponsor of the Equality Act, crucial federal legislation that would finally guarantee explicit, permanent protections for LGBTQ people under our nation’s existing civil rights laws. In 2018 he will likely once again face off against anti-LGBTQ Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, who lost to Brown in 2012.

HRC recently announced a bold, proactive grassroots expansion with the launch of HRC Rising — a campaign to accelerate progress in states from coast-to-coast, resist the politics of hate, fight anti-LGBTQ legislation, and fuel pro-equality candidates and initiatives. The expansion is the biggest strategic investment in the organization’s 37-year history and will include significant investments in Ohio. HRC has identified more than 1,550,000 Ohioans as likely Equality Voters, meaning they are strong supporters of progressive LGBTQ policies including same-sex marriage, adoption by LGBTQ people, and laws that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Human Rights Campaign is America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work, and in every community.

HRC Scores Ohio Companies’ LGBTQ-Inclusive Workplace Policies in New Corporate Equality Index

WASHINGTON – The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, announced a record number of the nation’s major companies and law firms are advancing vital policies and practices to protect LGBTQ workers around the world, according to the 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), an annual report assessing LGBTQ inclusion in major companies and law firms across the nation, including 32 in Ohio.

This year, a record-breaking 609 businesses earned the CEI’s top score of 100, up from 517 last year — a single-year increase of 18 percent. This record sets a new high water mark for corporate leadership over the 15-year history of the CEI.

In total, 947 companies and law firms were officially rated in the new CEI, up from 887 in last year’s. The report also unofficially rated 137 Fortune 500 companies, which have yet to respond to an invitation to participate in the CEI survey assessing their LGBTQ policies and practices. The average score for companies and law firms based in Ohio is 91 percent. Of the 31 companies ranked, 18 earned 100 points, eight earned 90 points and above, and three earned 80 points and above.

“At a time when the rights of LGBTQ people are under attack by the Trump-Pence Administration and state legislatures across the country, hundreds of top American companies are driving progress toward equality in the workplace,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “The top-scoring companies on this year’s CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their operations around the globe and impacting millions of people beyond our shores. In addition, many of these companies have also become vocal advocates for equality in the public square, including the dozens that have signed on to amicus briefs in vital Supreme Court cases and the 106 corporate supporters of the Equality Act. We are proud to have developed so many strong partnerships with corporate allies who see LGBTQ equality as a crucial issue for our country and for their businesses.”

Employer Name City Score

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. New Albany 100

American Electric Power Co. Inc. Columbus 100

Baker & Hostetler LLP Cleveland 95

Big Lots Columbus 65

Bob Evans Farms Inc. New Albany 90

Cardinal Health Inc. Dublin 100

Convergys Corp. Cincinnati 100

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. Findlay 20

Dana Holding Corp. Maumee 30

DSW Columbus 90

Eaton Corp. Cleveland 100

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Cleveland 100

Fifth Third Bancorp Cincinnati 100

Frost Brown Todd LLC Cincinnati 100

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Akron 90

Honda North America Inc. Marysville 85

Huntington Bancshares Inc. Columbus 100

J. M. Smucker Co. Orrville 90

KeyBank Cleveland 100

Kroger Co., The Cincinnati 95

L Brands Inc. Columbus 100

Lubrizol Corp. Wickliffe 95

Macy’s Inc. Cincinnati 100

Marathon Petroleum Corp. Findlay 85

Nationwide Columbus 100

Owens Corning Toledo 100

Procter & Gamble Co. Cincinnati 100

Progressive Corp., The Mayfield Village 90

Squire Patton Boggs Cleveland 100

Thompson Hine LLP Cleveland 100

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP Columbus 100

Wendy’s Co., The Dublin 80

Key national findings revealed in the 2018 CEI:

609 companies earned a perfect 100 points, up from 517 in the 2017 report;

Gender identity is now part of non-discrimination policies at 83 percent of Fortune 500 companies, up from just 3 percent in 2002;

459 major employers have adopted supportive inclusion guidelines for transgender workers who are transitioning;

137 Fortune 500 companies were given unofficial scores based on publicly available information.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

The full report, including a searchable employer database is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

