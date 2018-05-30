Home builder receives awards

Wayne Homes announces awards received at Building Industry Association of Central Ohio Marketing and Merchandising Excellence awards gala.

MAY 30, 2018

Uniontown, OH – Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom homebuilder, received several awards from the Building Industry Association (BIA) of Central Ohio Marketing and Merchandising Excellence (MAME) Awards.

The winners of the BIA of Central Ohio 2018 MAME Awards were announced at a banquet on Friday, May 11 in Columbus, Ohio. Team members from the Delaware and Newark model centers attended the event.

Julie Hurtt, a New Home Consultant from the Delaware Model Center, was recognized during the awards banquet and won the Rookie of the Year award.

“I was honored to receive the Rookie of the Year award,” Hurtt said. “I love my job and I enjoy meeting each and every homeowner. Being a part of building their home is an honor for me. When I received the award, I felt very thankful that I was recognized for helping so many of our homeowners make their dreams come true.”

New Home Consultants Julie Baumker and Angie McKinney from the Delaware Model Center and New Home Consultants Sue Crow, Sandee Barrick, and Tonya Harding from the Newark Model Center were also acknowledged with Sales Citation awards.

Wayne Homes also received marketing awards for the Best Print Ad, Best Social Media/Blog Experience, and Exceptional Digital Media Campaign.

“It was an exciting evening and there was a great sense of pride among the team,” Erin Collins, Vice President of Sales, said.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/trophy-cup.png